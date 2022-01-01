Tacos in Leonardtown
Leonardtown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Olde Town Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Olde Town Pub
22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown
|Blackened Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.30
3 flour tortillas with blackened grilled shrimp atop our power blend slaw. Topped with mango salsa, and a mango habanero sauce.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.40
3 flour tortillas stuffed with tender carnitas. Topped with onion, cilantro and salsa verde.
|Taco Pizza
|$15.40
Seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.