Grilled chicken in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Pho & Grill
Pho & Grill
18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village
|G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN
|$14.95
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.
|A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER
|$6.25
chicken, lemon zest, special house marination
|M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN
|$8.95
French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño
More about Gentleman Jim's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
|$14.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
|$12.00
More about Don Pollo
Don Pollo
9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, and garbanzo beans with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich (DN)
|$13.50
Swiss cheese, bacon, pineapple salsa, lettuce, cilantro adobo aioli
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl (DN)
|$16.00
Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, anient grain blend, kale, radish, avocado, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro tahini, citrus slaw