Cake in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve cake
The Grilled Oyster Co.
200 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|Double Crab Cake
|$46.00
|Crab Cake Sand
|$28.00
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|5 OZ Super Lump Crab Cake or 4 Crab Balls
|$13.99
1 Super Lump Cake or 4 crab balls with sauce. All crab meat is base on market pricing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$3.99
Homemade Red Velvet Cake
|Strawberry\\ Lemon Icing Cake
|$3.99
Coal Fire Gaithersburg
116 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|- Four Little Crab Cakes
|$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|LEMON CREAM CAKE
|$8.25
|TIRAMISU LAYER CAKE
|$8.00
Ranken Noodle House
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg
|Chestnuts cake
|$5.00
|Yuzu Cheese Cake
|$4.00
|Crepe cake (Mango)
|$5.00
GRILL
Island Pride Oasis
617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.00