Vine Alley 114 Market Street
No reviews yet
114 Market Street
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Taste and Share
Ahi Tuna
$16.00
Cheese & Meat Board
$18.00
Assortment of aged cheeses, sliced meats, and fresh jam
Extra Cackers
$1.50
Hummus Trio
$10.00
Classic hummus, creamy tzatziki sauce, sliced olives, with pita bites
Mini Crab Cakes
$16.00
Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese
$12.00
Toasted Chicken Pot Stickers
$10.00
Pot stickers served on a bed of lettuce with sweet ginger Asian sauce
Tomato & Basil Bruschetta Board
$11.00
Chopped tomatoes & fresh basil tossed in extra virgin olive oil served on French baguette
Paninis & Cold Sandwiches
Brunch
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Soda
Wine by glass
Beaujolais
$12.00
Bordeaux Blanc
$9.00
Bordeaux Blend Right Bank
$14.00
Brut/Cremant
$13.00
Cab Sauv Uncaged
$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Rough Day
$9.00
Chardonnay Oaked
$13.00
Chardonnay Unoaked
$12.00
Chenin Blanc-Viognier
$13.00
Featured Wine
$12.00
Malbec
$10.00
Nebbiolo Italian Red
$13.00
Non Alcoholic Wine
$5.00
Off Dry Rose
$10.00
Party Wine
$8.00
Pinot Noir
$9.00
Prosecco Frizzante
$12.00
Provence Rose
$14.00
Syrah Red Blend
$12.00
Reisling
$9.00
Sauvignon Blanc NZ
$12.00
Soave Italian White
$11.00
Sparkling Rose
$11.00
Sparkling Sweet Red
$14.00
Tasting Wine by glass
$8.00
Vidal Blanc
$11.00
Wine Flight
Domestic Beer by glass
Import Beer by glass
Craft Beer Cans
3 Cans Beer
Domestic Beer Bottle
Import Beer Bottle
Buckets of Beers
Craft Beer by the Glass
Mocktail
Cork Fee
Beer Flight
Tea
Juicebox
Champagne-France
Prosecco-Italy
Other-France
Piemonte Brachetto
Alsace-France
Other-Italy
California
Barossa Valley-Australia
Other- Australia
Bordeaux-France
Chateau Reynier- Bordeax- 2018 - No Oak
$15.99
Chateau Les Granges Bordeax 2019
$14.99Out of stock
Chateau De Fontenille
$19.99
Chateau Abelyce Grand Cru 2012
$45.99Out of stock
Belena Bourgogne Hautes-cotes De Beaune
$32.99
Chateau La Roberterie Primus
$17.99Out of stock
Morgon Les Charmes
$27.99Out of stock
Lamothe Bordeaux Red
$23.99
La Roche Saint Jean Bordeaux Merlot
$35.00
Burgandy-France
Rhone/Southern France-France
Other-Italy
Al Passo Toscana - Tolaini 2018
$21.99
Corte Adami - Valpolicella Ripasso - 2017
$24.99
GD Vajra - Langhe Rosso - 2020
$33.00
Simonetti - Montepulciano 2019
$10.99
Zeroincondatta Barbera 2019 Organic
$17.99Out of stock
Cannonau I Fiori Pala 2020
$18.99
Farina - Valpolicella - Corvino
$19.99Out of stock
Rizzi Barbaresco 2016
$48.99Out of stock
Ca'viola Barolo
$51.99Out of stock
Coppi Sinsicalco Primitivo
$17.99
Bertani Amarone della Valpolciella Classico
$157.99
Il Fauno Di Arcanum Toscana
$34.99
Cantina Gabriele Dolcemente
$12.99
Casamatta Toscana Sangiovese
$22.99
Cantina Gabriele Sweet Red
$12.99
Riparosso Illuminati Montpulciano
Riparosso Montepulciano
$16.99
Vino sweet red
$12.99
Sicily-Italy
D'alba-Italy
Chianti-Italy
Tuscany-Italy
Mendoza-Argentina
Vista Flores Malbec - Catena
$16.99Out of stock
Andeluna Raices - Malbec - Mendoza
$12.99Out of stock
Terrazas de los Andes- Malbec Reserva 2018
$19.99Out of stock
Parados - Malbec - 2020
$10.99Out of stock
Los Noques Pinot Noir
$24.99Out of stock
Don Manuel Villafane Malbec
$13.99Out of stock
1861 Malbec
$17.99Out of stock
Sophenia Malbec
$21.99Out of stock
Elsa Malbec
$15.99Out of stock
Bouquet Malbec
$25.00
Chile
Tempranillo-Spain
Other - Spain
Catalunya-Spain
Campo de Borja
California-USA
The Prisoner - Napa Valley
$33.99Out of stock
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay - California
$14.99Out of stock
Decoy Red Blend - Duckhorn
$22.99Out of stock
Chappellet - Mountain Cuvee Proprietors Blend
$38.99
One Stone - Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles - 2019
$21.99Out of stock
J Vineyards - Pinot Noir - 2019
$21.99Out of stock
Josh Cellars - Pinot Noir
$18.99
Textbook - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2019 - Napa Valley
$39.99Out of stock
Composition II Red Blend
$17.99
Ty Caton Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma 2017
$33.99
Zynthesis Zinfandel
$16.99
Cabana Petite Sirah
$20.99
La Crema Pinot Noir 2020
$25.99Out of stock
Conundrum Red Blend
$22.99
Rabbit Ridge GSM
$14.99Out of stock
Line 39 Pinot Noir
$22.00
Josh Cellars Cab Reserve
$22.99
Whitehall Lane Merlot
$38.99
Eaglestone's Pinot Noir
$21.99
Brady Cab Franc
$23.99
Josh Cellars Bourbon Barrel Cab
$22.99Out of stock
Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Cab
$33.00
Washington-USA
New York- USA
Provence-France
Portugual
Marlborough-New Zealand
Bordeaux - France
Other-France
Greece
Portugal
California-USA
Butter - California - Chardonnay
$22.99
Stonewood Moscato - California
$10.99Out of stock
Dreyer Reserve Chardonnay 2019
$19.99
Decoy Chardonnay - Duckhorn
$21.99Out of stock
Sonoma-Cutrer - Chardonnay - 2019 - Growers Vitner
$23.99
Compass - Sauvignon Blanc - 2018
$14.99
Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc & Viognier - 2021
$17.99
Sterling Chardonnay
$14.99
Crossbarn - Chardonnay - Sonoma County
$26.99
Dough Chardonnay
$19.99Out of stock
Bergevin Lane Viognier Walla Walla Valley
$23.99Out of stock
La Crema Chardonnay Sonoma
$20.99
La Crema Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma 2020
$20.99
Bouchon Chardonnay
$12.99
Idle Cellars Russian River Chardonnay
$38.99
Chloe Chardonnay
$21.99Out of stock
Terra D'Oro white blend
$33.00Out of stock
Dark Horse Chardonnay
$12.99
Oregon
Craft Beers
Domestic
Imports
Non alcoholic bottles
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
114 Market Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gallery
