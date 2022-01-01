Tacos in Leonardtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Rex image

GRILL

The Rex

22695 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Mac Tacos$16.20
More about The Rex
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Olde Town Pub

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.30
3 flour tortillas with blackened grilled shrimp atop our power blend slaw. Topped with mango salsa, and a mango habanero sauce.
Carnitas Tacos$15.40
3 flour tortillas stuffed with tender carnitas. Topped with onion, cilantro and salsa verde.
Taco Pizza$15.40
Seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Olde Town Pub

