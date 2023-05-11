Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neal's Bagels 12141 Darnestown Road

review star

No reviews yet

12141 Darnestown Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All Day

Bagel & Spread

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$3.50

Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Chive Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$5.49

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.15

Salted butter on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$3.50

Whipped lite plain cream cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lite Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lite Chive Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lite Lox Spread

$5.49

Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Nutella

$4.50

Nutella spread on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with fresh strawberries on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Olive Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with green and black olives on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with jalapenos on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$4.19

Whipped plain cream cheese blended with walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon and honey on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Tofutti Cream Cheese

$4.19

Plain tofutti vegan cream cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.75

Strawberry jelly on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Hummus

$4.50

Roasted red pepper hummus on a bagel.

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel w/ Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Crispy bacon, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Pork sausage pattie, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Lox & Cream Cheese

$8.95

Sliced Nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Belly Lox & Cream Cheese

$8.95

Sliced Belly(Salty) lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Bacon & Eggs

$5.50

Crispy bacon and two eggs on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Sausage & Eggs

$5.50

Pork sausage pattie with two eggs on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Taylor Ham & Eggs

$5.50

Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, with two eggs on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Eggs

$4.65

Two eggs on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Egg Whites

$4.95

Two egg whites on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Bacon & Cheese

$5.25

Crispy bacon with your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Sausage & Cheese

$5.25

Pork sausage pattie with your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Taylor Ham & Cheese

$5.25

Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, with your choice of cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Eggs & Cheese

$5.25

Two eggs with your choice of cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Choice of Cheese

$4.25

Your choice of three slices of cheese on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Bacon

$4.50

Crispy bacon on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Sausage

$4.50

Pork sausage pattie on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Taylor Ham

$4.50

Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, on a bagel.

Overstuffed Sandwiches

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast

$8.25

Oven roasted turkey made in house on a bagel.

Roast Beef

$8.25

Top round roast beef on a bagel.

Corned Beef

$8.75

First cut corned beef deliciously seasoned on a bagel.

Pastrami

$8.75

First cut pastrami on a bagel.

Reuben

$9.25

First cut corned beef deliciously seasoned with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on Rye

Black Forest Ham

$8.25

Black forest ham in natural juices on a bagel

B.L.T.

$6.95

Freshly cooked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bagel.

Hebrew National Salami

$8.50

Hebrew National kosher beef salami is boldly seasoned and perfectly cured on a bagel

White Tuna Salad

$8.25

Our famous white tuna salad with hot pepper relish on a bagel.

White Tuna Salad Melt

$9.25

Our famous white tuna salad which contains hot pepper relish with melted swiss cheese on a bagel.

Egg Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$8.25

Homemade chicken salad on a bagel.

Whitefish Salad

$8.75

Our whitefish salad on a bagel.

Chopped Liver

$8.99

Chopped chicken liver on a bagel.

Peanut Butter

$4.50

Peanut butter on a bagel.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.95

Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a bagel.

Pizza Bagel

$5.29

Open face with Tomato Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$6.29

Open face with Tomato Sauce and Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni

Hummus Wrap

$6.59

Hummus with lettuce, tomato, onions and muenster cheese wrapped in a tortilla wrap.

Combination Sandwiches

Pastrami, Corned Beef & Turkey

$10.49

First cut pastrami, first cut corned beef and our freshly made roasted turkey on a bagel.

Roast Beef, Pastrami, & Turkey

$10.49

Roast beef, pastrami and freshly made turkey on a bagel.

Turkey, Ham & Pastrami

$10.49

In house roasted turkey, black forest ham and pastrami on a bagel.

Corned Beef, Roast Beef & Swiss

$10.49

First cut corned beef, roast beef and sliced swiss cheese on a bagel.

Corned Beef, Pastrami & Swiss

$10.49

First cut corned beef, pastrami and sliced swiss cheese on a bagel.

Compass Coffee

Cardinal Blend 12 oz.

$2.75

Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.

Cardinal Blend 16 oz.

$3.25

Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.

Cardinal Blend 20 oz.

$3.75

Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.

Waypoint Blend 12 oz.

$2.75

Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.

Waypoint Blend 16 oz.

$3.25

Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.

Waypoint Blend 20 oz.

$3.75

Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.

Flavored Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.95

Plain cream cheese by the half pound.

Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$5.95

Plain lite cream cheese by the half pound.

Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain Cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers by the half pound.

Lite Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.95

Lite cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers by the half pound.

Chive Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives by the half pound.

Lite Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain lite cream cheese blended with fresh chives by the half pound.

Lox Spread

$7.25

Plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox by the half pound.

Lite Lox Spread

$7.25

Plain lite cream cheese blended with Nova lox.

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain cream cheese blended with strawberries by the half pound.

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain cream cheese blended with walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon and honey by the half pound.

Olive Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain cream cheese blended with green and black olives.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.95

Plain cream cheese blended with jalapenos.

Tofutti Cream Cheese

$6.95

Non-dairy, VEGAN plain cream cheese

Salad By The Half Pound

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Homemade chicken salad made with chicken breast.

Tuna Salad

$6.50

Homemade tuna salad with a slight kick of hot peppper relish,

Whitefish Salad

$9.00

Whitefish salad is prepared to perfection using the ideal blend of smoked whitefish pieces and quality ingredients.

Egg Salad

$5.00

Homemade egg salad.

Coleslaw

$2.50

Homemade and Delious

Potato Salad

$2.50

Amish Style Potato Salad.

Chopped Liver

$6.50

Cooked Chicken liver, hard cooked eggs, fire roasted onions,chicken fat, & spices. Closer to Homemade Chopped Liver.

Fish By The Half Pound

Nova Scotia Salmon

$18.49

Sliced Nova Scotia Salmon.

Belly Lox

$18.49

Sliced Belly Lox.

Kippered Salmon

$18.49

Acme’s smoked salmon is bursting with rich flavors steeped in tradition.

Herring with Cream

$7.00

Delicious, plump, velvet herrings from The Gulf of St. Lawrence are hand-graded and selected for curing in just the right blend of sour cream, vinegar, and spices.

Deli By The Half Pound

Corned Beef

$9.49

First cut corned beef perfectly seasoned.

Pastrami

$9.49

Cured beef brisket with a delicious blend of spices make it a classic!

Raoast Beef

$6.49

Top round with a mild, yet flavorful, roast beef rub seasoning that is as healthy as it is delicious.

Black Forest Ham

$6.00

Black forest ham in natural juices.

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast

$6.49

Oven roasted turkey made in house.

Hebrew National Salami

$9.49

Hebrew National kosher beef salami is boldly seasoned and perfectly cured.

Muenster Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese

$5.00

Provolone Cheese

$5.00

NY Swiss

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese

$5.00

Full Sour Pickles

$6.99

1 qt. of our full sour pickles.

Potato Knish

$4.50

Potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough. (ONLY 1 KNISH NOT BY THE HALF POUND.)

Spinach Knish

$4.50

Spinach and potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough. (ONLY 1 KNISH NOT BY THE HALF POUND.)

Yogurt Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

This classic yogurt muffin is bursting with fresh blueberries. Always a crowd pleaser!

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin packed with tons of chocolate chips!

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.00

This sweet zesty orange yogurt muffin is bursting with juicy cranberries!

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

French vanilla yogurt muffin folded with chocolate chips. Perfect pairing with your coffee!

Hamantaschen

Poppy Hamantaschen

$4.65

Poppy seed filling filled hamantaschen.

Raspberry Hamantaschen

$4.65

Raspberry filled hamantaschen.

Almond Chocolate Dipped Hamantaschen

$4.65

Almond filled hamantaschen dipped in chocolate topped with almond slices.

Chocolate Hamantaschen

$4.65

Chocolate filled hamantaschen with chocolate drizzle.

Apricot Hamantaschen

$4.65

Apricot filled hamantaschen.

Prune Hamantaschen

$4.65

Prune filled hamantaschen.

Pastries

Chocolate Top Cookie

$2.15

Shortbread cookies covered with a rich chocolate frosting.

Rainbow Cookie

$1.50

Sugar cookie with rainbow swirls and rainbow sprinkles around the edge.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

4oz Individually wrapped Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

Soft and pillow-like, these classic Black and White Cookies are a staple in New York and so addictive. The cookies have a light cake-like texture and then topped with half vanilla and half chocolate icing, giving it its iconic look.

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.50

Delicious butter cookie covered in multi colored sprinkles.

Cheese Danish

$4.25

A delicious creamy cream cheese filling wrapped up with a flaky puff pastry, it's the perfect way to start the day!

Apple Danish

$4.25

A delicious apple filling wrapped up with a flaky puff pastry, it's the perfect way to start the day!

Crumb Cake

$2.99

The American Classic made with a real butter cake base and cinnamon streusel topping dusted with powdered sugar.

Gluten-Free Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$2.50

Chewy marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt.

NY Cheesecake

$3.50

This traditional cheesecake recipe comes straight out of Brooklyn. It's a delicious and versatile New York Style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Potato Knish

$4.50

Potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough.

Spinach Knish

$4.50

Spinach and potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough.

Pastries By The Half Pound

Raspberry Rugelach

$8.49

Bursting with the delicious flavor of raspberry swirled into every nook and cranny, this special pastry is Papa's favorite. Each bite brings back the memory of summer's warmth and taste of freshly picked berries.

Chocolate Rugelach

$8.49

Inside and out, this confection is of unparalleled taste. A secret blend of milk and dark chocolate, melted throughout the pastry and topped with a chocolate drizzle for just the right touch. This is truly a chocolate lover's dream.

Rainbow Layer Cake

$5.49

European bakery style cookie with three rainbow layers enrobed in chocolate.

Raspberry Pocket Cookie

$5.49

Hand folded over raspberry jelly and powdered with sugar.

Chocolate Lace Cookie

$5.49

This is a delicious cookie made from honey and cashews that sandwich a chocolate center.

Vanilla Lace Cookie

$5.49

This is a delicious candy cookie made from honey and cashews that sandwich a vanilla center.

Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.99

BBQ Chips

$1.99

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.99

Jalapeno Chips

$1.99

Buffalo Ranch Chips

$1.99

Bagel Chips

$4.99

Beverages

Coke 20 oz.

$2.75

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.75

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$2.75

Coke Bottle 12 oz.

$1.75

Diet Coke 12 oz.

$1.75

Tropicana

$3.00

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.75

Mountain Dew 20 oz.

$2.75

Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.75

Joe's

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$3.00

Dr. Browns

$2.25

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Arizona

$2.00

Bai

$3.00

Calypso

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Naked

$4.95

Nantucket Nectar

$3.00

Nesquik

$3.00

Deer Park Water 16.9 oz

$1.50

Deer Park Water 24 oz.

$2.29

Deer Park Water 1 L.

$2.75

Ice

$2.00

Vita Coco

$4.80

Starbucks

$4.99

Tropicana Large

$6.99

Neal's Breakfast Special

Neal's Special

$51.95

Food for 6-8 people to include a dozen bagels,a half pound of cream cheese, one pound of salad of your choice, and a half pound of lox.

Bagels By The Bag

Mini Bagel

Mini Baker's Dozen

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12141 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Euphoria Kitchen MD
orange starNo Reviews
304 Main St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Bobapop Tea Bar - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
312 Main St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Grilled Oyster Co. - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
TaKorean - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
261 Kentlands Blvd Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square
orange starNo Reviews
133 Commerce Square Pl Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
KENAKI Sushi Counter
orange starNo Reviews
706 Center Point Way Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Island Pride Oasis
orange star4.4 • 936
617 South Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston