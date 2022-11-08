Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ranken Noodle House Kentlands Square

review star

No reviews yet

133 Commerce Square Pl

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Gyoza (X6)
Shoyu Ramen

Bag tax*

Bag tax*

$0.05

Ramen*

Heavy (>10hrs) and light (>6hrs) broth were made in house. All the Ramen topping also made in house.
Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.50

ramen in home made light broth with house made shoyu flavor, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg, home made menma, crunchy blanched cabbage, green and/ white scallions.

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$14.50

ramen in home made light broth with house made salt flavor, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg, home made menma, crunchy blanched cabbage, green and/ white scallions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.50

ramen in home made heavy broth with house made salt flavor, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg, stir-fried kikurage, home made menma, crunchy blanched bean sprouts, green and/ white scallions.

Super Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Super Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Spicy version of tonkotsu, super spicy chili oil is made in house. (recomment 1st time customer to put the spicy sauce aside)

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.50

ramen in home made light broth with home made miso flavor. Topped with home made chashu, stir-fried kikurage, home made menma, crunchy blanched bean sprouts, green and/ white scallions.

Super Spicy Miso Ramen

Super Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

Spicy version of miso ramen. (recomment 1st time customer to put the spicy sauce aside)

Tomato Ramen

Tomato Ramen

$16.00

ramen in home made light broth with in-house fresh tomato puree. Topped with home made chashhu, in-house marinated egg, stir-fried kikurage, fresh cherry tomatoes, crunchy blanched cabbage, green/white scallions.

Kaisen Ramen

Kaisen Ramen

$19.00

ramen in home made light broth with house made salt flavor, topped with pan-seared sashimi grade salmon, black tiger prawn, blanched spinach, green/white scallions.

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$19.00

dipping ramen, topped with home made chashu, in-house marinated soft-boiled egg and home made menma. Concentrate in-house heavy broth topped with fish powder and green scallions serve as deeping sauce.

Chilled Chuka Noodles (May-Oct)

Chilled Chuka Noodles (May-Oct)

$14.00

ramen in home made sweet and sour sauce , topped with ham, paper egg, imitation crab, cucumber, cherry tomatoes green and/ white scallions. (Seasonal: Mar-Oct)

Vegan Miso Ramen

Vegan Miso Ramen

$19.00

Ramen served with home made vegetarian miso broth, topped with fried tofu, fresh peeled edamame, seaweed, bean sprouts, kikurage, green and/white scallions.

Vegan Tomato Ramen

Vegan Tomato Ramen

$19.00

Ramen served with home made fresh vegan tomato puree broth, topped with fried tofu, fresh peeled edamame, seaweed, crunchy blanched cabbage, kikurage, cherry tomato, green and/white scallions.

Shoyu Simple Ramen (Kids)

$12.00

Ramen and Pork Chashu in light broth with shoyu flavor. (Ramen-pork chashu-shoyu broth)

Soba*

Cold Soba

Cold Soba

$13.50

soba noodles served with in-house cold sauce topped with grated daikon, tenkasu, green scallions, and wasabi.

Zaru Soba (Cold)

Zaru Soba (Cold)

$13.50

soba noodles served with in-house cold dipping sauce, white scallions, and wasabi.

Beef Soba (Cold)

Beef Soba (Cold)

$17.00

soba served with sliced beef brisket and white sliced onion in home-made dipping sauce.

Beef Soba (Hot)

Beef Soba (Hot)

$17.00

soba served with house made bonito dashi soup, topped with sliced beef brisket, tenkasu, green and/white scallions.

Tempura Soba (Cold)

Tempura Soba (Cold)

$17.50

soba served with homemade cold dipping sauce, topped with white scallions, and wasabi. Tempura (2 shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable)

Tempura Soba (Hot)

Tempura Soba (Hot)

$17.50

soba served with house made bonito dashi soup, topped with tenkasu, green and/ white scallions. Tempura (2 shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable)

Udon*

Stir fry Udon with vegi, beef/chicken/tofu/shrimp using home blanded yakisoba sauce.
Cold Udon

Cold Udon

$12.50

udon served with homemade cold sauce topped with grated daikon, tenkasu, green scallions, and grated ginger.

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$16.00

Udon served with home made Japanese beef curry soup (Beef, carrots, potato and onion). Topped with sliced white scallions.

Beef Udon (Cold)

Beef Udon (Cold)

$16.00

Udon topped with sliced beef brisket, grated daikon, green scallions, tenkasu in homemade dipping sauce, and ginger.

Beef Udon (Hot)

Beef Udon (Hot)

$16.00

udon in bonito dashi soup. Topped with sliced beef brisket, tenkasu, green and/ white scallions.

Tempura Udon (Cold)

Tempura Udon (Cold)

$16.50

udon served with homemade cold dipping sauce, white scallions, and ginger. Tempura (2 shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable )

Tempura Udon (Hot)

Tempura Udon (Hot)

$16.50

udon served in bonito dashi soup, topped with tenkasu, green and/white scallions. Tempura (2 Shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable)

Sukiyaki beef udon

Sukiyaki beef udon

$18.00

Udon topped with spinach, slow cooked beef and onion in home made sukiyaki sauce

Yaki Udon (New!!!)

Yaki Udon (New!!!)

$18.50
Yaki Soba (New!!!)*

Yaki Soba (New!!!)*

$18.50

Stir fry "Soba" with vegi, beef/chicken/tofu/shrimp using home blanded yakisoba sauce.

Tempura Inaniwa Udon

Tempura Inaniwa Udon

$26.00

Inaniwa Udon, one of the three best-tasting udon noodles in Japan, is used.

Beef Inaniwa Udon

Beef Inaniwa Udon

$26.00

Inaniwa Udon, one of the three best-tasting udon noodles in Japan, is used.

Extra topping *

Nori Sheet (X2)

$1.00
Super spicy chilli oil

Super spicy chilli oil

$1.50

Made in house

Takana (little spicy) 🌶️

Takana (little spicy) 🌶️

$1.50

Pickled Mustard Green: good with rice and ramen.

Egg

Egg

$2.00
Kikurage

Kikurage

$2.00
Menma

Menma

$2.50
Kaedama (extra noodles)

Kaedama (extra noodles)

$3.00
Chashu (Pork)

Chashu (Pork)

$5.50
Chashu (Chicken)

Chashu (Chicken)

$6.50
4X Boiled Large Shrimp

4X Boiled Large Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Beef (Used for Udon and Soba)

$8.00
Chashu (Pork Rib x5)

Chashu (Pork Rib x5)

$10.00
Tempura (Small)

Tempura (Small)

$13.00

2 shrimp, 3 seasonal vegetable

Udon and Soba 's Dashi Broth

$7.00

Ramen broth_Light (Pork & Chicken base)

$8.00

Prepared in house more than 6 hours. 400mL

Tomato Ramen broth (Light Broth +Tomato paste)

$9.50

Miso Ramen broth (Light Broth + Miso paste)

$9.50

Ramen broth_Heavy (Pork & Chicken base)

$10.00

Prepared in house more than 10 hours. 400mL

Vegan Miso Broth

$9.00

Vegan Tomato Broth

$9.00

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Tomato Soup

$4.50

Gyoza, Rice &Donburi*

Gyoza (X6)

Gyoza (X6)

$6.50

six pieces of pan-seared crispy bottom pork chicken dumplings. Served with home made Ponzu dipping sauce.

Vegi Gyoza (X6)

Vegi Gyoza (X6)

$7.00

six pieces of pan-seared crispy bottom veggie dumplings. Served with Ponzu dipping sauce.

Fried Rice_beef

Fried Rice_beef

$13.50

protein choice of beef/chicken/tofu, egg, onion, mushroom, and green onions stir fried with premium white rice.

Fried Rice_chicken

Fried Rice_chicken

$13.50
Fried Rice_tofu

Fried Rice_tofu

$13.50
Fried Rice_shrimp

Fried Rice_shrimp

$15.50
Fried Rice_salmon

Fried Rice_salmon

$16.50
Curry and Rice

Curry and Rice

$16.00

homemade beef curry (Beef, carrots, potato and onion) served with premium white rice.

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50

premium white rice

Onigiri (X2) to go

Onigiri (X2) to go

$7.00
Pork Chashu Don

Pork Chashu Don

$11.00
Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.50
Tendon

Tendon

$15.00

A LA CARTE *

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Young soy beans boiled, salted, and served cold.

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Japanese-style potato salad (potatoes, ham, cucumber, onion, and mayonnaise).

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$7.00

House salad (Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, radish, purple onion, cherry tomato, quail eggs) served with homemade salad dressing

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$11.00

"octopus balls" topped with takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, katsuo flakes, scallions.

Fried Oyster (New!!!)

Fried Oyster (New!!!)

$10.50
Ika Geso Karaage (New!!!)

Ika Geso Karaage (New!!!)

$11.00
Shishamo (8)

Shishamo (8)

$12.00
Aji Fry (New!!!)

Aji Fry (New!!!)

$12.00
Pork rib chashu (X5) New!!!

Pork rib chashu (X5) New!!!

$12.50
Pork Chashu Bun (X3) New!!!

Pork Chashu Bun (X3) New!!!

$12.50
Fried Ginger Pork

Fried Ginger Pork

$13.00

Shabu Shabu style shaved pork, pan-fried with our in-house ginger sauce. Served with a side of salad or rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

dark chicken meat glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of salad or rice

Karaage (Fried Chicken)

Karaage (Fried Chicken)

$15.00

deep fried chicken thigh which marinated in house.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Home made Japanese wafu hamburger serve with house demi-glace sauce, Served with white rice

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

grilled sashimi-grade salmon steak served with home blended soy sauce and rice.

Grilled Sea Bass

Grilled Sea Bass

$25.00

grilled sea bass steak served with home blended soy sauce and rice.

Tempura Platter

Tempura Platter

$25.00

5 shrimp, 8 seasonal vegetables.

Skewers *

Yakitori X3

Yakitori X3

$10.00

teriyaki glazed chicken thigh skewers.

Quail Eggs Bacon X3

Quail Eggs Bacon X3

$10.00Out of stock

grilled bacon-wrapped quail eggs.

Shrimp X3

Shrimp X3

$10.00

grilled large white prawn.

Shiitake Mushroom (X3)

$10.00

Bento box *

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$21.00
Chicken Karaage Bento Box

Chicken Karaage Bento Box

$21.00
Fried Ginger pork Bento Box

Fried Ginger pork Bento Box

$19.00
Salmon Bento Box

Salmon Bento Box

$26.00
Wafu Hamburger Steak Bento Box

Wafu Hamburger Steak Bento Box

$24.00
Sea Bass Bento Box

Sea Bass Bento Box

$30.00

Vegan Items*

Vegetarian Tomato Udon

$19.00

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$19.00

Vegi Gyoza

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Vegi Salad

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Shiitake Mushroom x3

$10.00

Takana (little spicy) 🌶️

$1.50

New Items

Pork Rib Chashu (x5)

Pork Rib Chashu (x5)

$12.50
Pork Chashu Bun (X3)

Pork Chashu Bun (X3)

$12.50
Tonkatsu teishoku

Tonkatsu teishoku

$18.50

ChickenKatsu teisoku

$18.50

Soft Drink*

Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Yakult (X2)

$2.50

Bottle water

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

UCC milk tea

$3.50

UCC Coffee with milk

$3.50

Peach Nectar

$4.00

Ramune (Original/Blueberry/Yogurt)

$4.50

Calpical (Original/Mongo/Melon)

$5.00

Oiocha green tea

$5.00

Koicha green tea

$5.00

Ooloon tea

$5.00

Suntory All free

$5.00

Dessert *

Red bean bread

Red bean bread

$2.50
Yuzu Cheese Cake

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$4.00

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$4.00
Mitarashi Dango

Mitarashi Dango

$6.00Out of stock
Chestnuts cake

Chestnuts cake

$5.00
Mille crepe vanilla

Mille crepe vanilla

$5.00
Crepe cake (Mango)

Crepe cake (Mango)

$5.00Out of stock
Mochi Ice Cream .X2(Mongo) In Housenonly

Mochi Ice Cream .X2(Mongo) In Housenonly

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream X2 (Macha) In house only

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream X2 (Strawberry) In House only

$5.00
Tokachi Warabi Mochi

Tokachi Warabi Mochi

$6.00
Tokachi Shiratama Zenzai

Tokachi Shiratama Zenzai

$6.00
Serii Nagasaki Castella Cake

Serii Nagasaki Castella Cake

$10.00
Mini Cream Puffs

Mini Cream Puffs

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Noodle House include Ramen, Udon, Soba and more. All the broth, base and topping are made in-house. No need to travel oversea, come in and enjoy!

Location

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dosa & Chaat
orange starNo Reviews
70 Market Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
106 Market St gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Gaithersburg
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Berries & Bowls
orange star4.9 • 381
120 Market St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Vine Alley - 114 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 Market Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Grilled Oyster Co. - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

BGR - Washingtonian
orange star4.2 • 2,780
229 Boardwalk Place Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston