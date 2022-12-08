Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

3,705 Reviews

$$$

50 Carroll Creek Way

#160

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza Pastry
Kids' Mac & Cheese

SPECIALS

Wine Kitchen Steak Plate

Wine Kitchen Steak Plate

$47.00

Enjoy the custom made Wine Kitchen steak plate in your own home. Hand crafted ceramic. Made here in the USA.

Wine Kitchen Logo Glass

Wine Kitchen Logo Glass

$12.00

Schott Zweisel Titanium wine glass etched with the Wine Kitchen logo. For the WK at home experience.

KIDS

Butter Pasta

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza Pastry

$6.00

Flaky pastry filled with pepperoni, tomato sauce, and pepperjack & cheddar cheeses.

Sweets

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Hazelnut Opera Cake

$12.00

Poached Apple

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Oh, The Places You'll Go!

Oh, The Places You'll Go! Flight

$15.50

GLS Domaine Cosme

$14.00

TST Domaine Cosme

$5.00

GLS Barbara D' Alba

$16.00

TST Barbara D' Alba

$6.00

GLS Kanonkop

$12.00

TST Kanonkop

$4.50

Rosé Cheeks

GLS Lafage Miraflors

$13.00

TST Lafage Miraflors

$4.75

GLS Elizabeth Spencer

$14.00

TST Elizabeth Spencer

$5.00

GLS La Paradou

$12.00

TST La Paradou

$4.00

Rosé Cheeks Flight

$13.00

Unusual Suspects

Unusual Suspects Flight

$15.00

GLS Goisot Aligoté

$14.50

TST Goisot Aligoté

$5.50

GLS Tamellini

$12.00

TST Tamellini

$4.00

GLS Zweigelt

$14.00

TST Zweigelt

$5.00

GLS Weingut Heinrich

$16.00

TST Weingut Heinrich

$6.00

BOTTLES All Wines

Pine Ridge Sparkling (white blend)

$31.00

Region: California Grapes: Chenin Blanc, Viognier Tasting Notes: floral and lychee nose, green apple and citrus palate, minerality and clean acid

Dopff & Irion Sparling Rose

$34.00Out of stock

Cleto Chiari Lambrusco

$23.00

Wine Kitchen Cava Sparkling Wine

$12.00

Piazzo Moscato

$20.00

Pierre Gimonnet Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru Champagne

$100.00

Cuis Premier Cru pear, ginger, almonds, finesse

Gaston Chiquet Champagne

$140.00

Bodega Catena Zapata Semillon-Chenin

$52.00

Bouzo Albarino

$55.00

Caves Jean Bourdy Chardonnay

$60.00

Château Pradeaux

$31.00Out of stock

Claude Branger Muscadet

$31.00

Domaine de Saint cosme

$31.00

Domaine Ostertag

$56.00

Domaine Papagiannakos

$30.00

Elizabeth Spencer

$31.00

Goisot Aligote

$33.00

Hertelandy Chardonnay

$90.00

Lafage Miraflors Rosé

$26.00

Le Paradou Rosé

$26.00

Massican "Annia"

$58.00

Piazzo Moscato'd asti

$27.00

Novellum Chardonnay

$18.00

Tramin Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Tamellini Soave

$26.00

Tokaji Hárslevelű.

$58.00

Twin Islands Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Zimmerman Riesling

$27.00

A Tribute to Grace Grenache

$60.00

Clos des Fous Pinot Noir

$31.00

G.D Barbara

$39.00

Pascal Granger Beaujolais Gamay Noir

$37.00

St. Innocent Pinot Noir

$73.00

Tyler Pinot Noir

$42.00

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir

$24.00

Pfalz, Germany, 2018 Aged 12 months in large oak barrels Notes of cherry, dried red fruits, graphite, herbs

Avignonesi, "Super Tuscan"

$77.00

Broadside Cabernet

$34.00

2016, Mendocino, CA

Chateau Moulin de Tricot Margaux

$90.00

Damilano Barolo

$70.00

DeAngelis Montepulciano

$18.00

Federico Bonfio Sangiovese

$24.00

Finca Adalgisa Malbec

$60.00

Kalaris Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Kanonkop Pinotage Blend

$24.00

Pikes "East Side" Shiraz

$35.00

Railsback Frères

$60.00

Ridge Lytton Springs

$73.00

Seghesio Zinfindel

$24.00

Seven Hills Merlot

$33.00Out of stock

Thalvin- Alain Graillot Syrah

$51.00

Treasure Hunter Merlot

$33.00

Triebaumer Zweigelt

$31.00

Walton Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Weingut Heinrich

$39.00

White Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

HOLIDAY WINE PACKAGE

THANKSGIVING WINE PACKAGE

$100.00

Beer

Sparkle Pilsner

$7.00

2SP Delco Lager

$7.00
Vienna Lager

Vienna Lager

$6.25

Duclaw 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager

$7.50

Goose Island Oktoberfest

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Jail Break Special Lady

$7.00

Dewey Secret Machine (16 oz)

$9.00

Aslan Pumpkin Spiced Milk Stout

$10.50

Flying Dog Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Southern Grist N/A Sour

$6.00

Florida Seltzer

$6.50

NA Bevs

Fever Tree Ginger Beer (16.9oz)

$9.00

Zippy and refreshing!

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice POMEGRANATE

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Soda BLACK CHERRY (Boylan's)

$3.00

Local and all natural! Delicious fruit flavor!

Soda CANE COLA (Boylan's)

$3.00

Soda DIET COLA (Boylan's)

$3.00

Soda ORANGE (Virgil's)

$3.00

Local and all natural! A touch of vanilla reminiscent of a creamsicle or an Orange Julius!

Soda ROOT BEER (Virgil's)

$3.00

Local and all natural! Taste how delicious root beer can be!!

Boylan's Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Soda TONIC (Fever Tree 6oz)

$3.00

Crisp and bitter with just the right sweetness--perfect with just a lime or with your fave gin!

Pilot Kombucha

$8.50

Brunch Drinks

Spicy Bloody Mary (pint)

$15.00

Vodka infused with jalapeno, garlic, basil, and sundried tomato in our housemade bloody mix

Mimosa Package

$14.00Out of stock

Bottle of prosecco & pint of OJ

Wine Kitchen Cava Sparkling Wine

$12.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Carroll Creek Way, #160, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

