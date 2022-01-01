Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Damascus
/
Damascus
/
Cookies
Damascus restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
Maggi's Pizza & Subs
26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus
Avg 4.5
(294 reviews)
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.99
Triple Chocolate Cookie
$1.99
More about Maggi's Pizza & Subs
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus
26027 Ridge Road, Damascus
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream Smith Island
$6.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Damascus
Browse other tasty dishes in Damascus
Quesadillas
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Wraps
Cannolis
Fried Zucchini
Fried Pickles
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
More near Damascus to explore
Rockville
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston