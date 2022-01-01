Towson restaurants you'll love

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Towson

Towson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Towson restaurants

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

418 York Road, Towson

Avg 4.8 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Atwater's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Cranberry$12.95
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Bag of Chips$1.50
Select flavor upon arrival
More about Atwater's
Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
Crab Pretzel$14.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
Buff Bites$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Italian Gardens image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$9.95
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
More about Italian Gardens
Papi's Tacos - Towson image

 

Papi's Tacos - Towson

826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AL PASTOR TACOS$7.50
ROASTED PINEAPPLE-MARINATED PORK
GRINGO MEAT TACOS$6.00
SEASONED GROUND BEEF
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about Papi's Tacos - Towson
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birria Quesadilla$24.00
Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Onion, Blend of cheeses. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
Birria Tacos$26.00
3 Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib Tacos, Onion, Lime. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
10 PC Wing$18.00
Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked
More about Nacho Mama's
Burger Brothers image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brothers

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
Medium Fry$4.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 1-2 people
Large Fry$8.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 3-4 people
More about Burger Brothers
Gino's Burgers & Chicken image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Gino's Burgers & Chicken

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson

Avg 4.5 (4591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
Onion Rings$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gino's Burgers & Chicken
Barley's Backyard Uptown image

HAMBURGERS

Barley's Backyard Uptown

408 York Road, Towson

Avg 3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Mahi$14.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
Quesadilla$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
Classic Cheeseburger$10.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Uptown
THB Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Taylor Ham, Egg + Cheese$5.95
Sausage, Egg + Cheese$5.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Pasta Mista image

PIZZA

Pasta Mista

822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers & olives, with a side of feta cheese
Italian Cold Cut$8.95
Ham, salami, capicolla and provolone cheese
Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
More about Pasta Mista
Absolute Thai Sushi image

 

Absolute Thai Sushi

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Satay$8.00
Malaysian inspired grilled chicken on skewers with curried peanut sauce & cucumber relish
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
fried brussel sprouts toss with citrus chili- soy sauce, lime, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce
More about Absolute Thai Sushi
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Point in Towson image

FRENCH FRIES

The Point in Towson

523 York Rd, Towson

Avg 4.1 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken & Pickles$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
Soft Pretzels$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
Buffalo Fried Chicken$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap
More about The Point in Towson
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson

Avg 3.2 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MD Crab Cake Sand$23.00
Our famous crab cake sandwich with fries.
MD Crab Cake$24.00
7 oz all lump crab cake using traditional Maryland style recipe and served with tartar sauce.
Seafood Pasta$26.00
Crab meat and shrimp over linguine with Alfredo or Marinara sauce.
More about The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Cunninghams Café & Bakery

1 Olympic Place, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DRIP COFFEE$2.50
batch brew
FARMHAND BREAKFAST$11.00
bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with two eggs, home fries and toast
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, cheddar, folded egg, served on our house made cheddar chive biscuit or ciabatta
More about Cunninghams Café & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Underground Pizza Towson

28 Allegheny Ave, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Underground Pizza Towson
Restaurant banner

 

Hannah's

215 Washington Avenue, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hannah's
Banner pic

 

Spice and Dice Thai Cuisine

1220A E Joppa Rd #106, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Spice and Dice Thai Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Towson

French Fries

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston