Pub Dog - Federal Hill

review star

No reviews yet

8865 Stanford Blvd #101

Columbia, MD 21045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Alaskan Husky

Alaskan Husky

$11.75

Our 3-Cheese White Pizza with Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago and Fresh Basil

Atomic Dog

Atomic Dog

$12.25

Hot Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Pepperoni and Red Onion

Baja Chihuahua

Baja Chihuahua

$12.25

Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Lime Marinated Chicken, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Red Onion and Hot Pepper Flakes

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.75

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Chicken and Red Onion

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.75

Our 3-Cheese Pizza topped with Chilled Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic and Shredded Parmesan

Cajun Dog

Cajun Dog

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Spicy Cajun Chicken and Sausage, Red and Green Onion and Fresh Garlic

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$10.25

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.25

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken and Tomatoes

Dog Pound

Dog Pound

$12.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Grilled Chicken

Fox & Hound

Fox & Hound

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Sausage, Red Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic

Froggy Dog

Froggy Dog

$12.25

Dijon Mustard, Asiago, Mozzarella, Marinated Dijon Chicken, Fresh Garlic, Smoked Bacon and Sliced Fresh Tomatoes

Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian BBQ

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Bacon and BBQ Sauce

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$11.25

Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic and Fresh Basil

Mr. Green Jeans

Mr. Green Jeans

$12.25

Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Feta, Spinach, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms and Kalamata Olives

Old Yeller

Old Yeller

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Spinach

Pupperoni

Pupperoni

$10.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni

Smash Dog

Smash Dog

Two of your favorite Pub Dog pizzas sandwhiched together to make one

Spinach

Spinach

$11.25

Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon, Fresh Garlic and topped with Shredded Parmesan

Stinking Rose

Stinking Rose

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil and Shredded Parmesan

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$12.25

Hoisin Sauce, Mozzarella, Peanut Marinated Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peanuts, Shredded Carrots and Green Onion

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$11.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red Peppers and Fresh Garlic

Wing Dog

Wing Dog

$12.25

Buffalo Wing Sauce, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Smoked Gouda and Marinated Buffalo Chicken with Cool Ranch Dressing

Salads

Big Dog Salad

Big Dog Salad

$11.50

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Red Peppers. Served with Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$9.25

Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots and Cucumbers. Served with our House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Field of Greens Salad

Field of Greens Salad

$10.75

Mesculin Mix, Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts and Feta Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hearts Afire Salad

Hearts Afire Salad

$10.75

Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Kalamata Olives. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine Hearts tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Sticks

Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella and Cherry Tomatoes sprinkled with Basil and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on a bed of Mesculin Mix

Garlic Sticks

Garlic Sticks

$9.75

Baked Italian Flatbread drizzled with Olive Oil and sprinkled with Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese and served with Marinara Sauce

Hot Soft Pretzels

Hot Soft Pretzels

$8.75

Three Soft, Warm Pretzels served with Spicy Mustard and a side of Pretzel Salt

Side Items

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salad Chicken

$3.00

Side of Shredded Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.75

Carryout Beer

4-Pack of Winter Lager Cans

$18.50

4-Pack of 16oz Cans for Carryout

Beer - 32oz New Growler

$13.25

New 32oz growler of beer - specify flavor at pickup

Beer - 32oz Refill Growler

$9.25

Refill your existing 32oz growler with beer - specify flavor at pickup

Beer - 64oz New Growler

$23.50

New 64oz growler of beer - specify flavor at pickup

Beer - 64oz Refill Growler

$18.50

Refill your existing 64oz growler with beer - specify flavor at pickup

Cider - 32oz New Growler

$15.25

New 32oz growler of hard cider- specify flavor at pickup

Cider - 32oz Refill Growler

$11.25

Refill your existing 32oz growler with hard cider - specify flavor at pickup

Cider - 64oz New Growler

$27.50

New 64oz growler of hard cider- specify flavor at pickup

Cider - 64oz Refill Growler

$22.50

Refill your existing 64oz growler with hard cider - specify flavor at pickup

Root Beer Growler

Buy a new 32oz or 64oz of draft root beer, or bring your own to refill.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Serving Maryland's favorite craft beer & pizza since 2001!

Website

Location

8865 Stanford Blvd #101, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

