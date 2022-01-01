Vienna restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Vienna, Virginia

Vienna is home to beautiful botanical gardens, interesting museums, and tasty restaurants in every region. Enjoy casual breakfast eateries, Tex-Mex, Modern European fare, and fine dining in Vienna. Visit the Maple Ave area and you’ll find everything from Nepalese cuisine to bubble tea or visit the Cedar Park Shopping Mall for a quick slice of pizza. Deliciousness awaits in every direction.



Plan your next family outing complete with dinner, dessert, and a movie at The Boro shopping center. If you’re searching for a great place to hang out with friends, Tysons Galleria is a great spot to kick back and enjoy food and adult beverages. Looking for the perfect place to take a date? Choose from steak, seafood, or vegan restaurants all conveniently located just a short distance away.



No matter what you like to indulge in at dinnertime, you can often find a great Virginia wine or beer pairing to go with your favorites. If you’re searching for cocktails, whiskey, or sake, you have plenty of options to choose from. Vienna has a wide array of cuisine and beverages to taste and sip. Who knows what you might discover next time you search.