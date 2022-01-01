Ela Mesa Taste of Greece
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Greek Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!
Location
109 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant
Ixtapalapa Taqueria New - 411 N Frederick Ave
No Reviews
411 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant
More near Gaithersburg