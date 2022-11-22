Dessert & Ice Cream
Froyo House Arnold
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1276 Bay Dale Drive, Arnold, MD 21012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lemongrass Too - Annapolis - Gateway Village Shopping Center
3.7 • 150
2625 housley rd Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant