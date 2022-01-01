Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chai lattes

CHAI LATTE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad Cafe

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.
More about Barking Mad Cafe
Item pic

 

BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands

312 Main St, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte (Hot)$5.75
**HOT ONLY** A delicious combination of organic ingredients: black tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, orange blossom and ginger with a splash of fresh milk (multiple milk options). Served hot and comes in 3 different flavors (Original, Vanilla, Ginger Infused).
More about BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands

