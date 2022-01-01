Vine Alley imageView gallery

Vine Alley

114 Market Street

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Taste and Share

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Cheese & Meat Board

$18.00

Assortment of aged cheeses, sliced meats, and fresh jam

Extra Cackers

$1.50

Hummus Trio

$10.00

Classic hummus, creamy tzatziki sauce, sliced olives, with pita bites

Mini Crab Cakes

$16.00

Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$12.00

Toasted Chicken Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pot stickers served on a bed of lettuce with sweet ginger Asian sauce

Tomato & Basil Bruschetta Board

$11.00

Chopped tomatoes & fresh basil tossed in extra virgin olive oil served on French baguette

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

Margarita Flatbread

$10.00

Paninis & Cold Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Panini made in ciabatta bread, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted peppers, pesto sauce

Chicken Club with Bacon

$14.00

Italian Sub Panini

$13.00

Gluten free bread

$2.00

Salads

Add Chicken To Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Soup

Cup

$6.00

Bowl

$8.00

Combos

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$12.00

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake Selection

$8.00

Brunch

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter Nutella Banana

$8.00

Fruit & Cheese Board

$14.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Waffle strawberry

$12.00

Waffle banana

$12.00

Waffle chocolate

$10.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Bottled Water

Dasani

$1.50

Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Soda

Can Soda

$1.50

Mimosa

Mimosa by the glass

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Mimosa Refill

$4.00

Mulled wine

$6.00

Sangria

Sangria by glass

$9.00

Sangria Carafe

$24.00

Wine by glass

Beaujolais

$12.00

Bordeaux Blanc

$9.00

Bordeaux Blend Right Bank

$14.00

Brut/Cremant

$13.00

Cab Sauv Uncaged

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Rough Day

$9.00

Chardonnay Oaked

$13.00

Chardonnay Unoaked

$12.00

Chenin Blanc-Viognier

$13.00

Featured Wine

$12.00

Malbec

$10.00

Nebbiolo Italian Red

$13.00

Non Alcoholic Wine

$5.00

Off Dry Rose

$10.00

Party Wine

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prosecco Frizzante

$12.00

Provence Rose

$14.00

Syrah Red Blend

$12.00

Reisling

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$12.00

Soave Italian White

$11.00

Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Sparkling Sweet Red

$14.00

Tasting Wine by glass

$8.00

Vidal Blanc

$11.00

Wine Flight

Wine flight

$20.00

Domestic Beer by glass

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Import Beer by glass

Stella Artois

$6.00

Craft Beer Cans

White Tail Hefeweizen

$6.00

Haystack Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Waredaca Premium Extra Pale

$6.00

Lost Boy Pumpkinhead Dry Cider

$6.00

Kiwi Me Away

$6.00

Rock Creek Lager

$6.00

Haystack

$6.00

Lone Oak Lager

$6.00

Sogar Loaf Wheat

$6.00

Scrum and Hooker

$6.00

Redland

$6.00

Surrender

$6.00

Devil's Alley

$6.00

3 Cans Beer

3 cans of beer

$15.00

Buy 3, Get 1

$15.00

Domestic Beer Bottle

Beck's nonalcoholic

$3.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Import Beer Bottle

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Heineken

$4.50

Stella

$6.50Out of stock

Buckets of Beers

Buckets of Beers

$20.00

Craft Beer by the Glass

Billy Goat

$7.00

Chocolait

$7.00

Haystack

$7.00

Lone Oak Lager

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Perpetual Paradise

$7.00

Stingy Jack

$7.00

Other Half

$7.00

Mocktail

Mocktail

$4.00

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$5.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$15.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juicebox

Juicebox

$2.00

Bordeaux-France

Leon Galhaud - Brut Rose

$16.99Out of stock

Louis Vallon Brut

$33.00

Oregon

Argyle Vintage Brut - Willamette Valley - 2017

$31.99

Cava-Spain

Biutiful Rose Cava

$27.99

True Colours Cava Brut 187 mL

$10.99

YA Cuvée 23- Brut Rose

$19.99

Champagne-France

Jean Vesselle Reserve Brut

$51.99

Michel Turgy Reserve Selection

$47.99

Jean Vessel Champagne - Pinot Noir

$61.99

Jean-Noel Haton

$41.99

Prosecco-Italy

Clara C - Fiori Di Prosecco - Brut Rose

$18.99Out of stock

Baby Frizzante

$30.00

Santa Margherita Prosecco

$25.99

Other-France

François Montand Brut Rosé

$17.99

Piemonte Brachetto

Piemonte Brachetto

$25.99Out of stock

Rosa Regale

$25.99

Alsace-France

Willm Blanc de Blancs

$21.99Out of stock

Ukraine

Bomon Stamps Angel Gold dry

$19.99

Other-Italy

Acquesi Brachetto Sparkling Red

$35.99

California

Wycliffe

$12.00

Barossa Valley-Australia

Schild Estate - Shiraz 2018

$19.99

Other- Australia

19 Crimes - Shiraz - 2020

$11.99Out of stock

The Stump GSM

$11.99

Bordeaux-France

Chateau Reynier- Bordeax- 2018 - No Oak

$15.99

Chateau Les Granges Bordeax 2019

$14.99Out of stock

Chateau De Fontenille

$19.99

Chateau Abelyce Grand Cru 2012

$45.99Out of stock

Belena Bourgogne Hautes-cotes De Beaune

$32.99

Chateau La Roberterie Primus

$17.99Out of stock

Morgon Les Charmes

$27.99Out of stock

Lamothe Bordeaux Red

$23.99

La Roche Saint Jean Bordeaux Merlot

$35.00

Burgandy-France

Bourgogne - Pinot Noir - 2020

$26.99Out of stock

Rhone/Southern France-France

Le Caillou - Chateauneuf Du Pape - 2018

$62.99

Terrasses - Chateau Pesquie - 2019

$19.99Out of stock

The Starry Night Merlot

$19.99

Chateaumar Cuvee Vincent Syrah

$25.99Out of stock

Le Malbec

$33.00Out of stock

La Berthete CDR

$20.99

Promesses de France

$19.99

Beaujolais

Domaine Du Beauregard Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$25.99Out of stock

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$30.00

Bulguria

Rough Day Cab Sauv

$22.00

Greece

Naoussea - Xinomavro - Macedonia

$24.99

Deux Dieux

$31.99

Sant'or St. George dry red

$22.99

Alentejo-Portugal

Paulo Laureno Classico Red

$14.99

Other-Portugal

Broadbent Douro Red

$14.99

Quinta Da Devesa Porto

$43.99

Casa De Santar

$27.99

Silk & Spice Blend

$30.00

Dão - Portugal

Cabriz - Red Blend

$12.99

Other-Italy

Al Passo Toscana - Tolaini 2018

$21.99

Corte Adami - Valpolicella Ripasso - 2017

$24.99

GD Vajra - Langhe Rosso - 2020

$33.00

Simonetti - Montepulciano 2019

$10.99

Zeroincondatta Barbera 2019 Organic

$17.99Out of stock

Cannonau I Fiori Pala 2020

$18.99

Farina - Valpolicella - Corvino

$19.99Out of stock

Rizzi Barbaresco 2016

$48.99Out of stock

Ca'viola Barolo

$51.99Out of stock

Coppi Sinsicalco Primitivo

$17.99

Bertani Amarone della Valpolciella Classico

$157.99

Il Fauno Di Arcanum Toscana

$34.99

Cantina Gabriele Dolcemente

$12.99

Casamatta Toscana Sangiovese

$22.99

Cantina Gabriele Sweet Red

$12.99

Riparosso Illuminati Montpulciano

Riparosso Montepulciano

$16.99

Vino sweet red

$12.99

Sicily-Italy

Nero D Avola

$14.99

D'alba-Italy

Massuco - Barbera

$12.99

Chianti-Italy

Tenuta San Vito- Chianti

$16.99Out of stock

Alteo - Chianti Riserva - 2018

$19.99

DaVinci Chianti Rieserva

$24.99

Abruzzo-Italy

Villamedoro Montepulciano

$22.99

Amarone

$109.99

Valadorna Toscana 2015

$61.99

Tuscany-Italy

Ali Toscana

$14.99

Capetown-South Africa

Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend

$17.50Out of stock

Kaapzicht Kaleidoscope

$18.99Out of stock

Babylonstoren Babel

$22.99Out of stock

Kaazicht Pinotage

$31.99Out of stock

Mendoza-Argentina

Vista Flores Malbec - Catena

$16.99Out of stock

Andeluna Raices - Malbec - Mendoza

$12.99Out of stock

Terrazas de los Andes- Malbec Reserva 2018

$19.99Out of stock

Parados - Malbec - 2020

$10.99Out of stock

Los Noques Pinot Noir

$24.99Out of stock

Don Manuel Villafane Malbec

$13.99Out of stock

1861 Malbec

$17.99Out of stock

Sophenia Malbec

$21.99Out of stock

Elsa Malbec

$15.99Out of stock

Bouquet Malbec

$25.00

Chile

Primus Red Blend - Apalta

$22.99Out of stock

Tarapacá Gran Reserva Carmenere

$21.99

Casa Silva- Carmenere Cuvée Colchagua 2019

$17.99

Casas Patronales - Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.99Out of stock

Viejo Feo Carmenere

$10.99

Telmo & Ruth Cabernet Sauvignon/merlot

$13.99Out of stock

Rioja-Spain

Viña Alberdi - Rioja Reserva - 2016

$25.99Out of stock

Tempranillo-Spain

El Jefe - Tempranillo

$15.99Out of stock

Tavera Garnacha Rio Tajo

$16.99Out of stock

Mesta Tempranillo

$13.99

Pepe Yllera - 88 Tempranillo

$16.99Out of stock

Other - Spain

Tres Picos

$21.99

Mesta Garnacha

$13.99

Solarce Rioja

$15.99

Boyal Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.99

Prima Toro Dry Red

$20.99

Catalunya-Spain

R-OH* - Montsant

$20.99

Campo de Borja

Legado del Moncayo Garnacha

$15.99Out of stock

California-USA

The Prisoner - Napa Valley

$33.99Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay - California

$14.99Out of stock

Decoy Red Blend - Duckhorn

$22.99Out of stock

Chappellet - Mountain Cuvee Proprietors Blend

$38.99

One Stone - Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles - 2019

$21.99Out of stock

J Vineyards - Pinot Noir - 2019

$21.99Out of stock

Josh Cellars - Pinot Noir

$18.99

Textbook - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2019 - Napa Valley

$39.99Out of stock

Composition II Red Blend

$17.99

Ty Caton Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma 2017

$33.99

Zynthesis Zinfandel

$16.99

Cabana Petite Sirah

$20.99

La Crema Pinot Noir 2020

$25.99Out of stock

Conundrum Red Blend

$22.99

Rabbit Ridge GSM

$14.99Out of stock

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$22.00

Josh Cellars Cab Reserve

$22.99

Whitehall Lane Merlot

$38.99

Eaglestone's Pinot Noir

$21.99

Brady Cab Franc

$23.99

Josh Cellars Bourbon Barrel Cab

$22.99Out of stock

Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Cab

$33.00

Washington-USA

Blackboard Red Wine - Matthews - 51 Cab/49 Merlot -2019

$22.99Out of stock

Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$21.99

Bergevin Lane Moonspell Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.99

Bergevin Lane Linen Red Blend 2016

$20.99

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.99Out of stock

Oregon-USA

Bryn Mawr Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$22.99Out of stock

New York- USA

Icon Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.99Out of stock

Greece

Voudomato - Rose - Santorini

$25.99

Provence-France

Fleur De Mer - Côtes De Provence - 2020

$19.99Out of stock

Mas De Gourgonnier - Rose- Organic

$17.99

Figuiere Mediterranèe - Rose - 2020

$17.99Out of stock

Le Charmel Rose De Provence 2020

$17.99Out of stock

Le Petit Pont

$13.99Out of stock

Fleurs De Prairie Provence

$35.00

Spain

Vina Otano Rosado

$10.99

Freak of Nature

$21.99

California-USA

Hahn Rose - Pinot Noir

$16.99

Idle Cellars Grenache Rose

$38.99Out of stock

Italy

Zorzettig Rosato

$16.99

Ali Toscana Rosato

$15.99

Oregon

Bryn Mawr Vineyards Rosé 2020

$25.99Out of stock

Portugual

Faisao Rose off dry

$25.00

Slovenia

Grape Abduction Piquette Rose

$23.99

Marlborough-New Zealand

Duck Hunter Sauvignon Blanc

$19.99

Nautilus - Sauvignon Blanc -2020

$20.99Out of stock

Koha - Sauvignon Blanc - 2021

$30.00

Twin Islands - Sauvignon Blanc - 2021

$16.99Out of stock

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$17.99Out of stock

Giesen Sauv Blanc

$27.00Out of stock

Lexicon Sauvignon Blanc

$21.99

Burgundy-France

Chablis Premier Cru- Vaillons

$42.99

Robert Debuisson Pouilly Fuisse

$29.99

Bordeaux - France

Chateau De Fontenille White Blend

$20.99

Louis De Tourny Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$17.99

Chai de LA Treille

$22.00

Loire-France

Les Chailloux - Sancerre - Cuvee

$27.99Out of stock

Les Fumes Blanches

$21.99

Other-France

Paul Buisse- Touraine- Sauvignon Blanc

$12.99Out of stock

Val de Salis - Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$13.99

Domaine Des Cadastres- Picpoul de Pinet

$14.99

Ballade Côtes De Gascogne 2020

$10.99Out of stock

Boeckel Pinot Gris Alsace

$20.99

Domaine Girault Sancerre

$28.99Out of stock

Processes de France CDR

$13.99

Vouvray

White Loire Wine

$19.99Out of stock

Germany

Loosen Dr R - Dry Riesling

$17.99Out of stock

Böcking - Reisling - 2019

$17.99Out of stock

Grape Abduction Dry White

$24.99

Dr Hans Reisling

$17.99

Schmitt Late Harvest

$16.99

Greece

Tetramythos Retsina

$10.99

Malagousia - Evia

$13.99

Queen Of Hearts - Nico Lazardi - Macedonia

$10.99

Nyxtepi - Assyrtiko - Santorini

$34.99

Natur Chardonnay

$15.99

Vale Dos Pombos Vinho Verde

$10.99Out of stock

Portugal

Vale dos Pombos Vinho Verde Rose

$11.99Out of stock

Quinta da Devesa Branco

$19.99

Ferro Vinho Verde

$11.99

Slovenia

Grape Abduction Orange Wine

$24.99

Venezie-Italy

Bartenura Moscato D Asti

$18.99

Other-Italy

Farina Soave Classico

$27.00

Pala Ifioro Vermentino

$18.99

Montecappone Verdicchio Dei Castelli Di Jesi

$14.99

Corte Delle Rose Pinot Grigio

$18.99

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio

$17.99

Masseria Del Feudo Grillo

$14.99

Gabrielle Pinot Grigio

$15.99

Brut

Graham Beck Brut - South Africa

$21.99

Graham Beck Brut Rose NV

$21.99

Other

Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rose

$16.00

Enigma Silvermyn Sauvignon Blanc

$13.99Out of stock

Good Hope Chardonnay

$30.00

Kaapzicht

$19.99

Chile

Viejo Feo Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$10.99

Mallorca

Castell De Santueri - Island Blend

$26.99

Mesta Verdejo - Castile

$12.99

Lobetia Chardonnay

$12.99Out of stock

Raw Frizzante

$18.99Out of stock

Albarino Nessa

$15.99Out of stock

California-USA

Butter - California - Chardonnay

$22.99

Stonewood Moscato - California

$10.99Out of stock

Dreyer Reserve Chardonnay 2019

$19.99

Decoy Chardonnay - Duckhorn

$21.99Out of stock

Sonoma-Cutrer - Chardonnay - 2019 - Growers Vitner

$23.99

Compass - Sauvignon Blanc - 2018

$14.99

Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc & Viognier - 2021

$17.99

Sterling Chardonnay

$14.99

Crossbarn - Chardonnay - Sonoma County

$26.99

Dough Chardonnay

$19.99Out of stock

Bergevin Lane Viognier Walla Walla Valley

$23.99Out of stock

La Crema Chardonnay Sonoma

$20.99

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma 2020

$20.99

Bouchon Chardonnay

$12.99

Idle Cellars Russian River Chardonnay

$38.99

Chloe Chardonnay

$21.99Out of stock

Terra D'Oro white blend

$33.00Out of stock

Dark Horse Chardonnay

$12.99

Oregon

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$14.99

Washington

Ste. Chateau Michelle Riesling

$22.00

Pike Road Chardonnay

$33.00

Israel - Red

Cremisan- Star Of Bethlehem- Dry Red

$23.00

Other-Italy

Ribertinelo - Moscato - Kosher

$15.99Out of stock

Branizzi Pinot Noir Kosher

$17.99

Branizzi Pinot Grigio Kosher

$15.99

Maryland-USA

Boordy South Mountain Red

$23.00Out of stock

Boordy Chambourcin Merlot- Sweet Red

$23.00

Boordy Vidal Blanc

$27.00

California

Old Soul Pinot Noir- California

$12.99

Esporao - Portugal - Alentejo

$24.99Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Wine

$11.99

Craft Beers

Lone Oak Lager

$16.99

Lone Oak Haystack

$16.99

True Respite Scrum & Hooker

$16.99

True Respite White Tail

$16.99

RAR Nanticoke

$16.99

RAR Country Ride

$16.99

RAR Groove City Hefeweizen

$16.99

Astrolab Fresh As IPA

$16.99

Astrolab Rock Creek Lager

$16.99

7Locks Billy Goat Trale

$16.99

Surrender

$16.99

Devils Alley

$16.99

Domestic

Miller Lite

Imports

Corona Extra

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Non alcoholic bottles

Non Alcoholic Bottles

$5.00

Chocolates

Delaviuda Bonbons

$10.00Out of stock

Delaviuda Trufas

$4.00

Godiva Lava Cake Truffles

$8.00

Mathez Truffes

$8.00

Maxims Les Speculoos Chocolate

$4.00

Almendro Turron Selectio

$8.00

Almendro Turron Duro

$8.00

Chips

Snack Pack

$1.50

Merchandise

Tshirts

$21.00

Wine Opener Kit

$14.00

Wine Bag

$5.99

Big Wine Bag

$10.99

Gifts

Wine Cases

$120.00

Gift Bags

$1.50

Bottles

Fre Sparkling Brut

$16.99

Fre Chardonnay

$14.99

Fre Red Blend

$14.99

Fre White Zinfandel

$14.99

Germany

Disznoko Tjaki Late Harvest

$22.99

France

Domaine Bellegarde Jurançon

$22.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

114 Market Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Vine Alley image

