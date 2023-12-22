The Walrus Oyster & Ale House Columbia
3,086 Reviews
$$
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Suite 3030
Columbia, MD 21044
Popular Items
- Waffles and Chicken$29.50
Two fried chicken leg quarters, cornbread wa e, maple brown butter, fried sage
- Fried Oysters$16.50
6 fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, citrus remoulade dipping sauce, chives
- Double Fried Walrus Wings$16.00
Ranch dressing, pickled carrots and celery. Choice of Buffalo sauce, chipotle BBQ, maple glaze, or blue cheese Buffalo spice
Online Menu
Seafood Cocktails
- 1 Pound Atlantic Whole Lobster$32.00
- Half Pound Snow Crab Cluster$30.00
- Jonah's Crab Claws$24.00
- King Walrus Calf$44.00
3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 2 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat
- King Walrus Cow$62.00
6 Oysters / 6 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 3 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat / Snow Crab Cluster / 1/2 Pound Lobster
- King Walrus Bull$130.00
12 Oysters / 12 Poached Shrimp / 12 Shucked Clams / 6 Jonah Claws / 1/4 LB Lump Crab Meat / 1/2 Pound King Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster
- Poached Shrimp Cocktail Half Dozen$17.00
- Poached Shrimp Cocktail Dozen$30.00
- Alaskan King Crab Cocktail$92.00
Sold by the pound
- Local Wild Oyster Tray Half Dozen$14.00
- Local Wild Oyster Tray Dozen$28.00
- King Walrus Pup$28.00
3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 3 Shucked Clams / Lump Crab Meat
- King Walrus King$205.00
20 Oysters / 20 Poached Shrimp / 20 Shucked Clams / 12 Jonah Claws / 1/4 Lb Lump Crab Meat / 1 LB King Crab / 1/2 LB Snow Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster
Shucking
- Chef's Dozen$36.00
Freshly Selected, Balanced Variety. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
- Virginia Clams Half Dozen$8.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
- Virginia Clams Dozen$15.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
- War Shore$3.00
Occohannock Creek, VA - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish
- Sweet Jesus$3.00
St. Mary’s County, MD - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish
- Choptank Sweets$3.00
St. Jerome's Creek, MD - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish
- Blue Point$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
- Local Wilds$3.00
Chesapeake Bay, MD - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
- Battle Creek$3.00
Chincoteague Island, VA - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
- Wally's$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
- Ass Smacks$3.00
Chincoteague Island, VA - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
- Salt Shakers$3.00
Great Wicomico, VA - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
Starters
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, twelve month Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, roasted garlic croutons
- Local Market Greens$11.00
Seasonal lettuce blend, shaved radishes, baby carrots, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Clam Chowder$10.50
New England style, chopped clams, apple pie bacon, potato, local cream, housemade oyster crackers
- Chopped Salad$17.00
Frisée lettuce, braised house cured bacon, pickled pearl onions, chives, tossed in warm sherry bacon vinaigrette, topped with a soft-boiled egg and crispy sourdough croutons
Shareable
- Housemade Cornbread$6.00
House made, freshly baked cornbread
- Coconut Basil Mussels$18.50
Lemongrass, green Thai chili, coconut basil broth, fish sauce, baguette
- Crispy Calamari$16.50
Wild caught, seasoned cornmeal-crust, fresh herbs, spicy remoulade
- Deviled Eggs$13.50
Topped with cornmeal-crusted oysters, smoky chipotle mayo, chives
- Deviled Eggs Plain$7.00
Smoky chipotle mayo, smoked paprika, chives
- Fried Oysters$16.50
6 fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, citrus remoulade dipping sauce, chives
- Lump Crab Dip (Single)$21.00
Cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, finished with cheddar cheese and served with grilled baguette and saltines
- Double Fried Walrus Wings$16.00
Ranch dressing, pickled carrots and celery. Choice of Buffalo sauce, chipotle BBQ, maple glaze, or blue cheese Buffalo spice
- Sesame Crusted Tuna$21.50
Yellowfin tuna, wasabi mayo, pickled ginger, yuzu ponzu. Seared rare, sliced and chilled
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
House made Flatbread, mushroom cream spread, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, Calabrian chili aioli
Handhelds (Sandwiches)
- The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$38.50
More than a quarter pound of fresh lobster, served with warm butter sauce, lemon and chives on golden brown pan bread. Served with crispy fries
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted bun, served with crispy fries
- Half Pound Walrus Burger$20.00
Two 4 oz beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, sesame seed bun, served with crispy fries
- Beyond Burger$22.00
100% Plant based burger. Tillamook cheddar, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, onion, sweet & sour pickles, served with crispy fries. Pepper Jack cheese also available. Dairy free / gluten friendly bun available.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Seasoned and brined chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, jalapeño, shaved green bell pepper, onion, fresh lime, smoky chipotle mayo, sesame seed bun, served with crispy fries
Mains
- Bell & Evans Half Chicken$31.50
Bell & Evans Chicken, smashed crispy potatoes, sautéed green beans, fresh herbs, brown butter pan sauce
- Land & Sea$41.00
8 oz New York strip steak, jumbo lump crab cake with butter sauce, grilled asparagus, cheesy garlic mashed potatoes
- Waffles and Chicken$29.50
Two fried chicken leg quarters, cornbread wa e, maple brown butter, fried sage
- Seafood Linguini$29.00
- Single Crab Cake Entree$22.00
Jumbo lump crabmeat with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
- Double Crab Cake Entree$41.50
Jumbo lump crabmeat with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side(s)
- Whole Fried Fish Platter$33.50
- Chips and Fish$25.50
Wild Alaskan cod, Jailbreak amber ale beer batter, housemade beer salt, tartar sauce, served with crispy fries
- Shrimp and Grits$26.50
Stone ground white grits, Cajun spice, bourbon, sharp cheddar cheese, andouille sausage fresh herbs
- Plank Salmon$30.50
Farm raised Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank, soy and sesame glaze, fresh lemon slices, balsamic glazed carrots, grilled asparagus
- Cioppino Seafood Stew$33.50
Mussels, crab claws, local Virginia clams, shrimp, squid, fennel, stewed tomato broth, fresh basil, grilled sourdough
- Tusker Platter$28.00
Alaskan cod, oysters and cornmealcrusted whole shrimp, served with crispy fries, zesty remoulade sauce, lemon and J.O. #1 spice
- The Harbor Platter$48.00
Mix of everything served with a pound of golden fries. Good for sharing with two people
Sides
- Balsamic Glazed Carrots$9.00
Gluten Friendly
- Cast Iron Mac and Cheese$9.00
- Cheesy Garlic Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Gluten Friendly
- Curly Spinach$9.00
Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free
- Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Vegetarian
- Hush Puppies$9.00
- Large Fries$9.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Sauted Green Beans$8.00
Gluten Friendly
Dessert
Kids
N/A Beverages
- Coke ToGO$3.50
- Diet Coke ToGO$3.50
- Ginger Ale ToGo$3.50
- Pink Lemonade ToGO$3.50
- Root Beer ToGO$3.50
- Sprite ToGo$3.50
- Ice Tea ToGo$3.25
- Lemonade ToGo$4.00
- Water Bottle Still ToGo$6.00
- Water Bottle Sparkling ToGo$6.00
- Arnold Palmer ToGo$4.00
- GingerBeer ToGo$3.50
- Guava Lemonade ToGo$6.00
- Apple Juice ToGo$1.95
- Orange Juice ToGo$1.95
- Pineapple Juice ToGo$1.95
- Cranberry Juice ToGo$1.95
- Grapefruit Juice ToGo$1.95
- Milk ToGo