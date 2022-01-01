Pentagon City restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Basic Cheeseburger
|$8.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Beef Stew
|$23.00
|Crisp Pork Belly
|$23.00
|Extra Fish
|$6.00
PIZZA
Napoli Salumeria
1301 s joyce st, arlington
|Popular items
|Mimi
|$12.00
prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll
|Andy
|$13.00
shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll
|Margherita
|$10.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil