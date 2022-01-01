Arlington restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Arlington, Virginia

Arlington is a historic city filled with arts, culture, and beautiful parks. Along with exciting festivals and events, there are many different cuisines to choose from within the town. You’ll find seafood, pizza, pasta, baked goods, tacos, and burgers all in the North East area. Head to the West side of town and you’ll find Thai food, quaint cafes, Mexican cuisine, and pacific northwestern fare.



No matter what type of food you’re in the mood for, there are dine-in, takeout, and delivery options in Arlington. Whether you’re in search of the best Indian food in town or a trendy date spot, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for off the highway. Looking for something sweet? There are plenty of desserts to choose from such as cupcake bakeries, ice cream shops, and artisanal cookie eateries.



Spend your weekend tasting some of the local craft beer or cider in Arlington. If you’re searching for a glass of wine or cocktail, there are several bars, grills, and tap houses to enjoy. Grab your friends and co-workers and head over for happy hour any night of the week. No matter what kind of adventure you seek, Arlington offers a wide variety of things to do, restaurants to try, and drinks to enjoy.