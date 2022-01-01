Edgewater restaurants you'll love

Edgewater's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Edgewater restaurants

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mussels$11.00
One full pound of fresh Northern mussels,
sautéed in garlic, white wine,
and fresh tomato
Crab Cake Sandwich
You will tell us it’s the best!
All jumbo lump and baked to perfection!
Maryland Crab
Traditional Maryland crab
in a rich tomato base.
More about The Crab Shack
Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Clasica$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.
More about Señor Chile
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 3 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwhich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$30.00
Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.
More about Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
Old Stein Inn image

 

Old Stein Inn

1143 Central AveE, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Chicken Schnitzel$10.00
Fried or Grilled, apple sauce, inn-cut fries
Pork Jägerschnitzel$25.00
Mushroom & bacon sauce with red cabbage & spätzle
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle fries with Inn-made honey mustard
More about Old Stein Inn
The All American Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
*California Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
*Steak Tips$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Grill Burger$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Restaurant banner

 

Black Market Bakers

155 Mitchells Chance Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Black Market Bakers
Restaurant banner

 

Lemongrass - Edgewater

3059 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lemongrass - Edgewater

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edgewater

Quesadillas

Cake

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Chips And Salsa

