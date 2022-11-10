Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

10 PIZZA

966 Reviews

$$

1051 W Broad St

Falls Church, VA 22046

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Cheese
Pepperoni

PACKAGE DEAL

PACKAGE A

$45.00

a Large Cheese Pizza, Cheesy Bread Sticks, 12 Pieces of Wings, and 2 Liter of Soda. The bundle serves 5-7 people depending on your portion sizes.

PACKAGE B

$50.00

two 18" one-topping pizzas, and a butter garlic knot **you may not modify the package**

PACKAGE C

$58.00

two 18" one-topping pizzas, and 12 wings. **you may not modify the package

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$16.99+

Create Your Own NY Style Pie!

Cheese

Cheese

$12.99+

house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$13.99+

buffalo mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99+

"Cup and Char" Pepperoni Pizza

Supreme7

Supreme7

$15.99+

cup n' char pepperoni, hand-pulled Italian sausage, red onion, portobello, black olive, grilled peppers, mozzarella cheese

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$15.99+

cup n' char pepperoni, hand-pulled Italian sausage, chopped bacon, and honey ham

Pizza Bianca

Pizza Bianca

$14.99+

white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, portobello mushroom, arugula & shaved parmesan cheese topped

Garlic & Portobello Mushroom

Garlic & Portobello Mushroom

$14.99+

white sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, portobello mushroom, sautéed onion, and feta cheese.

Veggie 10

Veggie 10

$14.99+

spinach, red onion, portobello mushroom, black olive, green and red pepper

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.99+

Mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and red onion.

Spicy-Buffalo Chicken

Spicy-Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

White sauce, spicy buffalo grilled chicken(mild), parsley drizzled buffalo & parmesan sauce

Sweet BBQ Chicken

Sweet BBQ Chicken

$13.99+

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion

Sausage & Pepperoni

Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.99+

"Cup and Char" Pepperoni, hand-pulled italian sausage

Steak n' Cheese

Steak n' Cheese

$15.99+

creamy garlic sauce, philly-style steak, sautéed onion, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Julie's Fave

Julie's Fave

$13.99+

Italian Sausage, Artichoke, Black Olive, Grilled Green Pepper, and Cheese

SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Arugula & Parmesan

Arugula & Parmesan

$10.25

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Springs, Kalamata olive, feta cheese, red onions, tomato, balsamic olive oil.

DEEP-FRIED WINGS

celery & carrot sticks, and blue cheese or ranch included choose 2 flavors
6pc Wings

6pc Wings

$7.99

Served with celery and carrot

18pc Wings

18pc Wings

$22.99

celery & carrot sticks, and blue cheese or ranch included. choose 2 flavors

30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$37.99

celery & carrot sticks, and blue cheese or ranch included. choose up to 3 flavors.

50pc Wings

$59.99

celery & carrot sticks, and blue cheese or ranch included. choose up to 5 flavors.

CALZONE/STROMBOLI

Authentic-style pizza pockets & rolls
Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Philly steak, sauteed onion, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.

Pepperoni & Cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.99

red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Spinach & Ricotta

Spinach & Ricotta

$13.99

spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage & Veggie

Italian Sausage & Veggie

$14.99

red sauce, spinach, red onions, roasted green and red pepper, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

SUBS

Steak n' Cheese Sub

Steak n' Cheese Sub

$12.25

Philly-style steak, sautéed onion, provolone and muenster cheese, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.50

grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, provolone, lettuce, mayo

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.25

beef meatball, house-made marinara sauce, provolone cheese

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$12.50

mushroom, spinach, grilled peppers, provolone cheese

Italian Sub

$12.25Out of stock

Geona Salai, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

SIDE

Cheesy Breadstick

Cheesy Breadstick

$10.99

Buttery bread with mozzarella cheese. serve with marinara sauce

Butter Garlic Knot

Butter Garlic Knot

$5.99

served with house-made marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

steak-cut onion rings with marinara sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$5.55

crinkle-cut fries with sea-salt sprinkled

Fried Jalapeno

Fried Jalapeno

$6.99

stuffed with cheddar cheese, deep-fried, cheesy, and spicy.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

served with house-made marinara sauce

Fried Mushroom

Fried Mushroom

$6.29Out of stock

served with house-made marinara sauce

DESSERT

Sea-Salted Chocolate Cookie

Sea-Salted Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Baked in Shop

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.50

chocolate cake covered with creamy chocolate mousse

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

sweetened cream with layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers

Potato Chip

Potato Chip

$3.00

Dirty Potato Chips Sea-Salted, BBQ, Salt&Vinegar,

DRINKS

Bottled Soda (500ml)

Bottled Soda (500ml)

$2.50

Coke / Sprite / Diet Coke

Bottled Water (500ml)

Bottled Water (500ml)

$2.50

Aquafina Water

2L Soda

2L Soda

$3.99

Coke / Sprite / Diet Coke

Dipping Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

house-made sauce

Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$1.50

Extra Creamy Ranch Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$1.50

house-made sauce

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Smokey Flavor BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.50

tangy, creamy, sweet, and delicious

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

10 PIZZA 18" X-Large Stone-Baked NY Pizza in City of Falls Church. "Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in the shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.

Website

Location

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery
10 PIZZA image
10 PIZZA image
10 PIZZA image
10 PIZZA image

