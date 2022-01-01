BG picView gallery

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece

review star

No reviews yet

109 Paramount Park Drive

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Order Again

Appetizers

Traditional Greek Spreads

$8.00

Your choice of tzatziki, tyrokafteri, melitzana or basil pesto hummus

Grilled Cheese Plate - Halumi & Feta

$14.00

Grilled halumi cheese & baked feta cheese, marinated baby tomatoes, grilled peppers, olives, basil pesto humus, olive oil, balsamic reduction , oregano & pita bread

Flamed Saganaki

$16.00

Flamed graviera cheese finished with lemon, pita & tigella bread

Zucchini Chips - Kolokithakia

$12.00

Crispy fried zucchini chips, tzatziki sauce

Spinach Pie - Spanakopita

$15.00

Handmade spinach pie encased in phylo dough with leaks, onions, feta cheese & herbs

Grape Leaves - Dolmadakia -

$10.00

Traditional stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs finished with a creamy avgolemono sauce

Griiled Octopus - Htapodi

$19.00

Marinated grilled octopus with mediterranean spices, capers, onions, peppers, balsamin reduction, fava bean puree

Fried Calamari - Kalamari Tigania

$16.00

Lightly fried calamari, oregano, Greek tomato sauce & Aegean vinegar

Shrimp Saganaki - Garides

$18.00

Ouzo infused sautéed shrimps, Greek evoo, onions, peppers, Greek tomato sauce, aged feta & pita bread

Trio dips

$15.00

Gigantes Beans

$14.00

Mussels

$18.00

Soups

Chicken Lemon Soup - Avgolemono

$8.00

Traditional chicken lemon soup, rice, aromatic veggies

Salads

Greek Salad - Horiatiki

$14.00

Beefsteak tomatoes, persian cucumbers, onions, peppers, capers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese

Caesar Salad - Kesara

$12.00

Romaine hearts, creamy dressing, homemade croutons, shaved graviera cheese & graviera crisps

Manouri Salad

$16.00

Grilled manouri cheese of Thessaly, arugula, sliced speck, marinated baby tomatoes, basil oil & balsamic reduction

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad - Paztaria Salata

$16.00

Heirloom baby beets, goat cheese mousse, arugula, Aegean vinaigrette & aromatized pistachios

Sides

Ela Mesa Fries

$7.00

White truffle oil, aged graviera & oregano

Lemon Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted potatoes, lemon,olive oil & herbs

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Olive oil marinated seasonal vegetables

Broccolini

$8.00

Sautéed broccolini, garlic, hint of citrus & herbs

Fasolakia

$8.00

Green beans stew, Greek tomato sauce, olive oil & herbs

Spinach Rizotto - Spanakorizo

$8.00

Arrowhead spinach, scallions, aged graviera, hint of lemon & caramelized leeks

Small tsatsiki

$2.00

Extra pita

$1.50

Entrees

Seafood Pasta - Thalasina Makaronada

$35.00

Sea scallops, shrimps, Maryland jumbo lump crabmeat & mussels tossed with white wine tomato broth, mascarpone cream & linguine pasta

Seafood Rizoto Crab & Shrimp

$35.00

Maryland jumbo lump crab meat, shrimps, white wine saffron broth, shallots, thyme, graviera cheese, cream cheese, zucchini & arborio rice

Cannelloni - Kanelonia vegeterian

$27.00

Baked cannelloni pasta filled with ricotta cheese, manouri cheese, feta cheese, chives, spinach, mint, basil, lemon zest, nutmeg & vodka tomato sauce

Mousaka

$28.00

Layers of eggplant, potatoes and zucchini, slowly braised veal ragout, aromatic spices & creamy béchamel sauce

Pastitsio

$26.00

Layers of thick macaroni, slowly braised veal ragout, nutmeg, hint of cinnamon & creamy béchamel sauce

Lamb Shank - Arni Yiouvetsi

$37.00

Slowly braised marinated aged lamb shanks, red wine jus, light tomato broth, vegetable stew & orzo pasta

Chicken Kebap - Kotopoulo Kebap

$26.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, zucchini, peppers, hint of saffron, thyme, oregano, Greek evoo, rice pilaf & green beans

Greek Style Half Roasted Chicken - Gioulbasi

$28.00

Half roasted chicken, Greek evoo & meyer lemon jus, oregano, roasted potatoes & green beans

Lamb Chops - Paidakia

$38.00

Grilled lamb chops, basil oil, balsamic reduction, basil hummus pesto, mascarpone mashed potatoes, & sautéed chickpeas

Filet Mignon Fileto

$39.00

Center-cut, mascarpone mashed potatoes, creamy shiitake mushrooms & grilled veggies

Chilean Sea Bass - Fileto Plaki

$37.00

Chilean bass, Moscato infused baby tomatoes, capers, tyrokafteri, Cretan spices, green beans & giant beans

Salmon - Solomos

$28.00

Salmon, Mykonos ladolemono, light saffron cream sauce, & spinach risotto

Whole Grilled Fish (Bronzino)

$39.00

Whole bronzino, capers, oregano, thyme, Mykonos ladolemono sauce & choice of side

Special Slow Roasted Lamb (kleftiko)

$38.00

Grilled Meat Platter

$34.00

Special Goat (Gida)

$34.00

Broiled Rainbow Trout

$26.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita

$14.00

Ground beef & lamb kebap, wrapped in pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta, tzatziki sauce & french fries

Chicken Skewer Pita

$14.00

Chicken kebap wrapped in pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta, tzatziki sauce & french fries

Chicken Gyro Pita

$14.00

Fresh slices of chicken gyro, wrapped in pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta, tzatziki sauce & french fries

Vegetarian Pita

$14.00

Grilled veggies, wrapped in pita bread, tomatoes onions, feta, tahini sauce & french fries

Haddock Roll

$16.00

Crispy batter haddock on a hoagie roll, tartar sauce, graviera cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & french fries

Lunch Platters

Gyro Special

$18.00

Fresh slices of beef & lamb gyro served with Greek salad, french fries, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Chicken Gyro Special

$18.00

Fresh slices of chicken gyro, greek salad, french fries, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Chicken Skewer Special

$18.00

Chicken Kebap , Greek salad, french fries, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Ela Mesa Special

$22.00

Combination of you choice of gyro & kebap, Greek salad, french fries, tzatziki sauce & pita bread

Lunch special

$22.00

Fish and chips

$18.00

Dessert

Karydopita

$9.00

Sokolatopita

$12.00Out of stock

Politiko Ravani

$10.00

Baklava Pagoto

$10.00Out of stock

Loukoumades

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Galaktobourelo

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Honey Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Greek Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

109 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Ela Mesa image

