Frisco and The Reckless Shepherd Brewpub and Entertainment 8895 McGaw Road Suite 1A

No reviews yet

8895 McGaw Road Suite 1A

Columbia, MD 21045

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

I NEED HELP

Click here if you need help, more plates, etc. Note, like all our menu items, you must add this to your cart, press review order, and then click "place order" for this to go through. .

Steps to ordering

Note- Creating a toast account doesn't work and is a waste of time. Scan QR Code and enter name/phone. Click Start ordering Click on item to order and add to cart Click Review order then click Place order Enter credit card info Click Start Check to place order Your order has been sent to kitchen when you see "Your order is in!"

Only click PAY CHECK if you are ready to close your tab

After successfully placing an order you can: click order more or click paycheck to close your tab. Once check is closed, you will need to re-enter your credit card info to start a new tab.

ONLY SCAN THE QR CODE ONCE!

Once you have started a tab, do not scan the QR again or YOU WILL START MULTIPLE TABS

Can't find your tab or closed your browser?

OPEN THE TEXT sent to you from Toast and click on the hyperlink to go back to your tab

Where you scan is where food will be delivered

If you move away from your QR code location, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FIND YOU TO DELIVER YOUR FOOD/BEVERAGES.

I want to move to another location

After your order has been delivered, you can 1) Close your tab and start a new one at new location, or 2) Have a server transfer your tab to another QR location.

I WANT TO SHARE MY TAB

Option 1: Share the text link you received from Toast. Beware, anyone you share the link with can order and the tab paid by your card. Option 2: Everyone starts a separate tab and a server can combine them when you are done.

Non Alcoholic

Coke

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Nestea Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Abita Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Bitburger N/A Pilsner

$5.95

Athletic N/A IPA

$3.95Out of stock

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00
Saranac Root Beer

Saranac Root Beer

$4.95

We make our Saranac Root Beer with the best of ingredients – look for the fresh vanilla and licorice notes. Saranac Root Beer has the trademark rich, creamy head that only a real Brewery Root Beer can achieve.

Rocker Tees (Tank Top)

Rocker Tee (Tank Top)

Charcoal Grey Tees

Charcoal Grey Tees

Hoodies

Hoodies

Womens Long Sleeve White Tunic

Women's Long Sleeve White Tunic

Employee Pricing

Rocker tees (Tank top)

$11.95

Charcoal grey tees

$14.95
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and Enjoy!

8895 McGaw Road Suite 1A, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Main pic

