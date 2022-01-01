Upper Marlboro restaurants you'll love
Upper Marlboro's top cuisines
Must-try Upper Marlboro restaurants
More about Vibes Southern Cuisine
Vibes Southern Cuisine
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro
|Popular items
|6 PC Wingette
|$12.50
Select 1 sauce for your wings, or don't select a sauce for plain fried wings.
|1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)
|$16.50
You may select 1 sauce for your shrimp and 1 for the chicken OR Peach Hennessy BBQ on both items.
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp
|$33.00
More about The Rolling Rib Pt Two
The Rolling Rib Pt Two
9423-a Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro
|Popular items
|Slice Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.89
|LG STRB LEMONADE
|$3.50
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo
Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo
908 largo center dr, Upper Marlboro
|Popular items
|(6) Wings
|$8.00
|Make Your Own Combo
|Largo Specialty 2 (Treasure Island) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Mussels & 2 eggs (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)
|$35.99
More about Catch 22
Catch 22
7623 South Osborne Road, Rosaryville
|Popular items
|Whole Fried Snapper
|$24.00
1 whole snapper deep fried, served with a Thai chili and Lemon butter sauce. This entree comes with Garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter grilled Asparagus.
|Jerk Lamb Lollipops
|$15.00
(3) Jerk Lamb Lollipops with our Signature Balsamic Drizzle
|Shrimp & Grits Bowl
|$22.00
All grits dishes come with our Signature New Orleans style Cajun sauce, tomatoes, and scallions.
More about Krab King
Krab King
Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro