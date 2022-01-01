Mount Airy American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mount Airy
More about Olde Town Restaurant
Olde Town Restaurant
206 South Main Street, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$3.00
|Side Beef Hash
|$5.00
|Pancakes
More about Twin Arch Tavern
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$12.00
Half pound black angus beef burger.
|Tavern Club
|$14.00
Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about The Mount Airy Inn
The Mount Airy Inn
1401 S Main St., Mount Airy
|Popular items
|BYO Omelet
|$9.29
Choice of three toppings (additional toppings 0.75)
|Mount Airy Cobb
|$14.49
Field greens, bacon, swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken
|8 Wings
|$15.25
Fresh bone-in wings. Choice of housemade sauces. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay and Old Bay Honey.