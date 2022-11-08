Ranken Noodle House Kentlands Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Noodle House include Ramen, Udon, Soba and more. All the broth, base and topping are made in-house. No need to travel oversea, come in and enjoy!
Location
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant
More near Gaithersburg