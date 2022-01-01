Leonardtown restaurants you'll love

Leonardtown restaurants
Leonardtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Leonardtown restaurants

Do Dah Deli image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Do Dah Deli

22845 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sinatra$12.95
Fat Bottom BLT$10.95
Build Your Own$11.50
The Rex image

GRILL

The Rex

22695 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southside Phily$14.00
Fenwick Ruben$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Olde Town Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Olde Town Pub

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Cheese Pizza$13.20
Our classic cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella.
You Name it, We Make it Burger$15.40
8 oz of hand-pattied Angus beef cooked to order. Served with the toppings of your choice.
Starter Basket$8.80
choose 1 of the following:
Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar image

 

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar

41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.25
Avocado, onion, and balsamic drizzle on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread.
Spiced Chai$4.50
A sweet and creamy blend of spice combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!
Iced Coffee$3.05
Chilled, iced coffee made with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Eco Reef medium roast
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar image

 

Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar

22680 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.6 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scallops$30.00
Creme Brulee$10.00
Crab Cakes$38.00
The Slice House II image

 

The Slice House II

22745 Washington Street, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Real Food Studio image

 

Real Food Studio

41566 Medleys Neck Rd, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brudergarten image

 

Brudergarten

22725 Duke Street, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
