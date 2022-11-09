Restaurant header imageView gallery

bon fresco - Columbia

review star

No reviews yet

6945 Oakland Mills Rd.

Columbia, MD 21045

SANDWICHES

LONDON BROIL

LONDON BROIL

$10.95

charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PICANTE CHICKEN

PICANTE CHICKEN

$9.25

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed

BRIE BAGUETTE v

BRIE BAGUETTE v

$8.95

brie cheese, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, baguette *oven-warmed *vegetarian

CAPRI

CAPRI

$8.95

prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta

CHICKEN BAGUETTE

CHICKEN BAGUETTE

$8.95

grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, baguette *oven-warmed

CORNED BEEF

CORNED BEEF

$8.95

lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed

CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta

GENOA n

GENOA n

$8.95

genoa salami, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta *contains nuts

GRILLED CHEESE v

GRILLED CHEESE v

$4.95

provolone, ciabatta *oven-warmed *vegetarian

GRILLED VEGGIE ve

GRILLED VEGGIE ve

$8.95

grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette *oven-warmed *vegan

HAM & SWISS

HAM & SWISS

$8.95

imported ham, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, baguette *oven-warmed

HUMMUS ve

HUMMUS ve

$8.95

artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, focaccia *vegan

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO v, n

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO v, n

$8.95

fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto, salt & pepper, ciabatta *vegetarian *contains nuts

PICANTE FRESCO v

PICANTE FRESCO v

$9.25

grilled zucchini, pepper jack cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed *vegetarian

PICANTE ITALIAN

PICANTE ITALIAN

$9.25

soppressata, capicola, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PICANTE PORK

PICANTE PORK

$9.25

roasted pork tenderloin, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PICANTE TUNA

PICANTE TUNA

$9.25

white tuna in extra virgin olive oil, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, ciabatta

PICANTE TURKEY

PICANTE TURKEY

$9.25

'Sho Nuf Farm' turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, ciabatta *oven-warmed

POLLO

POLLO

$8.95

grilled chicken breast, olive tapenade, fresh mozzarella, grilled veggies, ciabatta *may contain pits

PORK LOIN

PORK LOIN

$8.95

roasted pork tenderloin, olive tapenade, mixed greens, ciabatta *may contain pits

PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

$8.95

fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, ciabatta

ROASTED TURKEY n

ROASTED TURKEY n

$8.95

'Sho Nuf Farm' turkey breast, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, walnut whole-wheat *contains nuts

SALAMI & CHEESE

SALAMI & CHEESE

$8.95

genoa salami, soppressata, cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, baguette

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.95

yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, focaccia

VENICE n

VENICE n

$8.95

prosciutto, mortadella, genoa salami, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH

$8.95

1/2 SANDWICH & SOUP

1/2 SANDWICH & SOUP

$8.95

SALADS

MEDITERRANEAN

MEDITERRANEAN

$9.95

choose a protein & a topping; hummus, mozzarella ciliegine, olive tapenade, mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

CAESAR

CAESAR

$6.45

romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side

CHICKEN CAESAR

CHICKEN CAESAR

$8.95

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side

MIXED GREENS ve

MIXED GREENS ve

$6.45

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

CHICKEN MIXED GREENS

CHICKEN MIXED GREENS

$8.95

grilled chicken, mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

BUILD A 1 TOPPING SALAD

BUILD A 1 TOPPING SALAD

$8.95

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

BUILD A 4 TOPPING SALAD

BUILD A 4 TOPPING SALAD

$10.95

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on the side

BON FRESCO PLATTER

BON FRESCO PLATTER

$9.95

prosciutto, grilled veggies, hummus, olive tapenade, choice topping, mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

SOUPS

SOUP CUP

SOUP CUP

SOUP BOWL

SOUP BOWL

$5.95

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$1.00

Small

COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

$1.00

Small

LENTILS & FETA

LENTILS & FETA

$1.00

Small

UTZ CHIPS: Kettle

UTZ CHIPS: Kettle

$1.00

Kettle Classics Original

UTZ Chips: Plain

CAESAR DRESSING

CAESAR DRESSING

BROCCOLI SALAD

BROCCOLI SALAD

COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED VEGGIES

GRILLED VEGGIES

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

LENTILS & FETA

LENTILS & FETA

TOMATO MOZZ & PESTO

TOMATO MOZZ & PESTO

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

PATISSERIE

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

APPLE TART

APPLE TART

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

CHEESE CROISSANT *N

CHEESE CROISSANT *N

CHERRY TART

CHERRY TART

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

LINZER

LINZER

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

ICED GREEN TEA

ICED GREEN TEA

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

BOYLANS BIRCH BEER

BOYLANS BIRCH BEER

BOYLANS BLACK CHERRY

BOYLANS BLACK CHERRY

BOYLANS CREME SODA

BOYLANS CREME SODA

BOYLANS GINGER ALE

BOYLANS GINGER ALE

BOYLANS ROOT BEER

BOYLANS ROOT BEER

Perrier

Boylans Grape

COCA-COLA CAN

COCA-COLA CAN

DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

Can COKE ZERO

BOYLANS SHIRLEY TEMPLE

San Pellegrino

BREAD

CIABATTA ROLL

CIABATTA ROLL

Baguette

Challah

Raisin Challah

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Beltsville location temporarily closed. All other locations are open for business.

Website

Location

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

