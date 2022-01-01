Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Pho & Grill

18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN$14.95
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.
A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER$6.25
chicken, lemon zest, special house marination
M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN$8.95
French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño
More about Pho & Grill
Gentleman Jim's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentleman Jim's

18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$14.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SAND$12.00
More about Gentleman Jim's
Consumer pic

 

Don Pollo

9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, and garbanzo beans with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.
More about Don Pollo
Item pic

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich (DN)$13.50
Swiss cheese, bacon, pineapple salsa, lettuce, cilantro adobo aioli
Kid's Grilled Chicken$8.00
Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl (DN)$16.00
Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, anient grain blend, kale, radish, avocado, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro tahini, citrus slaw
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen

