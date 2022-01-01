Arnold restaurants you'll love

Arnold restaurants
Toast
  Arnold

Arnold's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Arnold restaurants

Donnelly's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Donnelly's Dockside

1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cream of Crab Soup
Please choose size
Crab Pretzel$18.00
Oven baked pretzel topped with our house made crab dip
Entree Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, freshly grated parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons
More about Donnelly's Dockside
Lemongrass image

SALADS • NOODLES

Lemongrass

959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry$14.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice.
GF
Spice Level 2/4
Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
GF
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes.
Spice Level 2/4
More about Lemongrass
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold

969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fully Loaded Smash$15.99
pressed with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Big Buh Burger$12.99
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Cream Of Crab$6.99
classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry
More about Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
Naval Bagels image

BAGELS

Naval Bagels

1460 Ritchie Hwy #112, Arnold

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Boy$4.84
Egg & a Jumbo Sausage Patty with Cheese
More about Naval Bagels
Froyo House image

 

Froyo House

1276 Bay Dale Drive, Arnold

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Froyo House
Restaurant banner

 

Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold

1264 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Dip$5.00
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Birria Tacos$14.00
Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.
Tex Mex Tacos$4.00
Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream
More about Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold
