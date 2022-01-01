California restaurants you'll love

California's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Indian
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try California restaurants

Bollywood Masala image

 

Bollywood Masala

23418 Three Notch Rd ​, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.95
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.95
More about Bollywood Masala
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California

Avg 3.8 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Med Cheese Pizza$11.25
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
Large Cheese Pizza$14.25
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
Steak & Cheese Sub$7.75
More about Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
The Taphouse 1637 image

 

The Taphouse 1637

23418 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Nachos$11.95
Chicken Makhni Tacos
Taco Special
More about The Taphouse 1637

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in California

Naan

Map

