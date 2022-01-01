Upper Marlboro restaurants you'll love

Must-try Upper Marlboro restaurants

Vibes Southern Cuisine image

 

Vibes Southern Cuisine

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 PC Wingette$12.50
Select 1 sauce for your wings, or don't select a sauce for plain fried wings.
1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)$16.50
You may select 1 sauce for your shrimp and 1 for the chicken OR Peach Hennessy BBQ on both items.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp$33.00
More about Vibes Southern Cuisine
The Rolling Rib Pt Two image

 

The Rolling Rib Pt Two

9423-a Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slice Sweet Potato Pie$3.89
LG STRB LEMONADE$3.50
Banana Pudding$4.99
More about The Rolling Rib Pt Two
Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo image

 

Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo

908 largo center dr, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(6) Wings$8.00
Make Your Own Combo
Largo Specialty 2 (Treasure Island) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Mussels & 2 eggs (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)$35.99
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo
Catch 22 image

 

Catch 22

7623 South Osborne Road, Rosaryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Fried Snapper$24.00
1 whole snapper deep fried, served with a Thai chili and Lemon butter sauce. This entree comes with Garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter grilled Asparagus.
Jerk Lamb Lollipops$15.00
(3) Jerk Lamb Lollipops with our Signature Balsamic Drizzle
Shrimp & Grits Bowl$22.00
All grits dishes come with our Signature New Orleans style Cajun sauce, tomatoes, and scallions.
More about Catch 22
L&M exquisite Meals image

 

L&M exquisite Meals

10476 Campus Way South, Kettering

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about L&M exquisite Meals
Famous Lounge image

 

Famous Lounge

5010 Brown Station RD #150, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Famous Lounge
Main pic

 

Krab King

Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Krab King

