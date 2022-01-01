Towson restaurants you'll love
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
418 York Road, Towson
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
|3 Course Date Night In for 2
|$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Turkey Cranberry
|$12.95
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
|Bag of Chips
|$1.50
Select flavor upon arrival
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Wings
|$14.99
Crispy wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
|Crab Pretzel
|$14.99
A large soft pretzel baked with crab dip and melted shredded cheese, topped with old bay
|Buff Bites
|$11.99
Homemade crispy chicken bites, tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Italian Gardens
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$9.95
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Papi's Tacos - Towson
826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$7.50
ROASTED PINEAPPLE-MARINATED PORK
|GRINGO MEAT TACOS
|$6.00
SEASONED GROUND BEEF
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Nacho Mama's
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Birria Quesadilla
|$24.00
Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Onion, Blend of cheeses. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
|Birria Tacos
|$26.00
3 Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib Tacos, Onion, Lime. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
|10 PC Wing
|$18.00
Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Brothers
14 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|10 Wings
|$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
|Medium Fry
|$4.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 1-2 people
|Large Fry
|$8.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 3-4 people
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Gino's Burgers & Chicken
8600 Lasalle Road, Towson
|Fries
|$2.99
Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.
|Onion Rings
|$3.69
Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!
|Buffalo Chicken
|$6.99
Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
HAMBURGERS
Barley's Backyard Uptown
408 York Road, Towson
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$14.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Taylor Ham, Egg + Cheese
|$5.95
|Sausage, Egg + Cheese
|$5.95
PIZZA
Pasta Mista
822 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers & olives, with a side of feta cheese
|Italian Cold Cut
|$8.95
Ham, salami, capicolla and provolone cheese
|Garden Salad
|$6.95
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers and olives.
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
Malaysian inspired grilled chicken on skewers with curried peanut sauce & cucumber relish
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
fried brussel sprouts toss with citrus chili- soy sauce, lime, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce
The Brass Tap
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Townson
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES
The Point in Towson
523 York Rd, Towson
|Popcorn Chicken & Pickles
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
|Soft Pretzels
|$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
|Buffalo Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap
SEAFOOD
The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant
8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson
|MD Crab Cake Sand
|$23.00
Our famous crab cake sandwich with fries.
|MD Crab Cake
|$24.00
7 oz all lump crab cake using traditional Maryland style recipe and served with tartar sauce.
|Seafood Pasta
|$26.00
Crab meat and shrimp over linguine with Alfredo or Marinara sauce.
Cunninghams Café & Bakery
1 Olympic Place, Towson
|DRIP COFFEE
|$2.50
batch brew
|FARMHAND BREAKFAST
|$11.00
bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with two eggs, home fries and toast
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$7.00
bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, cheddar, folded egg, served on our house made cheddar chive biscuit or ciabatta
Underground Pizza Towson
28 Allegheny Ave, Towson
