American
Bars & Lounges
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
3,705 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
50 Carroll Creek Way, #160, Frederick, MD 21701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant