Bollywood Masala California

23418 Three Notch Rd ​

California, MD 20619

Popular Items

Garlic Butter Naan
Chicken Makhni/Butter Ch
Vegetable Samosa

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.95

Samosa Chaat

$8.95

Spinach Chaat

$8.95

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Paneer Pakora

$7.95

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Vegetable Samosa

$5.95

Mixed Veg. Platter

$8.95

Hara Bhara Kabob

$7.95

Biryanis

Chicken Biryani

$18.95

Goat Biryani

$20.95

Lamb Biryani

$23.95

Shrimp Biryani

$25.95

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

Fresh Indian Bread

Naan

$2.95

Butter Naan

$3.95

Chili Naan

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Garlic Butter Naan

$4.95

Garlic Chili Naan

$4.95

Aloo Kulcha

$5.95

Onion Kulcha

$7.95

Paneer Kulcha

$5.95

Kashmiri Naan

$7.95

Chicken Keema Naan

$7.95

Tandori Roti

$2.49

Vegan Roti

$2.49

Poori

$4.95

Lacca Parantha

$4.95

Methi Parantha

$3.95Out of stock

Pudina Parantha

$3.95

Gluten Free Bread

$4.95

Assorted Bread Basket

$7.95

Deluxe Assorted Basket

$11.95

Kabobs

Assorted Chicken Tikka

$18.95

Chicken Tikka

$18.95

Harylai Chicken Tikka

$18.95

Reshmi Paneer Tikka

$16.95Out of stock

Salmon Tikka

$28.95

Toofani Chicken Tikka

$21.95

Boti Kabob Masala

$22.95

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$20.95

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$22.95

Murg Afghani Kabob

$18.95

Murg Malai Kabob

$18.95

Tandoori Chicken

$14.95+

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$30.95

Curries

Kadhai Paneer

$15.95

Malai Kofta

$15.95

Mango Kadhai Paneer

$15.95

Matar Paneer

$15.95

Paneer Bollywood

$15.95

Paneer Hyderabadi

$15.95

Paneer Kashmiri

$15.95

Paneer Korma

$15.95

Paneer Makhni

$15.95

Paneer Makhni-Madras

$15.95

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Paneer Mango

$15.95

Saag Paneer

$15.95

Chicken Bollywood

$17.95

Chicken Hyderabadi

$17.95

Chicken Kadhai

$16.95

Chicken Kashmiri

$16.95

Chicken Korma

$16.95

Chicken Ludhiana/Curry

$16.95

Chicken Madras

$23.95

Chicken Makhni Madras

$17.95

Chicken Makhni/Butter Ch

$16.95

Chicken Malai

$16.95

Chicken Mango

$16.95

Chicken Saag

$16.95

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Lamb Bollywood

$23.95

Lamb Hyderabadi

$22.95

Lamb Kadhai

$22.95

Lamb Kashmiri

$22.95

Lamb Keema Matar

$22.95

Lamb Korma

$22.95

Lamb Ludhiana/Curry

$22.95

Lamb Madras

$24.95

Lamb Makhni

$22.95

Lamb Makhni Madras

$23.95

Lamb Malai

$22.95

Lamb Mango

$22.95

Lamb Rogan Josh

$22.95

Lamb Saag

$22.95

Lamb Tikka Masala

$22.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.95

Goat Bollywood

$22.95

Goat Masala

$22.95

Goat Saag

$22.95

Goat Vindaloo

$22.95

Handi Goat

$22.95

Salmon Bollywood

$25.95

Salmon Kadhai

$25.95

Salmon Masala

$25.95

Salmon Vindaloo

$25.95

Shrimp Bollywood

$25.95

Shrimp Hyderabadi

$25.95

Shrimp Korma

$25.95

Shrimp Kadhai

$25.95

Shrimp Kashmiri

$25.95

Shrimp Ludhiana/Curry

$25.95

Shrimp Makhni

$25.95

Shrimp Makhni Madras

$26.95

Shrimp Saag

$25.95

Shrimp Vindaloo

$25.95

Shrimp Mango

$25.95

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$25.95

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Baingain

$14.95

Aloo Bell Pepper

$14.95

Aloo Gobhi

$14.95

Aloo Palak

$14.95

Baingan Bartha

$14.95

Baingan Hyderabadi

$14.95

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Chana Pindi

$14.95

Daal Makhni

$14.95

Kadhi Pakora

$14.95

Mushroom Matar

$14.95

Veg Shahi Korma

$14.95

Veg Tikka Masala

$14.95

Veg VIndaloo

$14.95

Yellow Daal

$14.95

Veg Special

$17.95

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Chicken Tikka for Kids

$8.95

Fish Sticks

$5.95

Accompaniments

Green Chutney

$1.95

Extra Rice

$2.95

Ghost Chili

Mango Chutney

$3.95

Mixed Pickle

$1.95

Onion Salad

$2.49

Papadum

$1.95

Raita

$3.95

Side of Madras

$2.95

we want to make sure you are aware that MADRES IS VERY VERY HOT!!!! Please keep that in mind when you are ordering it. A little goes a long way.

Side Of Makhni

$5.95

Sweet Chutney

$1.95

Side Of Vindaloo

$5.95

Chutney Mixed

$1.95

Soups & Salads

Katchumber Salad

$7.95

Tamatar Ka Shorba

$5.95

Hot & Cold

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Orange Sunkist

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49Out of stock

Soft Drink Refill

$1.49

SM Masala Chai

$6.95

MED Masala Chai

$8.95

LRG Masala Chai

$10.95

Very Berry

$6.95Out of stock

Green Delight

$5.95Out of stock

Pineapple Frenzy

$5.95Out of stock

Tropical Twist

$5.95Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.95

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Mango Shake

$4.95Out of stock

Roohafza

$4.95

Perrier

$2.95

Coffee

$3.25

Desserts

Gajar Ka Halwa

$7.49

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Kheer

$4.95

Mango Ice Cream

$5.95

Pistachio Ice Cream

$5.95

Rose Ice Cream

$5.95

Ras Malai

$5.95

Kesar Pista Ice Cream

$5.95

Paan Ice Cream

$5.95

Kaju Katli

$10.99

Motichoor Ladoo

$6.99

Malai Ice Cream

$5.95

Pista Burfee

$8.99

Rasmalai

$16.99

House Special

$6.95

One Gulab Jamun with One Scoop of Ice cream of your choice

Flight

$9.95

Choose four different flavors of ice cream

Coffee With Ice Cream

$6.95

BEER

OLD MONK

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23418 Three Notch Rd ​, California, MD 20619

Directions

Gallery
Bollywood Masala image
Bollywood Masala image
Bollywood Masala image
Bollywood Masala image

