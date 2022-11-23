Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold
No reviews yet
1282 Bay Dale Dr
Arnold, MD 21012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
12" pizzas online
Pizza
Create your own cheese pizza with choice of toppings.
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
M Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham.
The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mixed peppers & onions.
Capriccisoa
Artichoke, olive, mushroom & soppressata.
G's Favorite
Fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.
Bianca
Roasted garlic spread, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.
Parma
Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano & mozzarella.
Claudia
Grilled marinated eggplant, prosciutto & mozzarella.
Veggie White
Spinach, tomato, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.
Veggie Red
Spinach, tomato, broccoli, mozzarella & parmigiano.
Grilled Veggie
Grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini & mixed peppers.
Tomato Pie
Extra zesty tomato sauce with lotsa garlic, olive oil & spices, spread over a bed of fresh mozzarella and baked.
Buffalo Chicken
Freshly grilled chicken tossed in tomato sauce on a buffalo pizza with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Philly Steak
Mozzarella, steak, caramelized onions, mixed peppers topped with cheese sauce.
16" N.Y. Style or Detroit Style
.
ATTENTION ! Detroit Style Pizzas NOT AVAILABLE Mondays and Fridays after 4pm
16 Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
16 M Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham.
16 The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mixed peppers & onions.
16 Capriccisoa
Artichoke, olive, mushroom & soppressata.
16 G's Favorite
Fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.
16 Bianca
Roasted garlic spread, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.
16 Parma
Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano & mozzarella.
16 Claudia
Grilled marinated eggplant, prosciutto & mozzarella.
16 Veggie White
Spinach, tomato, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.
16 Veggie Red
Spinach, tomato, broccoli, mozzarella & parmigiano.
16 Grilled Veggie
Grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini & mixed peppers.
16 Tomato Pie
Extra zesty tomato sauce with lotsa garlic, olive oil & spices, spread over a bed of fresh mozzarella and baked.
16 Buffalo Chicken
Freshly grilled chicken tossed in tomato sauce on a buffalo pizza with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Philly Steak
Mozzarella, steak, mixed peppers & caramelized onions topped with a cheese sauce drizzle.
Mike & Roni
Mozzarella charred " roni" cups, topped with ricotta & Mike's hot honey (red sauce)
Toscana
Homemade sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions & mozzarella topped with drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Starters
Antipasto Tradizonale
A variety of cured meats, cheeses & grilled marinated vegetables.
Spizzico Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with our grilled house made sausage crumble & cheese sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Eight house made mozzarella sticks, lightly breaded & flash fried served with tomato sauce.
Polpette
Seven house made meatballs served with crostini.
Bruschetta
Tossed italian bread topped with tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Mozzarella Caprese
House made mozzarella & slices of tomato topped with basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Tenders
Three house made chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard.
Fresh Cut Fries
Freshly made hand cut fries.
Mussels App
Calzone
Salads
Della Casa
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onions & olives.
Greek
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
Avocado
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon & fresh avocado.
Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made seasoned croutons, caesar dressing & shaved parmigiano.
Arugula
Topped with seasoned tomatoes & shaved parmigiano.
Spinach
Baby spinach, apples, walnuts & blue cheese crumbles.
Nuts & Berries
Mixed greens, sliced almonds, dried cranberries& blue cheese crumbles.
Subs
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Baked layers of flash fried eggplant with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Steak
100% shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, lettuce, tomato,cherry peppers, mayo & provolone cheese.
Pizza Steak
100% shaved ribeye steak, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Steak Deluxe
100 % shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, mushrooms, mixed peppers & provolone cheese.
Italiano
Soppressata, mortadella, provolone, ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, cherry peppers & house dressing.
Grilled Veggie
Eggplant, zucchini, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of balsamic dressing.
Burger Sub
With yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
Chicken Cheese Steak
100% shaved chicken breast, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cherry pepper, mayo & provolone cheese.
Grilled Rosemary Chicken
Chicken, sauteed spinach & smoked mozzarella.
Chicken Deluxe
100% shaved chicken breast, fried onions, mushrooms, mixed peppers & provolone cheese.
Sausage & Peppers
House made sausage, grilled peppers & onions with melted provolone.
G’s Favorite Sub
House made sausage, sauteed broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.
Prosciutto & Mozzarella
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella,tomatoes,basil & a drizzle of E.V.O.
Pasta
Spaghetti
Choose meatballs, meat sauce, crumbled sausage or tomato sauce.
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Oven roasted tomato sauce with basil & parmigiano.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Flash fried eggplant layers baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella with spaghetti.
Baked "Ziti"
Penne pasta & tomato sauce baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta topped with ricotta, meat- sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Napoleona
House made sausage crumbled in a roasted tomato sauce with penne pasta & parmigiano cheese.
Penne Matriciana
Roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions & bacon.
Penne Arrabiata
Spicy oven roasted tomato sauce with parmigiano cheese.
Penne Caprese
Roasted tomatoes and chunks of fresh mozzarella.
Penne Sausage & Rabe
House made sausage & broccoli rabe & a touch of tomato sauce.
Penne Shrimp Arugula
Sauteed shrimp with garlic & roasted tomatoes, tossed with arugula.
Shrimp Fradiavola
Sauteed shrimp in a spicy oven roasted tomato sauce with spaghetti.
Adult Mac Cheese
Elbow noodles with our house made creamy cheese sauce.
Adult spaghetti & Butter
A generous portion of spaghetti with butter and parmigiano cheese.
Spaghetti Seafood
Butternut Ravioli
Ravioli
Gnocchi
Gnocchi Caprese
Oven roasted tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.
Gnocchi Meat Sauce
Slow cooked meat sauce.
Gnocchi Tradizionali
Tomato sauce, grated parmigiano & fresh basil.
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
Creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.
Gnocchi Casarecci
Meatballs, fresh mozzarella & crumbled sausage sauce.
Fettuccine
Fett Carbonara
Caramelized onions & bacon tossed with egg & a touch of cream.
Fett Meat Sauce
Slow cooked meat sauce.
Fett Bolognese
Creamy meat sauce.
Fett Boscaiola
Mushroom, peas, zucchini & eggplant, in a light tomato cream sauce.
Fett Alfredo
Creamy roasted garlic alfredo sauce.
Chicken
Wings
Desserts
Large Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
3 Pack Large Cannoli
6 Pack Large Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
12 Pack Mini Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
Tira Misu
House made coffee flavored dessert.
Limoncello Cake
house made limoncello mascarpone cake.
Mini Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
3 Pack Mini Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
6 Pack Mini Cannoli
House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.
Cheesecake
House made cheesecake with a strawberry puree topping.
Chocolate Cake
House made layered chocolate cake.
Kids menu
Macaroni & Cheese
House made creamy cheese sauce with elbow noodles.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta with three house made meatballs & tomato sauce.
Spaghetti w/Butter
Spaghetti pasta with butter and parmigiano cheese.
Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce
House made tomato sauce with spaghetti pasta.
Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries
Three house made mozzarella sticks served with fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two house made chicken tenders served with fries.
Penne with Butter
Penne pasta with butter & parmigiano cheese.
Alcohol online
Benvoglio Pinot Grigio bottle
Santa Christina Pinot Grigio bottle
16oz House Pinot Grigio
32oz House Pinot Grigio
Alta luna Pinot Noir bottle
16 Oz House Pinot Noir
32oz House Pinot Noir
16oz Red sangria
32oz Red Sangria
Francott Sauv. Blanc bottle
Gnarly Head Cabernet bottle
10 span Chardonnay bottle
Collepino Sangiovese bottle
Banfi Chianti bottle
Villa Antinori Super Tuscan
Masciarelli Montepulciano bottle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
FOR MODIFIED ORDERS PLEASE CALL THE STORE TO PLACE YOUR CUSTOM ORDER! Thank you and enjoy!
1282 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold, MD 21012