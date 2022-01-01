Columbia Heights restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
Popular items
LAURA'S LUNCH
|$15.00
Mixed greens & iceberg, buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes & onion, swiss, peppercorn ranch, garlic oil
|Tots
|$4.50
ranch seasoning
|S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS
|$14.00
Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins
add chicken or sausage - $6
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington
Popular items
|Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
|The Chimi
|$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
|El Peruano
|$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington
Popular items
|CARNITAS
|$3.00
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
|MIXTO
|$3.00
New York steak and Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
|CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO
|$3.25
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.