Cured / 18th & 21st
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cured Table & Tap takes the familiar concept of the neighborhood bar and delivers if to you with fresh perspective. Featuring humble takes on classic comfort foods and a bar program where craft cocktails & beer are made easy and approachable. 18th & 21st is our take on a prohibition era supper club with live music, elevated dining, and speakeasy inspired cocktails. Unlike anything else in the region, 18th & 21st is an exciting addition to area nightlife.
Location
10980 Grantchester Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Gallery
