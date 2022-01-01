Rosslyn restaurants you'll love

Rosslyn restaurants
Toast

Rosslyn's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
French
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Rosslyn restaurants

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
High Antioxidant Soup$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
More about Mele Bistro
R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience image

 

R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience

1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugarcane Poppers: Cuốn trên mía
Protein wrapped around chopped sugarcane
Eggs-Rated Banh Mi (C)
French Baguette with your choice of protein and mayonnaise (Vietnamese or Sriracha). Toppings include: Two Fried Eggs, Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Cilantro, Scallions, Fried Shallots and Jalapeños (on the side)
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
More about R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Magnum Roll (1ct)$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
More about ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
Carne Asada$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese,
onions, cilantro
More about Taco Rock
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Blue Burger$12.95
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
Cheeseburger$11.95
More about Burger District
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne asada tacos$13.95
Corn tortilla, pico de Gallo, queso fresco, avocado puree
Fish tacos$12.95
Crispy cod, salsa verde, pickled cabbage, flour tortilla
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
More about Assembly
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Lasagna Parmigiana$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Crema
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Squid Ink Linguine$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
Contains: Dairy, Shellfish, Egg
More about Sfoglina
Guerra Steakhouse

1725 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Guerra Steakhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rosslyn

Carne Asada

Fried Rice

