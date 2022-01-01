Columbia Heights restaurants you'll love

Columbia Heights restaurants
Toast

Columbia Heights's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Must-try Columbia Heights restaurants

Rebellion on the Pike image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LAURA'S LUNCH$15.00
Mixed greens & iceberg, buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes & onion, swiss, peppercorn ranch, garlic oil
Tots$4.50
ranch seasoning
S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS$14.00
Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins
add chicken or sausage - $6
More about Rebellion on the Pike
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
The Chimi$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
El Peruano$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita image

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita

2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNITAS$3.00
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
MIXTO$3.00
New York steak and Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.25
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
More about Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
Valenciana Wine Garden image

 

Valenciana Wine Garden

918 S Lincoln St #2, Arlington

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GAZPACHO ANDALUZ (LITRO)$16.00
Traditional chilled Spanish soup made of tomatoes, onions, red pepper and olive oil (1 liter)
More about Valenciana Wine Garden
