Rosslyn restaurants you'll love

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|High Antioxidant Soup
|$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington
|Popular items
|Sugarcane Poppers: Cuốn trên mía
Protein wrapped around chopped sugarcane
|Eggs-Rated Banh Mi (C)
French Baguette with your choice of protein and mayonnaise (Vietnamese or Sriracha). Toppings include: Two Fried Eggs, Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Cilantro, Scallions, Fried Shallots and Jalapeños (on the side)
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Magnum Roll (1ct)
|$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|Carne Asada
|$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese,
onions, cilantro
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blackened Blue Burger
|$12.95
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.95
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Popular items
|Carne asada tacos
|$13.95
Corn tortilla, pico de Gallo, queso fresco, avocado puree
|Fish tacos
|$12.95
Crispy cod, salsa verde, pickled cabbage, flour tortilla
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Big Lasagna Parmigiana
|$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
|Tortelloni Emilia Romagna
|$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Crema
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
|Squid Ink Linguine
|$28.00
Chilies, Amalfi Style
Contains: Dairy, Shellfish, Egg