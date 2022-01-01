Vienna restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Vienna, Virginia
Vienna is home to beautiful botanical gardens, interesting museums, and tasty restaurants in every region. Enjoy casual breakfast eateries, Tex-Mex, Modern European fare, and fine dining in Vienna. Visit the Maple Ave area and you’ll find everything from Nepalese cuisine to bubble tea or visit the Cedar Park Shopping Mall for a quick slice of pizza. Deliciousness awaits in every direction.
Plan your next family outing complete with dinner, dessert, and a movie at The Boro shopping center. If you’re searching for a great place to hang out with friends, Tysons Galleria is a great spot to kick back and enjoy food and adult beverages. Looking for the perfect place to take a date? Choose from steak, seafood, or vegan restaurants all conveniently located just a short distance away.
No matter what you like to indulge in at dinnertime, you can often find a great Virginia wine or beer pairing to go with your favorites. If you’re searching for cocktails, whiskey, or sake, you have plenty of options to choose from. Vienna has a wide array of cuisine and beverages to taste and sip. Who knows what you might discover next time you search.
Vienna's top cuisines
Must-try Vienna restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
8010 Towers Crescent Drive - Ste. 100, Vienna
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.
|Salmon (10 oz)
|$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
SMOOTHIES
TeaDM Mini
142 Maple Ave W, Vienna
|Popular items
|Green Iceland
|$4.75
Green apple and lychee
|Seasalt Coffee RTD
|$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream (RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS)
|Moonlight Mango
|$4.75
Mango and peach
Lei'd Poke
8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|Butter Mochi
|$3.50
This iconic treat is made with sweet rice flour and filled with creamy coconut filling. It’s buttery and soft in all the right ways!
|Poke Bowl (Regular)
|$12.50
2 scoops of protein
*salmon and tuna are served fresh
(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
|Onigiri (2 Pieces)
|$9.00
Seasoned sushi rice with your choice of filling. Our rice balls are wrapped with nori and made fresh to order! Garnished with sesame seeds, tempura crunch, and shredded nori.
Jack's Ranch | Pizza | Burgers | Pasta | BBQ
1755 Tysons Central Street, Tysons
|Popular items
|Lasagna Bite
|$4.00
Handmade lasagna breaded and deep-fried
|Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
|Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, and parmigiano
SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES
Crepe Amour
407 Maple Ave East, Vienna
|Popular items
|Carnivale
|$9.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
|Monsieur
|$10.10
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
|Bombay Dhaba
|$10.95
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
GRILL
Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
|Fries
|$4.50
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
|Plaka Salad
|$9.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
MACARONS
Teas'n You
8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$5.50
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
|Herbal Hibiscus
Herbal Hibiscus Tea topped with mixed berries and lychee jelly.
*Caffeine-Free
|Taro Milk Tea
[Dairy-Free] Boba not included.
SEAFOOD
Nostos Restaurant
8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna
|Popular items
|SPANAKOPITA
|$10.00
Crisp layers of phyllo filled with spinach, feta cheese and scallions
|MOUSAKA
|$24.00
Layers of thinly sliced baby eggplant, potatoes and seasoned ground beef topped with a rich bechamel
|HORIATIKI
|$12.00
The authentic Greek salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions and capers
SOUPS
Roll Play Catering
8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|Me's Special Fried Rice (C)
Flavored with Me's (Mom's) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Topped with runny egg with black pepper and cilantro. Served in the side portion size(16oz).
|Magnum Rolls (C)
Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.
|Loaded Bowls (C)
A bed of vermicelli noodles an salad with your choice of protein and dressing. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Crushed Peanuts, Fried Shallots, Sautéed Scallions, and Bean Sprouts. Pairs great with Crispy Imperial Rolls.
SOUPS
Roll Play Grill
8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs fried over hard).
|Magnum Roll (1ct)
|$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
* Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
262 Maple Ave, Vienna
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar
|$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
|Cookies
|$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
|Craft Grain
|$9.55
build your own
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Vienna Inn
120 Maple Ave E., Vienna
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.68
Fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
|Zucchini Sticks
|$6.18
Fried zucchini served with ranch dressing
|French Fries Basket
|$4.69
Chi Mc
126 Branch Road, Vienna
|Popular items
|Small Wings 8w
|$12.95
|Small Tenders 6pc
|$11.95
|Seasoned Fries
|$6.95
Roaming Rooster
1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
Inca Social - Vienna
2670 Avenir pl Suite I, Vienna
|Popular items
|AJI DE GALLINA
|$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
|TEQUEÑOS
|$8.00
Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
Super Chicken Tysons
8357 Leesburg Pike, Suite A, Vienna
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$15.99
|Fried Trout
|$15.99
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
8399 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
BUBBLE MOCHI
155b Maple Ave W, Vienna
|Popular items
|STRAWBERRY MOCHI DONUT
|$2.99
Fresh Strawberry with White Chocolate
|CHOCOLATE MACARON
|$3.49
Description: Chocolate flavor that everyone likes.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Chocolate Powder
|EARL GRAY MACARON
|$3.79
Description: Earl Grey flavor that spreads through your mouth.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Earl Grey Tea, Milk
Tuk Tuk
167 Glyndon Street SE, Vienna
Capo Deli Tysons
8359 Leesburg Pike Ste B, Vienna
Shamshiry Express
8453-G Tyco Rd, Vienna
Basic Burger - Tysons
1495 Cornerside Blvd Suite 118, Vienna