Edgewater restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Mussels
|$11.00
One full pound of fresh Northern mussels,
sautéed in garlic, white wine,
and fresh tomato
|Crab Cake Sandwich
You will tell us it’s the best!
All jumbo lump and baked to perfection!
|Maryland Crab
Traditional Maryland crab
in a rich tomato base.
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Quesadilla Clasica
|$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fresh Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$30.00
Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.
Old Stein Inn
1143 Central AveE, Edgewater
|Mini Chicken Schnitzel
|$10.00
Fried or Grilled, apple sauce, inn-cut fries
|Pork Jägerschnitzel
|$25.00
Mushroom & bacon sauce with red cabbage & spätzle
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickle fries with Inn-made honey mustard
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
|*California Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|*Steak Tips
|$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Grill Burger
|$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Black Market Bakers
155 Mitchells Chance Road, Edgewater
Lemongrass - Edgewater
3059 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater