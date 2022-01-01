Arlington restaurants you'll love

Arlington restaurants
Toast
  • Arlington

Top restaurants in Arlington, Virginia

Arlington is a historic city filled with arts, culture, and beautiful parks. Along with exciting festivals and events, there are many different cuisines to choose from within the town. You’ll find seafood, pizza, pasta, baked goods, tacos, and burgers all in the North East area. Head to the West side of town and you’ll find Thai food, quaint cafes, Mexican cuisine, and pacific northwestern fare.

No matter what type of food you’re in the mood for, there are dine-in, takeout, and delivery options in Arlington. Whether you’re in search of the best Indian food in town or a trendy date spot, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for off the highway. Looking for something sweet? There are plenty of desserts to choose from such as cupcake bakeries, ice cream shops, and artisanal cookie eateries.

Spend your weekend tasting some of the local craft beer or cider in Arlington. If you’re searching for a glass of wine or cocktail, there are several bars, grills, and tap houses to enjoy. Grab your friends and co-workers and head over for happy hour any night of the week. No matter what kind of adventure you seek, Arlington offers a wide variety of things to do, restaurants to try, and drinks to enjoy.

Arlington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Vegan
French
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Arlington restaurants

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Tenders Platter$16.00
Fresh, Never Frozen, Hand-Battered Tenders in Our Seasoned Flour, Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
Rus Uz image

 

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plov$18.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
Borsch$10.99
A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top
Goluptsi$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
Inca Social - Arlington image

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
INCA BALLS$9.00
Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.
Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.00
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Big Double Cheeseburger$10.39
Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crafthouse Tots$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Crafthouse Nachos$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Chiko Shirlington image

 

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic, Ssamjang.
Cafe Colline image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Colline

4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Chicken$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, potato dauphinoise, spinach, tarragon jus
Riz au Lait$8.00
vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel
Onion Soup Gratinée$14.00
gruyère crouton
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Grilled Wings$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna bolognese$19.00
fresh pasta, bechamel, mozzarella, meat sauce
Margherita Personal - 12''$13.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
House salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce,cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms, with limonetta dressing
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Beignets$3.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
Smash Burger$15.99
Alantic Salmon$16.99
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.99
Vegan Ranch$1.00
6pc Vegan Wings$12.99
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Aranchini$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Charga Qrtr$5.00
Queen Mother's image

 

Queen Mother's

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tangy Slaw$2.00
homemade vinaigrette and herbs.
La Reina$13.00
duck fat fried chicken, homemade pupusa, slaw, spicy tomato sauce on brioche bun
Creamy Cole Slaw$2.25
kewpie mayo, celery seed, sugar and vinegar.
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Burger$14.00
Custom beef blend, American + Cheddar cheese, our home-made special sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions. Served with your choice of fries, chips or house salad
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
Judgment Free Avocado$11.50
Fresh mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper topped with dressed greens, radish, red onions, parm cheese.
Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yume Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Seared Tuna And Jalapeno Served With Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce And Tempura Bits
Peter Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Seared Tuna, Served With Eel Sauce And Carpaccio Sauce
Jeff Roll$9.00
Avocado, Crunchy Top With Salmon, Spicy Mayo Seared, Serve With Eel Sauce
Mele Bistro image

 

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
E. GNOCCHI (made by a third party)$19.00
Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
High Antioxidant Soup$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Greek Goddess Salad$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spanakopita$12.00
hand rolled at cava, spinach, feta, leek, phyllo, sesame seeds
Chicken Pita$12.00
grilled chicken, tzatziki, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in pita
Chicken Souvlaki Meal$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
Rebellion on the Pike image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE RAMSAY BOLTON$17.00
Two RBP's, whiskey bacon jam, aged cheddar, b&b pickles, smoked mayo, lto, sesame bun
CRISPY BRUSSEL CAESAR$10.00
Flash fried brussels, roasted garlic vinaigrette, rustic croutons, egg
S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS$14.00
Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins
add chicken or sausage - $6
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)*$20.49
Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Fr Catfish Basket*$16.99
Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)
Garlic Noodles*$10.49
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Meat$13.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chopped Pork Sandwich$6.99
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Restaurant Week Dinner To Go$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
with garlic aioli
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Banana & Nutella Empanada$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Southwest Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Croquettes$9.00
5 fried chicken paella croquetas, bechamel, piquillo pepper
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

650 N Quincy St, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Chimichurri$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Carryout image

 

Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout

3411 5th St S, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound$24.00
traditional gravy
Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
Smoked Brisket by the Pound$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.00
