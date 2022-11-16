Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879

2,221 Reviews

$$

239 Spectrum Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thanksgiving Special

Two Roasted Chickens

Two Roasted Chickens

$175.00

Available for pick up November 23rd from 2:00pm - 5:00pm An order of two whole chicken includes, a choice of 4 sides: mac + cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing OR whole pecan pie (serves 6-8 people).

Whole Turkey (12-15 lbs)

Whole Turkey (12-15 lbs)

$175.00

Available for pick up November 23rd from 2:00pm - 5:00pm An order of whole turkey (12-15 lbs) includes a choice of 4 sides: mac + cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing OR a choice of whole pecan or pumpkin pie (serves 6-8 people).

A La Carte Menu

These sides serve 4-6 people.

Whole turkey (12-15 lbs)

$75.00

Two whole chickens

$65.00

Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

Mac + Cheese

$25.00

Green Beans

$20.00

Brioche Stuffing

$20.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Serves 8 slices

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Serves 8 slices

Gravy

$8.00

Serving size 32 oz

House-Made Cranberry Sauce

$5.00

Serving size 32 oz

Sparkling Wine, Champagne, and Kits

Must be 21+ to purchase. The restaurant will check I.D. before releasing the order.

Segura Viudas (CAVA)

$19.99

Saint-Hilaire (Brut)

$19.99

Broadside (Merlot)

$19.99

Edna Valley (Chardonnay)

$19.99

JUICE

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

MILK

Whole

$2.95

Skim

$2.95

Oat Milk

$3.25

Almond Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Seltzer Water

Ginger Ale

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

New American-Inspired cuisine

Website

Location

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Directions

