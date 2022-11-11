The Crab Shack imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad
American

The Crab Shack Edgewater

25 Reviews

3111 Solomons Island Rd

Edgewater, MD 21037

Popular Items

All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Cream of Crab
Cajun Boils

Appetizers

Mussels

$11.00

One full pound of fresh Northern mussels, sautéed in garlic, white wine, and fresh tomato

Calamari

$15.00

Fried golden and served with poblano aioli

Fries

$5.00+

Fried in 100% fresh peanut oil.

Baltimore Steamed Shrimp

$14.00+

Large Texas brown shrimp simmered in our secret house spice blend.

Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends App

$13.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Five cheese with fresh spinach and fresh sweet claw meat, served with homade old bay chips •

Wings

$10.00+

Jumbo wings served with celery,

Fresh Fried Clam Strips

$14.00

Crispy and tender jumbo ocean clams

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Bay Scallops

$15.00

Crabby Fries

$13.00

Hush Puppy Basket

$9.00

Nachos Grande

$16.00

Rib Shooter

$10.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Maryland Crab

$7.00+

Traditional Maryland crab in a rich tomato base.

Cream of Crab

$7.00+

A rich cream based crab soup with a hint of cream sherry.

Oyster Stew

$7.00+

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Ceasar Salad

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$12.00

Traditional romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes, green and red peppers, Greek olives, pepperoncini’s, aged feta, and Greek salad dressing

House Salad

$5.00+

A blend of fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, and red onions

Shack Combos

Shack Combo 1

$45.00

Shack Combo 2

$50.00

Shack Combo 3

$50.00

From The Sea...

All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$22.00+

You will tell us it’s the best! All jumbo lump and baked to perfection!

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Large fresh Maine lobster chunks folded within a soft potato roll

Fish Basket

$15.00

Chesapeake Chicken

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.00

The finest grade Ahi tuna, cooked medium rare served with a side of mango ginger relish

Caribbean Tacos

$15.00

Served with marinated cabbage, corn, pepper relish, and fresh tomatoes (3)

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Thick and fresh, beer battered, on a Martin’s potato roll

Chesapeake Dog

$8.00

Fried Oysters

$26.00+

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

From The Land...

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$19.00+

Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends

$19.00

Fried Chicken Tenderloin Basket

$15.00

The Shack Burger

$14.00

The best 10 oz Angus burger in Maryland!

From The Steamer

Small

$35.00+

Medium

$55.00+

Large

$80.00+Out of stock

Jumbo

$125.00+

Colossal

$165.00+Out of stock

AYCE Re order

Snow Crabs

$17.00+

Scallops

$16.00

Crawfish

$13.00

Clams

$19.00

Lobster Tails

$27.00

Oysters

$2.00

Bucket O Claws

$12.00

Cajun Boils

Cajun Boils

$20.00

Sides

COLESLAW

$2.50

HUSHPUPPIES

$3.50

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

CORN

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

NO SIDE

Kids

Kids CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.00

Kids FRANK & BEANS

$6.00

Kids GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Kids BURGER

$6.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cake

$7.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Weekly Specials

Soft Crab Sand

$21.00

Soft Crab Dinner

$35.00

Oysters on the Half 6

$12.00

Oysters on the Half 12

$18.00

Oyster Feast

$39.00

Dollar Oysters Sunday

Garlic Crabs

$25.00

Shirts

Tee Shirt

$16.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$28.00

Apron

$5.00

Hats

Baseball Cap

$16.00

Crabshack Spice

Spice

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037

Directions

The Crab Shack image

Map
