Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

B-More Mojo Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

11155 Red Run Boulevard

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Popular Items

Garlic Parmesan Fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
French Fries

Burgers

Freshly Ground Blend of Angus Beef Brisket & Top Sirloin

Steak Burger

$10.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Butter Toasted Brioche Bun with our Special Sauce

Mojo Burger

$13.75

Steak Burger with Applewood Slab Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Carmelized Onions, Honey BBQ Sauce

Shroom Burger

$13.00

Steak Burger with Roasted Wild mushrooms, Blue Cheese, White Truffle Aioli

Build a Burger

$10.00

Pick your fixing: Applewood Bacon Tillamook Cheddar American Cheese Swiss Cheese Blue Cheese Crispy Onions Roasted Mushrooms Pickles BBQ Sauce

Sandwiches

Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Deli Beef Frank on a Buttered Toasted Brioche Bun. with Hancut Fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast with our special Mojo sauce, bread & butter pickles, & Honey Hennessy Glaze on toasted Brioche bun

Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon fillet with honey glaze and our special mojo sauce on Buttered Brioche Bun, with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Wangs & Thangs

Crispy Jumbo Wings

$13.00+

Buttermik Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00+

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Hand cut French fries tossed with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Hand cut French fries tossed with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese

Beverages

Pop's Tea

$2.50

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$4.00

B-more Half & Half

$3.25

Deposit

Ashley Deposit

$605.00

Natasha Invoice

$660.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
11155 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills, MD 21117

B-More Mojo Food Truck image

Map
