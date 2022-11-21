  • Home
Nora's Kabob Columbia Mall 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405

No reviews yet

10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405

Columbia, MD 21044

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Pita ( Lamb Gyro)
Pita ( Chicken Shawarma Wrap)

Chicken Shawarma

Pita ( Chicken Shawarma Wrap)

$12.00

Shaved chicken Shawarma from broiler served in pita lettuce, chopped tomato cucumbers onions, signature sauce

Plate ( shawarme basmati Rice)

$14.00

Shaved chicken Shawarma from broiler served over rice, taziki, hummus, piat and signature sauce

Chicken shawarma Greek Salad

$14.00

Shaved chicken Shawarma from broiler served over Romain lettuce, red onions, tomato, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini and Greek dressing

Lamb Gyro

Pita ( Lamb Gyro)

$12.00

Thin sliced Lamb gyro served in pita , lettuce, chopped tomato cucumbers onions, feta cheese and taziki sauce

Gyro Plate ( Basmati Rice)

$14.00

Thin sliced lamb Gyro served over rice with Hummus, taziki, pita Bread

Gyro Greek Salad

$14.00

Thin sliced Lamb Gyro served over Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, feta. black olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Falafel

Pita ( Falafel wrap)

$12.00

served in pita, lettuce, hummus, chopped tomato, cucumbers, onions and tahini sauce

Falafel Plate ( Basmati Rice)

$14.00

served over basmati rice, hummus, taziki, pita and tahini sauce

Greek Salad Falafel

$14.00

falafel served over Romain lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini and Greek dressing

Kabob Entrees

Chicken Kabob

$15.00
Koobideh Kabob

$14.00
Beef Shish Kabob

$20.00
Lamb Kabob

$20.00
Vegetable Kabob

$14.00

Combo Entrées

Combo I Beef & Koobideh

$20.00
Combo II Chicken & Khoobideh

$18.00
Combo III Chickens & Lamb

$21.00
Combo IV Chicken Beef

$21.00

Lamb & Beef Combo V

$25.00
Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$24.00
Shrimp & Beef

$24.00

Shrimp & Lamb

$24.00

Salmon & Chicken

$24.00

Koobideh & Lamb

$23.00

Seafood Entree

Saffron Salmon

$18.00
Shrimp Kabob

$16.00
Seafood Combo (Salmon & Shrimp)

$25.00

Mezze (appetizers)

Traditional Hummus

$7.00
Mast-O-Khiar (Tzatziki)

$6.00
Shirazi Salad

$7.00

Falafel

$8.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chickpea

$4.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Salads & Soup

Side Greek Salad

$5.00
Greek Salad Entree

$10.00

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Extras - kabobs A La Carte

Skewer Chicken

$8.00
Skewer Koobideh

$6.00
Skewer Shrimp

$10.00
Skewer Salmon

$10.00
Skewer Grilled Tomato (4)

$5.00
Skewer Beef

$10.00
Skewer Lamb

$10.00
Veggie Skewer

$7.00
Gyro Meat

$8.00
Basmati Rice Extra

$5.00+
Pita bread

$1.50+

Side Spicy Green Saucec

$2.00

Extra Tzatziki

$2.00

Signature Sauce

$2.00

Signature Desserts

Greek Baklava

$6.00
Rice Pudding 8oz

$6.00

Family Style Kabob

3 skewers chicken (15pcs) 2 skewers beef (10pcs)1 skewer grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, Hummus, smoked eggplant and taziki sauce
5 People Family Style

$80.00

chicken & Beef kabobs Grilled vegetables Greek Salad & Rice hummus, taziki & pita

7 people Family Style

$110.00

4 skewers chicken (20 pcs) 3 skewers beef (15 pcs)1 skewer grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, Hummus, smoked eggplant , borani spinach and taziki sauce

10 people Family Style

$160.00

5 skewers chicken (25pcs) 5 skewers beef (25 pcs)1 skewer whole grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, 12” round sampler Mezze tray

Family Style Greek Salad

Greek Salad 1/2 Shallow serving 3-5

$20.00
Greek Salad 1/2 Deep Tray serving 8-10

$30.00
Greek Salad Medium serving 13-15

$40.00
Greek Salad Full deep tray serving 20_25

$50.00

Bottled\Can Sodas

Mango

$3.25

Can Coke

$2.00

Yogurt Drink

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Corporate Catering Min. 10 Person Pick Up

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00Out of stock

Package includes Chicken kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Salmon Kabob

$16.00

Package includes Chicken and Koobideh kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Salmon Kabob

$18.00Out of stock

Package includes Chicken and salmon kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & shrimp Kabob

$18.00Out of stock

Package includes Chicken and Shrimp kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Steak & Salmon Kabob

$22.00Out of stock

Package includes Chicken steak and salmon kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Shrimp & Steak Kabob

$22.00Out of stock

Package includes Chicken shrimp and steak kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Corporate Lunch Pacadge

$23.00Out of stock

Delivery Set Up And Tip

$30.00

Catring

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
