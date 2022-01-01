Arnold restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Donnelly's Dockside
1050 Deep Creek Ave, Arnold
Popular items
Cream of Crab Soup
Please choose size
Crab Pretzel
$18.00
Oven baked pretzel topped with our house made crab dip
Entree Caesar Salad
$9.00
Romaine, freshly grated parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons
SALADS • NOODLES
Lemongrass
959 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
Popular items
Green Curry
$14.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice.
GF
Spice Level 2/4
Pad Thai
$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
GF
Drunken Noodle
$13.95
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes.
Spice Level 2/4
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
Popular items
Fully Loaded Smash
$15.99
pressed with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Big Buh Burger
$12.99
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Cream Of Crab
$6.99
classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry
BAGELS
Naval Bagels
1460 Ritchie Hwy #112, Arnold
Popular items
Country Boy
$4.84
Egg & a Jumbo Sausage Patty with Cheese
Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold
1264 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold
Popular items
Queso Dip
$5.00
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Birria Tacos
$14.00
Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.
Tex Mex Tacos
$4.00
Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream