Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1282 Bay Dale Dr

Arnold, MD 21012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

.
Pizza
Caesar

12" pizzas online

Pizza

$12.00+

Create your own cheese pizza with choice of toppings.

Margherita

$15.00+

Fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

M Lovers

$18.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham.

The Works

$18.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mixed peppers & onions.

Capriccisoa

$18.00+

Artichoke, olive, mushroom & soppressata.

G's Favorite

$18.00+

Fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.

Bianca

$16.00+

Roasted garlic spread, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.

Parma

$18.00+

Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano & mozzarella.

Claudia

$18.00+

Grilled marinated eggplant, prosciutto & mozzarella.

Veggie White

$18.00+

Spinach, tomato, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.

Veggie Red

$18.00+

Spinach, tomato, broccoli, mozzarella & parmigiano.

Grilled Veggie

$18.00+

Grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini & mixed peppers.

Tomato Pie

$13.00+

Extra zesty tomato sauce with lotsa garlic, olive oil & spices, spread over a bed of fresh mozzarella and baked.

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

Freshly grilled chicken tossed in tomato sauce on a buffalo pizza with choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Philly Steak

$19.00+

Mozzarella, steak, caramelized onions, mixed peppers topped with cheese sauce.

16" N.Y. Style or Detroit Style

.

$16.00+

ATTENTION ! Detroit Style Pizzas NOT AVAILABLE Mondays and Fridays after 4pm

16 Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

16 M Lovers

$22.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham.

16 The Works

$22.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, mixed peppers & onions.

16 Capriccisoa

$22.00+

Artichoke, olive, mushroom & soppressata.

16 G's Favorite

$22.00+

Fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.

16 Bianca

$20.00+

Roasted garlic spread, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.

16 Parma

$22.00+

Prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano & mozzarella.

16 Claudia

$22.00+

Grilled marinated eggplant, prosciutto & mozzarella.

16 Veggie White

$22.00+

Spinach, tomato, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano.

16 Veggie Red

$22.00+

Spinach, tomato, broccoli, mozzarella & parmigiano.

16 Grilled Veggie

$20.00+

Grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini & mixed peppers.

16 Tomato Pie

$17.00

Extra zesty tomato sauce with lotsa garlic, olive oil & spices, spread over a bed of fresh mozzarella and baked.

16 Buffalo Chicken

$22.00+

Freshly grilled chicken tossed in tomato sauce on a buffalo pizza with choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Philly Steak

$24.00+

Mozzarella, steak, mixed peppers & caramelized onions topped with a cheese sauce drizzle.

Mike & Roni

$22.00+

Mozzarella charred " roni" cups, topped with ricotta & Mike's hot honey (red sauce)

Toscana

$22.00+

Homemade sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions & mozzarella topped with drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Starters

Antipasto Tradizonale

$13.00

A variety of cured meats, cheeses & grilled marinated vegetables.

Spizzico Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries topped with our grilled house made sausage crumble & cheese sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Eight house made mozzarella sticks, lightly breaded & flash fried served with tomato sauce.

Polpette

$8.00

Seven house made meatballs served with crostini.

Bruschetta

$7.00

Tossed italian bread topped with tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

House made mozzarella & slices of tomato topped with basil & extra virgin olive oil.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Three house made chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard.

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Freshly made hand cut fries.

Mussels App

$12.00

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano chesses. Served with two sides of tomato sauce.

Create Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano. ADD your choice of toppings. Served with two sides of tomato sauce.

Salads

Della Casa

$7.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onions & olives.

Greek

$9.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese

Avocado

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon & fresh avocado.

Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, house made seasoned croutons, caesar dressing & shaved parmigiano.

Arugula

$9.00

Topped with seasoned tomatoes & shaved parmigiano.

Spinach

$9.00

Baby spinach, apples, walnuts & blue cheese crumbles.

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Mixed greens, sliced almonds, dried cranberries& blue cheese crumbles.

Subs

Meatball Sub

$11.00

House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Baked layers of flash fried eggplant with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Steak

$11.00

100% shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, lettuce, tomato,cherry peppers, mayo & provolone cheese.

Pizza Steak

$11.00

100% shaved ribeye steak, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Steak Deluxe

$11.00

100 % shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, mushrooms, mixed peppers & provolone cheese.

Italiano

$11.00

Soppressata, mortadella, provolone, ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, cherry peppers & house dressing.

Grilled Veggie

$11.00

Eggplant, zucchini, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of balsamic dressing.

Burger Sub

$11.00

With yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

100% shaved chicken breast, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cherry pepper, mayo & provolone cheese.

Grilled Rosemary Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, sauteed spinach & smoked mozzarella.

Chicken Deluxe

$11.00

100% shaved chicken breast, fried onions, mushrooms, mixed peppers & provolone cheese.

Sausage & Peppers

$11.00

House made sausage, grilled peppers & onions with melted provolone.

G’s Favorite Sub

$11.00

House made sausage, sauteed broccoli rabe & smoked mozzarella.

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$11.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella,tomatoes,basil & a drizzle of E.V.O.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.00

Choose meatballs, meat sauce, crumbled sausage or tomato sauce.

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$11.00

Oven roasted tomato sauce with basil & parmigiano.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Flash fried eggplant layers baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella with spaghetti.

Baked "Ziti"

$12.00

Penne pasta & tomato sauce baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese.

Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of pasta topped with ricotta, meat- sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Napoleona

$12.00

House made sausage crumbled in a roasted tomato sauce with penne pasta & parmigiano cheese.

Penne Matriciana

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions & bacon.

Penne Arrabiata

$12.00

Spicy oven roasted tomato sauce with parmigiano cheese.

Penne Caprese

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes and chunks of fresh mozzarella.

Penne Sausage & Rabe

$13.00

House made sausage & broccoli rabe & a touch of tomato sauce.

Penne Shrimp Arugula

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with garlic & roasted tomatoes, tossed with arugula.

Shrimp Fradiavola

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy oven roasted tomato sauce with spaghetti.

Adult Mac Cheese

$14.00

Elbow noodles with our house made creamy cheese sauce.

Adult spaghetti & Butter

$12.00

A generous portion of spaghetti with butter and parmigiano cheese.

Spaghetti Seafood

$21.00

Butternut Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli

Ravioli Tradizionali

$13.00

Tomato sauce, basil & parmigiano cheese.

Ravioli Meat Sauce

$13.00

With slow cooked meat sauce.

Ravioli Gorgonzola

$13.00

With creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi Caprese

$16.00

Oven roasted tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella.

Gnocchi Meat Sauce

$16.00

Slow cooked meat sauce.

Gnocchi Tradizionali

$16.00

Tomato sauce, grated parmigiano & fresh basil.

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$16.00

Creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Gnocchi Casarecci

$16.00

Meatballs, fresh mozzarella & crumbled sausage sauce.

Fettuccine

Fett Carbonara

$14.00

Caramelized onions & bacon tossed with egg & a touch of cream.

Fett Meat Sauce

$14.00

Slow cooked meat sauce.

Fett Bolognese

$14.00

Creamy meat sauce.

Fett Boscaiola

$14.00

Mushroom, peas, zucchini & eggplant, in a light tomato cream sauce.

Fett Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy roasted garlic alfredo sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Chicken breast breaded, flash fried & baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella, with spaghetti.

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken breast and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce over spaghetti.

Chicken Picatta

$17.00

Chicken breast and capers in a lemon wine sauce over spaghetti.

Wings

6pcs Wings

$10.00

Choose your sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

12pcs Wings

$16.00

Choose your sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

18pcs Wings

$21.00

Choose your sauce. served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$4.50

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

3 Pack Large Cannoli

$12.50

6 Pack Large Cannoli

$24.00

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

12 Pack Mini Cannoli

$23.95

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

Tira Misu

$4.95

House made coffee flavored dessert.

Limoncello Cake

$4.95

house made limoncello mascarpone cake.

Mini Cannoli

$2.95

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

3 Pack Mini Cannoli

$7.95

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

6 Pack Mini Cannoli

$13.95

House made creamy chocolate chip filling in fresh cannoli.

Cheesecake

$4.95

House made cheesecake with a strawberry puree topping.

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

House made layered chocolate cake.

Kids menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

House made creamy cheese sauce with elbow noodles.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Spaghetti pasta with three house made meatballs & tomato sauce.

Spaghetti w/Butter

$8.00

Spaghetti pasta with butter and parmigiano cheese.

Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$8.00

House made tomato sauce with spaghetti pasta.

Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries

$8.00

Three house made mozzarella sticks served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two house made chicken tenders served with fries.

Penne with Butter

$8.00

Penne pasta with butter & parmigiano cheese.

Alcohol online

Benvoglio Pinot Grigio bottle

$14.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio bottle

$18.00

16oz House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

32oz House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Alta luna Pinot Noir bottle

$18.00

16 Oz House Pinot Noir

$10.00

32oz House Pinot Noir

$18.00

16oz Red sangria

$10.00

32oz Red Sangria

$18.00

Francott Sauv. Blanc bottle

$14.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet bottle

$18.00

10 span Chardonnay bottle

$14.00

Collepino Sangiovese bottle

$14.00

Banfi Chianti bottle

$15.00

Villa Antinori Super Tuscan

$20.00

Masciarelli Montepulciano bottle

$24.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

FOR MODIFIED ORDERS PLEASE CALL THE STORE TO PLACE YOUR CUSTOM ORDER! Thank you and enjoy!

Website

Location

1282 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold, MD 21012

Directions

Gallery
Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold image
Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold image
Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold image

