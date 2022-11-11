Seafood
Salad
American
The Crab Shack Edgewater
25 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lemongrass Too - Annapolis - Gateway Village Shopping Center
3.7 • 150
2625 housley rd Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant