Tacos in Gaithersburg
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
|Taco Box
|$50.00
Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice.
Tacos come with pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & pickled jalapenos.
|Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)
|$14.50
Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Taco La Casita
|$3.50
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg
|Pastor Pork Taco
|$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
|Rio Style Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut plantain crumble & cilantro aioli
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Caribbean mango salsa, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & vinaigrette slaw