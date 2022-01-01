Chai lattes in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Barking Mad Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.
More about BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands
BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands
312 Main St, Gaithersburg
|Chai Latte (Hot)
|$5.75
**HOT ONLY** A delicious combination of organic ingredients: black tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, orange blossom and ginger with a splash of fresh milk (multiple milk options). Served hot and comes in 3 different flavors (Original, Vanilla, Ginger Infused).