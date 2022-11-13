  • Home
Po Boy Jim Columbia 10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

No reviews yet

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

Columbia, MD 21044

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy
Wing Flight
Beignets

Starters

Wing Flight

Wing Flight

$13.00

Crispy, delicious and juicy. A plate of grilled or fried chicken wings for you to enjoy with a variety of our signature sauces, especially our Bourbon-infused honey and the fiery Voodoo sauce)

Devilish Eggs

Devilish Eggs

$7.00

A classic deviled egg dish can never go wrong, but you can make it more exciting by adding delicious grilled or fried shrimp, or crispy bacon for an upcharge.

Jim's Basket

Jim's Basket

$15.00

Our freshly battered deep-fried seafood are so addictive, we decided to serve them in a basket as a bigger portion. You have been warned.

Crawfish Spring Rolls

Crawfish Spring Rolls

$13.00

A light and easy to eat appetizer that is still bursting with crawfish flavor in each bite.

Gumbo Starter

Gumbo Starter

$12.00

A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.

Martini Crab Poppers

Martini Crab Poppers

$16.00

Everyone likes to snack, but we decided to make snacking even more indulgent with these mouth-watering and juicy deep-fried crab poppers.

Cajun Chicken Fingers

Cajun Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Hand-battered chicken breast tossed in cajun seasoning served with cajun fries

Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$23.00Out of stock

Fresh poached lobster meat sauteed with cajun cheese sauce over a bed of cajun hand cut fries

Crab Fries

$20.00

Traditional Po Boys

Chicken Breast Po Boy

$13.00

Tender slices of fried or grilled chicken breast layered with a crisp and refreshing slaw on top.

Hot Sausage Po Boy

Hot Sausage Po Boy

$12.00

Traditional, high quality Andouille sausage that is perfectly seasoned, its flavor accentuated with a topping of sweet caramelized onions, peppers and our signature Remoulade sauce.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Plump, juicy prawns that will tempt your taste buds whether deep-fried or grilled. Topped with a drizzle of our signature Chipotle sauce.

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh oysters that are hand battered upon order and perfectly deep-fried, giving you a hint of natural savory flavor in each crispy bite.

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.00

Crawfish so fresh and sweet that they taste delicious whether you choose to have them sautéed or deep-fried. Have them with a layer of our signature chipotle sauce and you are complete.

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

A tender and succulent fillet of catfish either deep-fried or blackened, yet both methods pair so will with our signature remoulade sauce, giving you a contrasting yet tasty experience.

BBQ Pulled Pork Po Boy

BBQ Pulled Pork Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork seasoned with 16-spice blend, tossed in our house made bbq sauce and topped with traditional coleslaw.

Grill Cheese

$8.00

International Po Boys

Yardie Po Boy

Yardie Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Our Jamaican jerk seasoning is so complex yet versatile, it can give your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp a huge burst of smokiness and spice you have never tasted before.

Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp Poboy

Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp Poboy

$21.00

Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce

Shrimp Yardie Po Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Rasta Po Boy Vegan

$16.00Out of stock

We prove that vegan food can be just as hearty and flavor-packed with our homemade patty made from a variety of meatless ingredients that gives the perfect combination of texture and taste.

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$17.00

Specialty Po Boys

Steak & Cheese Po Boy

Steak & Cheese Po Boy

$17.00

Our rendition of a classic steak and cheese, using only the best sirloin cut, provolone and cheddar we can offer.

Chicken Cheesesteak Po Boy

Chicken Cheesesteak Po Boy

$16.00

A leaner, chicken version of a steak and cheese. But just as flavorful and delicious thanks to our skills in seasoning and grilling.

District Po Boy

District Po Boy

$22.00

Thick slices of tender and juicy sirloin steak, topped with smoky bacon, grilled shrimp, melted provolone cheese and lastly a tangy remoulade sauce of our own.

Atlas Po Boy

Atlas Po Boy

$20.00

Have your chicken either crunchy fried or smoky grilled, as long as you let us load it up with delicious bacon bits and shrimp, finished with melted provolone and our signature chipotle sauce.

Lobster Po Boy

Lobster Po Boy

$28.00

Thick and juicy whole lobster meat gently cooked in fragrant butter and then coated in an even more aromatic lemon garlic butter sauce.

Crabcake Po Boy

Crabcake Po Boy

$25.00Out of stock

Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat over a spring mix drizzled with remoulade sauce.

Voodoo Lobster&Shrimp Po Boy Special

Voodoo Lobster&Shrimp Po Boy Special

$35.00Out of stock

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp served in the form of a Po Boy, just imagine all the buttery, spicy goodness you get from all the sauce that gets absorbed by the bread.

Salmon Blt

$23.00

Po Boy On Jim H

$20.00Out of stock

Surf&Turf

$30.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cajun Fettuccine

$14.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice for an upcharge. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crab

Crawfish Etoufee

$24.00

A thick, seasoned stew full of delicious plump crawfish, onions, and bell peppers over rice.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Fresh pan-seared salmon fillets served with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Savor the aromatic Cajun spice of plump, barbecued shrimp over a serving of rich and creamy cheese grits made from parmesan and cornmeal. Adding bacon or sausage is strongly recommended.

Gumbo On H

Gumbo On H

$20.00

A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.

Crab Pasta

$26.00

Catfish & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

Light and firm deep-fried catfish fillet with a hint of sweetness, goes so well with our rich and savory creamy cheese grits.

Rasta Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garlicky, smoky, salty and tangy. Taste all this and more in this our version of this classic salad with our very own Caesar dressing.

Pear Walnut Salad

Pear Walnut Salad

$10.00

A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.

Jims House Salad

Jims House Salad

$10.00Out of stock

The freshest greens of the season handpicked by us, giving you the maximum fragrance and taste these vegetables can give in our simple house salad.

Small Ceaser Salad

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

A high protein meal for your kids, consisting of tender fried chicken cutlets, side of fries and homemade dipping sauce.

Kid's Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Plump, juicy prawns wrapped in a super crispy batter. Served with fries and our signature dipping sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy

Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy

$8.00

Grated provolone and cheddar on a po boy, grilled into a hot, melty indulgent mess. Paired perfectly with a side of fries.

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.00

Alfredo sauce satuéed with buttered noodles (not spicy).

Jim's Sweet Tooth

Bread Pudding

$6.00

We use only simple but the best bread, butter and cream to give you our version of this delicious classic dessert.

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Light and airy, these powdered pillow pastries are so good you can’t stop after the first bite.

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Side

Veggie Of The Day

$5.00

House Cut French Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut fries with cajun seasoning

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Stewed red beans & scallion rice

Toasted bread

$2.00

Buttered & toasted New Orleans French Bread

Crab Fries

$18.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00
Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$23.00Out of stock

Fresh poached lobster meat sauteed with cajun cheese sauce over a bed of cajun hand cut fries

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Hand-cut fries with cajun seasoning

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Fried Catfish

$7.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Ginger Beer

$5.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Gingerale

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Orange Soda

$2.59

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.59

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.59

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.59

ORANGE JUICE

$2.59Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.59Out of stock

Kola Champagne

$3.50Out of stock

Sauces & Dressings

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

Regular Mayo

$0.75

Voodoo Sauce

$0.75

Side of BBQ GRITS SAUCE

$3.45

Side of GUMBO GRAVY

$4.60

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Mango Chutney Sauce

$0.75

Alfredo Sauce

$3.45

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Jerk Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Creole Pasta Sauce

$1.73

Side Of Ceaser Salad

$4.60

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Catering Pans

Full Pan of Salad ( Caesar or House Salad. Pear walnut salad additional)

$65.00Out of stock

50 Devil Eggs ( You can add fried shrimp, Grilled Shrimp or Bacon extra charge)

$65.00Out of stock

Full pan of Wings flavored with you choices of Carolina BBQ, Honey Bourbon or Jerk

$200.00Out of stock

40 Crawfish roll halves

$180.00Out of stock

Full Pan of Crab Poppers

$480.00Out of stock

24 mini Shimp Po Boys

$180.00Out of stock

24 mini Catfish Po Boys

$180.00Out of stock

Full Pan of Gumbo

$175.00Out of stock

24 mini Chicken Po Boys

$160.00Out of stock

24 mini Pork Po Boys

$160.00Out of stock

Pan of Chicken Breast (Grilled or Baked and option to be stuffed with spinach or cheese) (25 pieces)

$150.00

Pan of Salmon (Blackened, Grilled or Baked option to be stuffed with crab meat) (feeds 25 people)

$200.00

Baked Chicken Thighs (Feeds 25)

$120.00

Pan of Seasoned steam shrimp

$275.00

Pan of Stir fry Steak (feeds 25)

$150.00

Pan of Pasta (Traditional or Cajun fettuccine) (feeds 25)

$100.00

Pan of rice (feeds 25)

$75.00

Pan of 5 cheese gouda Mac & Cheese

$125.00

Pan of Sautéed spinach or collard greens

$100.00

100 stuffed mushrooms

$210.00

Vegetarian pasta

$75.00

Green Beans (Feeds 25)

$80.00

Pan of Fries

$50.00Out of stock

Pan of Bread Pudding (feeds 25)

$100.00

Dinner Rolls (feeds 50)

$50.00

Pan of mashed potatoes

$100.00

Pan of Candy yams

$100.00

Corn Bread (Dozen)

$48.00

Cajun fried Turkey

$100.00

Stuffing

$75.00

Sweet potato pie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Po' Boy Jim is a Cajun Creole restaurant that specializes in hand-crafting the world's best Traditional and Special Po' Boy sandwiches.

Website

Location

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia, MD 21044

Directions

Main pic

