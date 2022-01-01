Pentagon City restaurants you'll love

Pentagon City restaurants
Toast

Pentagon City's top cuisines

Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Pentagon City restaurants

Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Basic Cheeseburger$8.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Stew$23.00
Crisp Pork Belly$23.00
Extra Fish$6.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Napoli Salumeria image

PIZZA

Napoli Salumeria

1301 s joyce st, arlington

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mimi$12.00
prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll
Andy$13.00
shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll
Margherita$10.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Napoli Salumeria
