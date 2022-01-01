Vienna restaurants you'll love

Vienna restaurants
Toast
  Vienna

Top restaurants in Vienna, Virginia

Vienna is home to beautiful botanical gardens, interesting museums, and tasty restaurants in every region. Enjoy casual breakfast eateries, Tex-Mex, Modern European fare, and fine dining in Vienna. Visit the Maple Ave area and you’ll find everything from Nepalese cuisine to bubble tea or visit the Cedar Park Shopping Mall for a quick slice of pizza. Deliciousness awaits in every direction.

Plan your next family outing complete with dinner, dessert, and a movie at The Boro shopping center. If you’re searching for a great place to hang out with friends, Tysons Galleria is a great spot to kick back and enjoy food and adult beverages. Looking for the perfect place to take a date? Choose from steak, seafood, or vegan restaurants all conveniently located just a short distance away.

No matter what you like to indulge in at dinnertime, you can often find a great Virginia wine or beer pairing to go with your favorites. If you’re searching for cocktails, whiskey, or sake, you have plenty of options to choose from. Vienna has a wide array of cuisine and beverages to taste and sip. Who knows what you might discover next time you search.

Vienna's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Vienna restaurants

Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

8010 Towers Crescent Drive - Ste. 100, Vienna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.
Salmon (10 oz)$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
TeaDM Mini image

SMOOTHIES

TeaDM Mini

142 Maple Ave W, Vienna

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Iceland$4.75
Green apple and lychee
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream (RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS)
Moonlight Mango$4.75
Mango and peach
Lei'd Poke image

 

Lei'd Poke

8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Mochi$3.50
This iconic treat is made with sweet rice flour and filled with creamy coconut filling. It’s buttery and soft in all the right ways!
Poke Bowl (Regular)$12.50
2 scoops of protein
*salmon and tuna are served fresh
(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
Onigiri (2 Pieces)$9.00
Seasoned sushi rice with your choice of filling. Our rice balls are wrapped with nori and made fresh to order! Garnished with sesame seeds, tempura crunch, and shredded nori.
Jack's Ranch | BBQ Meats | Pizza | Pasta image

 

Jack's Ranch | Pizza | Burgers | Pasta | BBQ

1755 Tysons Central Street, Tysons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna Bite$4.00
Handmade lasagna breaded and deep-fried
Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, and parmigiano
Crepe Amour image

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carnivale$9.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Monsieur$10.10
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Bombay Dhaba$10.95
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd image

GRILL

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna

Avg 4.8 (4547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Fries$4.50
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
Plaka Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
Teas'n You image

MACARONS

Teas'n You

8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (1819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.50
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
Herbal Hibiscus
Herbal Hibiscus Tea topped with mixed berries and lychee jelly.
*Caffeine-Free
Taro Milk Tea
[Dairy-Free] Boba not included.
Nostos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Nostos Restaurant

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna

Avg 4.7 (4716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPANAKOPITA$10.00
Crisp layers of phyllo filled with spinach, feta cheese and scallions
MOUSAKA$24.00
Layers of thinly sliced baby eggplant, potatoes and seasoned ground beef topped with a rich bechamel
HORIATIKI$12.00
The authentic Greek salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions and capers
Roll Play Catering image

SOUPS

Roll Play Catering

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Me's Special Fried Rice (C)
Flavored with Me's (Mom's) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Topped with runny egg with black pepper and cilantro. Served in the side portion size(16oz).
Magnum Rolls (C)
Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.
Loaded Bowls (C)
A bed of vermicelli noodles an salad with your choice of protein and dressing. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Crushed Peanuts, Fried Shallots, Sautéed Scallions, and Bean Sprouts. Pairs great with Crispy Imperial Rolls.
Roll Play Grill image

SOUPS

Roll Play Grill

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Rated Banh Mi$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs fried over hard).
Magnum Roll (1ct)$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
* Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

262 Maple Ave, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Caesar$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
Craft Grain$9.55
build your own
Vienna Inn image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Vienna Inn

120 Maple Ave E., Vienna

Avg 4.4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.68
Fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
Zucchini Sticks$6.18
Fried zucchini served with ranch dressing
French Fries Basket$4.69
Chi Mc image

 

Chi Mc

126 Branch Road, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings 8w$12.95
Small Tenders 6pc$11.95
Seasoned Fries$6.95
Roaming Rooster image

 

Roaming Rooster

1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
Inca Social - Vienna image

 

Inca Social - Vienna

2670 Avenir pl Suite I, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
TEQUEÑOS$8.00
Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.
ARROZ CON POLLO$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
Super Chicken Tysons image

 

Super Chicken Tysons

8357 Leesburg Pike, Suite A, Vienna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$15.99
Fried Trout$15.99
Kizuna Sushi & Ramen image

 

Kizuna Sushi & Ramen

8221 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

8399 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3655 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Banner pic

 

BUBBLE MOCHI

155b Maple Ave W, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STRAWBERRY MOCHI DONUT$2.99
Fresh Strawberry with White Chocolate
CHOCOLATE MACARON$3.49
Description: Chocolate flavor that everyone likes.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Chocolate Powder
EARL GRAY MACARON$3.79
Description: Earl Grey flavor that spreads through your mouth.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Earl Grey Tea, Milk
Restaurant banner

 

Tuk Tuk

167 Glyndon Street SE, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Capo Deli Tysons

8359 Leesburg Pike Ste B, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Shamshiry Express

8453-G Tyco Rd, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Basic Burger - Tysons

1495 Cornerside Blvd Suite 118, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
