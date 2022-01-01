Arlington restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Arlington, Virginia
Arlington is a historic city filled with arts, culture, and beautiful parks. Along with exciting festivals and events, there are many different cuisines to choose from within the town. You’ll find seafood, pizza, pasta, baked goods, tacos, and burgers all in the North East area. Head to the West side of town and you’ll find Thai food, quaint cafes, Mexican cuisine, and pacific northwestern fare.
No matter what type of food you’re in the mood for, there are dine-in, takeout, and delivery options in Arlington. Whether you’re in search of the best Indian food in town or a trendy date spot, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for off the highway. Looking for something sweet? There are plenty of desserts to choose from such as cupcake bakeries, ice cream shops, and artisanal cookie eateries.
Spend your weekend tasting some of the local craft beer or cider in Arlington. If you’re searching for a glass of wine or cocktail, there are several bars, grills, and tap houses to enjoy. Grab your friends and co-workers and head over for happy hour any night of the week. No matter what kind of adventure you seek, Arlington offers a wide variety of things to do, restaurants to try, and drinks to enjoy.
Arlington's top cuisines
Must-try Arlington restaurants
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crispy Tenders Platter
|$16.00
Fresh, Never Frozen, Hand-Battered Tenders in Our Seasoned Flour, Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Plov
|$18.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
|Borsch
|$10.99
A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top
|Goluptsi
|$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
|AJI DE GALLINA
|$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
|INCA BALLS
|$9.00
Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
|$6.00
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Big Double Cheeseburger
|$10.39
Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Tots
|$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
|Crafthouse Nachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Wok Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic, Ssamjang.
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Colline
4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Popular items
|Roast Chicken
|$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, potato dauphinoise, spinach, tarragon jus
|Riz au Lait
|$8.00
vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel
|Onion Soup Gratinée
|$14.00
gruyère crouton
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Pretzel
|$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Lasagna bolognese
|$19.00
fresh pasta, bechamel, mozzarella, meat sauce
|Margherita Personal - 12''
|$13.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|House salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce,cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms, with limonetta dressing
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Beignets
|$3.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.99
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Alantic Salmon
|$16.99
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.99
|Vegan Ranch
|$1.00
|6pc Vegan Wings
|$12.99
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Aranchini
|$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Charga Qrtr
|$5.00
Queen Mother's
918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington
|Popular items
|Tangy Slaw
|$2.00
homemade vinaigrette and herbs.
|La Reina
|$13.00
duck fat fried chicken, homemade pupusa, slaw, spicy tomato sauce on brioche bun
|Creamy Cole Slaw
|$2.25
kewpie mayo, celery seed, sugar and vinegar.
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$14.00
Custom beef blend, American + Cheddar cheese, our home-made special sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions. Served with your choice of fries, chips or house salad
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
|Judgment Free Avocado
|$11.50
Fresh mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper topped with dressed greens, radish, red onions, parm cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Yume Roll
|$9.00
Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Seared Tuna And Jalapeno Served With Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce And Tempura Bits
|Peter Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Seared Tuna, Served With Eel Sauce And Carpaccio Sauce
|Jeff Roll
|$9.00
Avocado, Crunchy Top With Salmon, Spicy Mayo Seared, Serve With Eel Sauce
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|E. GNOCCHI (made by a third party)
|$19.00
Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
|High Antioxidant Soup
|$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Popular items
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
|Greek Goddess Salad
|$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$12.00
hand rolled at cava, spinach, feta, leek, phyllo, sesame seeds
|Chicken Pita
|$12.00
grilled chicken, tzatziki, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in pita
|Chicken Souvlaki Meal
|$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Popular items
|THE RAMSAY BOLTON
|$17.00
Two RBP's, whiskey bacon jam, aged cheddar, b&b pickles, smoked mayo, lto, sesame bun
|CRISPY BRUSSEL CAESAR
|$10.00
Flash fried brussels, roasted garlic vinaigrette, rustic croutons, egg
|S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS
|$14.00
Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins
add chicken or sausage - $6
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Popular items
|Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)*
|$20.49
Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
|Fr Catfish Basket*
|$16.99
Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)
|Garlic Noodles*
|$10.49
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Three Meat
|$13.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Restaurant Week Dinner To Go
|$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
with garlic aioli
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Southwest Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Croquettes
|$9.00
5 fried chicken paella croquetas, bechamel, piquillo pepper
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
|Chimichurri
|$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound
|$24.00
traditional gravy
|Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen
|$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
|Smoked Brisket by the Pound
|$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce