Mount Airy American restaurants you'll love

Olde Town Restaurant image

 

Olde Town Restaurant

206 South Main Street, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon$3.00
Side Beef Hash$5.00
Pancakes
More about Olde Town Restaurant
Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger$12.00
Half pound black angus beef burger.
Tavern Club$14.00
Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Omelet$9.29
Choice of three toppings (additional toppings 0.75)
Mount Airy Cobb$14.49
Field greens, bacon, swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken
8 Wings$15.25
Fresh bone-in wings. Choice of housemade sauces. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay and Old Bay Honey.
More about The Mount Airy Inn

