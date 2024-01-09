Chicken +Whiskey / Bennie's Famous Pizza Columbia
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Suite 3035
Columbia, MD 21044
Popular Items
- Sweet Plantains$4.50
Gluten free, vegetarian. Deep fried served with chancaca, raw sugar can syrup.
Need Cutlery!
Botellita
Beer / Cocktails
- Allagash White$9.00
- Aslin Power Moves IPA (Tall Boy)$12.50
New England IPA / 5.5% ABV / DC
- C+W El Dorado CAN$10.00
American Lager / 4% ABV / DC
- Corona$8.00
- DC Brau Penn Quarter Porter$9.00
- Tecate Lager$7.00
Mexican Lager / 4.5% ABV / MEX
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry-Guava$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
Pollo A La Brasa
- 1/4 Chicken Dark$13.25
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/4 Chicken White$13.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Mix$15.75Out of stock
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken White$16.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Dark$15.75Out of stock
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- Whole Chicken$29.00Out of stock
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
- Familia Pack$52.99Out of stock
2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides, 4 doughnut churros, and 4 sodas (coke or diet coke).
Acompañamientos
- Arroz Blanco$4.25
Steamed basmati rice. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Arroz Chaufa$4.50
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly.
- Black Beans$4.50
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, and sofrito (onions, red bell pepper and garlic leeks). Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Caribbean Cole Slaw$4.50
Red cabbage, white cabbage, carrots and Caribbean pineapple dressing. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Cilantro Mojo Chicken$7.00
Pulled and slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro). Gluten friendly.
- Green Plantain Chips$2.00
House made dusted with Tajin. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Guasacaca + Chips$6.50
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with green plantain chips.
- Mac N Cheese$4.50
Elbow noodles, creamy three-cheese blend sauce
- Roasted Corn + Tomato$4.50
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, tajin and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Seasonal Vegetables$4.50
Fresh bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla. Vegetarian.
- Small Greens Salad$4.50Out of stock