- Home
- /
- Gaithersburg
- /
- Neal's Bagels - 12141 Darnestown Road
Neal's Bagels 12141 Darnestown Road
No reviews yet
12141 Darnestown Road
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day
Bagel & Spread
Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Veggie Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Chive Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lox Spread
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Butter
Salted butter on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Whipped lite plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lite Veggie Cream Cheese
Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lite Chive Cream Cheese
Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lite Lox Spread
Whipped lite plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Nutella
Nutella spread on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with fresh strawberries on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Olive Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with green and black olives on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with jalapenos on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Whipped plain cream cheese blended with walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon and honey on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Tofutti Cream Cheese
Plain tofutti vegan cream cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Jelly
Strawberry jelly on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus on a bagel.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel w/ Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Crispy bacon, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Pork sausage pattie, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, two eggs and your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Lox & Cream Cheese
Sliced Nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Belly Lox & Cream Cheese
Sliced Belly(Salty) lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Bacon & Eggs
Crispy bacon and two eggs on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Sausage & Eggs
Pork sausage pattie with two eggs on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Taylor Ham & Eggs
Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, with two eggs on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Eggs
Two eggs on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Egg Whites
Two egg whites on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Bacon & Cheese
Crispy bacon with your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Sausage & Cheese
Pork sausage pattie with your choice of sliced cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Taylor Ham & Cheese
Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, with your choice of cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Eggs & Cheese
Two eggs with your choice of cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Choice of Cheese
Your choice of three slices of cheese on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Bacon
Crispy bacon on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Sausage
Pork sausage pattie on a bagel.
Bagel w/ Taylor Ham
Taylor Ham, a Jersey favorite, on a bagel.
Overstuffed Sandwiches
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast
Oven roasted turkey made in house on a bagel.
Roast Beef
Top round roast beef on a bagel.
Corned Beef
First cut corned beef deliciously seasoned on a bagel.
Pastrami
First cut pastrami on a bagel.
Reuben
First cut corned beef deliciously seasoned with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on Rye
Black Forest Ham
Black forest ham in natural juices on a bagel
B.L.T.
Freshly cooked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bagel.
Hebrew National Salami
Hebrew National kosher beef salami is boldly seasoned and perfectly cured on a bagel
White Tuna Salad
Our famous white tuna salad with hot pepper relish on a bagel.
White Tuna Salad Melt
Our famous white tuna salad which contains hot pepper relish with melted swiss cheese on a bagel.
Egg Salad
Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad on a bagel.
Whitefish Salad
Our whitefish salad on a bagel.
Chopped Liver
Chopped chicken liver on a bagel.
Peanut Butter
Peanut butter on a bagel.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a bagel.
Pizza Bagel
Open face with Tomato Sauce and Provolone Cheese
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Open face with Tomato Sauce and Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni
Hummus Wrap
Hummus with lettuce, tomato, onions and muenster cheese wrapped in a tortilla wrap.
Combination Sandwiches
Pastrami, Corned Beef & Turkey
First cut pastrami, first cut corned beef and our freshly made roasted turkey on a bagel.
Roast Beef, Pastrami, & Turkey
Roast beef, pastrami and freshly made turkey on a bagel.
Turkey, Ham & Pastrami
In house roasted turkey, black forest ham and pastrami on a bagel.
Corned Beef, Roast Beef & Swiss
First cut corned beef, roast beef and sliced swiss cheese on a bagel.
Corned Beef, Pastrami & Swiss
First cut corned beef, pastrami and sliced swiss cheese on a bagel.
Compass Coffee
Cardinal Blend 12 oz.
Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.
Cardinal Blend 16 oz.
Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.
Cardinal Blend 20 oz.
Medium roast that is smooth and mellow with a nutty caramel flavor that works for all seasons and travels well for coffee lovers on the go.
Waypoint Blend 12 oz.
Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.
Waypoint Blend 16 oz.
Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.
Waypoint Blend 20 oz.
Dark roast that is toasty, balanced and full-bodied with strong flavors like cacao and brown sugar, there’s no mistaking this coffee.
Flavored Cream Cheese
Plain Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese by the half pound.
Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Plain lite cream cheese by the half pound.
Veggie Cream Cheese
Plain Cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers by the half pound.
Lite Veggie Cream Cheese
Lite cream cheese blended with carrots, chive, radish, green and red peppers by the half pound.
Chive Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese blended with fresh chives by the half pound.
Lite Cream Cheese
Plain lite cream cheese blended with fresh chives by the half pound.
Lox Spread
Plain cream cheese blended with Nova lox by the half pound.
Lite Lox Spread
Plain lite cream cheese blended with Nova lox.
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese blended with strawberries by the half pound.
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese blended with walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon and honey by the half pound.
Olive Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese blended with green and black olives.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Plain cream cheese blended with jalapenos.
Tofutti Cream Cheese
Non-dairy, VEGAN plain cream cheese
Salad By The Half Pound
Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad made with chicken breast.
Tuna Salad
Homemade tuna salad with a slight kick of hot peppper relish,
Whitefish Salad
Whitefish salad is prepared to perfection using the ideal blend of smoked whitefish pieces and quality ingredients.
Egg Salad
Homemade egg salad.
Coleslaw
Homemade and Delious
Potato Salad
Amish Style Potato Salad.
Chopped Liver
Cooked Chicken liver, hard cooked eggs, fire roasted onions,chicken fat, & spices. Closer to Homemade Chopped Liver.
Fish By The Half Pound
Nova Scotia Salmon
Sliced Nova Scotia Salmon.
Belly Lox
Sliced Belly Lox.
Kippered Salmon
Acme’s smoked salmon is bursting with rich flavors steeped in tradition.
Herring with Cream
Delicious, plump, velvet herrings from The Gulf of St. Lawrence are hand-graded and selected for curing in just the right blend of sour cream, vinegar, and spices.
Deli By The Half Pound
Corned Beef
First cut corned beef perfectly seasoned.
Pastrami
Cured beef brisket with a delicious blend of spices make it a classic!
Raoast Beef
Top round with a mild, yet flavorful, roast beef rub seasoning that is as healthy as it is delicious.
Black Forest Ham
Black forest ham in natural juices.
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast
Oven roasted turkey made in house.
Hebrew National Salami
Hebrew National kosher beef salami is boldly seasoned and perfectly cured.
Muenster Cheese
American Cheese
Provolone Cheese
NY Swiss
Cheddar Cheese
Full Sour Pickles
1 qt. of our full sour pickles.
Potato Knish
Potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough. (ONLY 1 KNISH NOT BY THE HALF POUND.)
Spinach Knish
Spinach and potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough. (ONLY 1 KNISH NOT BY THE HALF POUND.)
Yogurt Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
This classic yogurt muffin is bursting with fresh blueberries. Always a crowd pleaser!
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin packed with tons of chocolate chips!
Cranberry Orange Muffin
This sweet zesty orange yogurt muffin is bursting with juicy cranberries!
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin
French vanilla yogurt muffin folded with chocolate chips. Perfect pairing with your coffee!
Hamantaschen
Poppy Hamantaschen
Poppy seed filling filled hamantaschen.
Raspberry Hamantaschen
Raspberry filled hamantaschen.
Almond Chocolate Dipped Hamantaschen
Almond filled hamantaschen dipped in chocolate topped with almond slices.
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Chocolate filled hamantaschen with chocolate drizzle.
Apricot Hamantaschen
Apricot filled hamantaschen.
Prune Hamantaschen
Prune filled hamantaschen.
Pastries
Chocolate Top Cookie
Shortbread cookies covered with a rich chocolate frosting.
Rainbow Cookie
Sugar cookie with rainbow swirls and rainbow sprinkles around the edge.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
4oz Individually wrapped Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Black & White Cookie
Soft and pillow-like, these classic Black and White Cookies are a staple in New York and so addictive. The cookies have a light cake-like texture and then topped with half vanilla and half chocolate icing, giving it its iconic look.
Sprinkle Cookie
Delicious butter cookie covered in multi colored sprinkles.
Cheese Danish
A delicious creamy cream cheese filling wrapped up with a flaky puff pastry, it's the perfect way to start the day!
Apple Danish
A delicious apple filling wrapped up with a flaky puff pastry, it's the perfect way to start the day!
Crumb Cake
The American Classic made with a real butter cake base and cinnamon streusel topping dusted with powdered sugar.
Gluten-Free Chewy Marshmallow Treat
Chewy marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt.
NY Cheesecake
This traditional cheesecake recipe comes straight out of Brooklyn. It's a delicious and versatile New York Style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Potato Knish
Potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough.
Spinach Knish
Spinach and potatoes wrapped in paper thin pastry dough.
Pastries By The Half Pound
Raspberry Rugelach
Bursting with the delicious flavor of raspberry swirled into every nook and cranny, this special pastry is Papa's favorite. Each bite brings back the memory of summer's warmth and taste of freshly picked berries.
Chocolate Rugelach
Inside and out, this confection is of unparalleled taste. A secret blend of milk and dark chocolate, melted throughout the pastry and topped with a chocolate drizzle for just the right touch. This is truly a chocolate lover's dream.
Rainbow Layer Cake
European bakery style cookie with three rainbow layers enrobed in chocolate.
Raspberry Pocket Cookie
Hand folded over raspberry jelly and powdered with sugar.
Chocolate Lace Cookie
This is a delicious cookie made from honey and cashews that sandwich a chocolate center.
Vanilla Lace Cookie
This is a delicious candy cookie made from honey and cashews that sandwich a vanilla center.
Chips
Beverages
Coke 20 oz.
Diet Coke 20 oz.
Coke Zero 20 oz.
Coke Bottle 12 oz.
Diet Coke 12 oz.
Tropicana
Sprite 20 oz.
Mountain Dew 20 oz.
Dr. Pepper 20 oz.
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.
Joe's
Gatorade
Snapple
Red Bull 8.4 oz
Dr. Browns
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Arizona
Bai
Calypso
Celsius
Naked
Nantucket Nectar
Nesquik
Deer Park Water 16.9 oz
Deer Park Water 24 oz.
Deer Park Water 1 L.
Ice
Vita Coco
Starbucks
Tropicana Large
Neal's Breakfast Special
Bagels By The Bag
Mini Bagel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12141 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878