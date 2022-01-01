Tacos in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve tacos

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN) image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
Taco Box$50.00
Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice.
Tacos come with pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & pickled jalapenos.
Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)$14.50
Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
5c38bbf1-5ffc-42e9-bf88-52aa2cc2049a image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco La Casita$3.50
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
More about La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
Pastor Pork Taco image

 

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastor Pork Taco$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
Rio Style Chicken Taco$4.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut plantain crumble & cilantro aioli
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.00
Caribbean mango salsa, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & vinaigrette slaw
More about BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

