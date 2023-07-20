Popular Items

Mix of Dark+ White

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Mac n' Queso

$3.99
Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$5.99

Pulled, slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro)


Same Day Delivery

Call restaurant for same day delivery

Sandwiches

Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich

$6.99

*Minimum Order Quantity of 6* Cassava breaded chicken, jalapeño cheddar roll, ají amarillo mayonnaise, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, Greek yogurt mustard sauce, crispy bacon and pepper jack cheese

Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich

$6.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, pepper jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and yuca fries in a flour tortilla

Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich

$5.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream, feta cheese, iceberg lettuce and salsa criolla in a flour tortilla

Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap

$5.49

Black bean miso hummus, avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese in a flour tortilla

Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)

$5.49

Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices, stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried

La Comadre Catering

$9.99

Domino Catering

$9.99

Pollo A La Brasa

Dark Meat

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

White Meat

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$5.99

Tiritas De Pollo

$8.49

Cassava breaded chicken strips, deep fried + tossed in our 6 spice seasoning. Served with Chicken + Whiskey BBQ and Mango-Guayaba BBQ sauce

Paquete Total Catering

$18.99

Sides

Carribean Coleslaw

$2.99

Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing

Guasacaca+ Chips

$4.99

Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips

Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad

$2.99

Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)

Arepitas

$3.99

Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough

Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Deep fried, served with Chancaca (raw sugar cane syrup)

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Steamed basmati rice

Arroz Chaufa

$3.99

Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon, sesame