Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brews & Barrels - Gaithersburg

review star

No reviews yet

625 Center Point Way

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drink

Curious Elixers

Pomegranate Negroni

$8.00

Bright & Spicy

$8.00

Curious Cucumber Collins

$8.00

Sicilian Spritz Blood Orange

$8.00

Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned

$8.00

Coconut Oak Milk Painkiller

$8.00

Sophisticated & Delicate

$8.00

Flights

Tier 1

$18.00

Tier 2

$24.00

Tier 3

$30.00

Tier 4

$38.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Rose and Prosecco

Josh Rose

$11.00+

La Marca

$11.00+

Dine

Starters

Barrel Chicken Wings, bone in

$12.00

Barrel Chicken Wings, boneless

$14.00

Brews Crab Dip

$14.00

Brews Family Platter

$20.00

Brews pretzel

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Southwest Onion Rings

$10.00

Swedish Meatballs

$12.00

Yum Yum Shrimp

$14.00

BBQ Beef Bourbon Sliders

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$15.00

Crazy Hawaiian

$18.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Southwest

$16.00

Three Cheese

$14.00

Veggie Supreme

$15.00

Sides

side caesar salad

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

side house salad

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Brews Chili

$8.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

entrees

BBQ Ribs

Brew Salmon

$24.00

Cajun Pork Chops

$28.00

Chicken al Caperi

$22.00

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$28.00

Crab Cake

$32.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Irish Stew

$26.00

Peri Peri Chicken

$22.00

Vegetable Penne Pasta

$18.00

wraps

mediterranean

$18.00

peri peri chicken wrap

$16.00

Steak wrap

$17.00

desserts

brownie sundae

$8.00

cheesecake

$8.00

lava cake

$10.00

pecan pie

$12.00

burgers

Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Kids Menu

Mac n Cheese with Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Dressing

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Yum Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Peri Sauce

$1.00

Remolade Sauce

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Verde Sauce

$1.00

Monday Daily Special

Monday Ribs

1/2 rack Ribs

$18.00

Dine (3PD)

Starters

Barrel Chicken Wings, bone in

$15.60

Barrel Chicken Wings, boneless

$18.20

Brews Crab Dip

$18.20

Brews Family Platter

$26.00

Brews pretzel

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$14.30

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Southwest Onion Rings

$10.00

Swedish Meatballs

$15.60

Yum Yum Shrimp

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.60

House Salad

$15.60

Southwest Chicken Salad

$20.80

Steak Salad

$20.80

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$19.50

Crazy Hawaiian

$23.40

Pepperoni

$19.50

Southwest

$20.80

Three Cheese

$18.20

Veggie Supreme

$19.50

Sides

side caesar salad

$6.50

Fries

$6.50

side house salad

$6.50

Mash Potatoes

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.80

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Soups

Clam Chowder

$10.40

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.40

Brews Chili

$10.40

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$19.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.50

BLT Sandwich

$16.90

Brisket Sandwich

$20.80

Classic Reuben

$18.20

Turkey Reuben

$18.20

entrees

1/2 rack ribs

$23.40

Cajun Pork Chops

$28.00

Chicken al Caperi

$28.60

Crab Cake

$41.60

Fish and Chips

$28.60

full rack ribs

$36.40

Peri Peri Chicken

$28.60

Brew Salmon

$31.20

Vegetable Penne Pasta

$23.40

wraps

mediterranean

$23.40

peri peri chicken wrap

$20.80

Steak wrap

$22.10

desserts

brownie sundae

$10.40

cheesecake

$10.40

lava cake

$13.00

pecan pie

$15.60

burgers

Burger

$19.50

Impossible Burger

$18.20

Brunch Menu

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Expresso

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Cereal with Milk

$6.00

Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Kentucky Sunrise

$12.00

Mimosa

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Screwdriver`

$10.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Entree

Avocado Smash

$12.00

All American Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.00

Shakshuka

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Brews Waffles

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

French Toast

$12.00

Yogurt Granola & Fruit Parfait

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Brews and Barrels offers a complete menu of food items, including BBQ Ribs, Salmon, Quesidillas, large selection of Bourbons, and beers. We also offer a nice variety of Gluten Free items

Website

Location

625 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Berries & Bowls
orange star4.9 • 381
120 Market St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
KENAKI Sushi Counter
orange starNo Reviews
706 Center Point Way Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Vine Alley - 114 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 Market Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
106 Market St gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Gaithersburg
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Dosa & Chaat
orange starNo Reviews
70 Market Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Island Pride Oasis
orange star4.4 • 936
617 South Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston