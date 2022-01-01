Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Nacho Mama's - Towson

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave

Towson, MD 21204

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
10 PC Wing
Chicken Nacho's

Weekly Specials

Ensalada Griega

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Noodle Bowl

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Noodle Cup

$6.00

Combo Fajita Quesadilla

$22.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Alambre Mixto

$24.00

Snack Things

To Start!
App Guacamole

App Guacamole

$16.50

A generous portion of this homemade favorite, w/ chips

Chips Salsa

$5.00
Caddy Fries

Caddy Fries

$10.50

Fries covered in cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos & served w/ chipotle ranch

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Large shrimp sautéed in garlic & Mama's spices, w/ bread

Crab Dip

$22.50

Crabmeat, spinach, jalapeños & a special blend of cheeses, w/ chips, celery & bread

Chorizo Conqueso

Chorizo Conqueso

$17.00

Chorizo sausage simmered w/ a blend of five cheeses, served w/ tortilla chips

Chili Conqueso

$14.50

Blend of Five Cheeses, black olives, jalapeno

Honey Sriracha Brussels

$12.00

Roasted & flash fried, tossed in honey sriracha sauce.

Balti-Elotes

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.50

Wings & Tenders

Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis); served w/ blue cheese & celery.
10 PC Wing

10 PC Wing

$18.50

Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked

10 PC Sticky

$20.50

Tossed in Guinness Stout jerk mango BBQ sauce, served w/ chipotle ranch & celery

10 PC Yard Bird

$20.50

Tossed in a sauce of honey, chipotle peppers, whole grain mustrad w/ Old Bay & a side of honey-jalapeno cream

20 PC Wing

$35.00

Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked

20 PC Sticky

$36.00

Tossed in Guinness Stout jerk mango BBQ sauce, served w/ chipotle ranch & celery

20 PC Yard Bird

$36.00

Tossed in a sauce of honey, chipotle peppers, whole grain mustrad w/ Old Bay & a side of honey-jalapeno cream

Chicken Tenders

$16.50

4 Ginormous, Crispy, hand battered tenders

Nachos

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Basic Nacho's

Basic Nacho's

$15.00

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Birria Nachos

$25.00

Slow cooked beef short rib in Adobo sauce, pinto beans, diced white onions, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese, avocado verde sauce, & fresh avocado

Blackened Chicken Nacho's

$20.00

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Chicken Nacho's

$18.50

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Crab Nachos

$22.50

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Ground Beef Nachos

$20.50

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Pulled Pork Nacho's

$20.50

Steak Nacho's

$20.50

Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream

Leafy Things

Top any salad with: Grilled chicken - $6; 6 oz. steak - $8; 4 jumbo shrimp - $8; Tuna - $8: Make it blackened - add $1. Vinaigrettes: Jalapeno, Honey-Jalapeno, Avocado, Chipotle Raspberry. Dressings: Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Jalapeno Cream, Oil & Vinegar
Mama's Tortilla Salad

Mama's Tortilla Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, red onions, green peppers, black beans, roasted corn & grape tomatoes in a chipotle ranch dressing w/ parmesan

Taco Salad

$14.00

Quesadilla Things

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & your choice of:
Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$26.50

Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Onion, Blend of cheeses. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.

Basic Quesadilla

$14.50

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & grilled chicken

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$21.50

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & blackened chicken

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & grilled shrimp

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$20.50

2 flour tortillas stuffed with slow roasted pork in a sweet & spicy habanero bbq sauce, jalapeno mac & cheese, & smoked gouda cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$22.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & grilled steak

Black Bean & Corn quesadilla

$18.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & black bean & corn

Philly Cheesesteak Ques

$22.50

Chopped sirloin, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, melty cheese

Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla

$25.00

Blackened Chicken w/ crab dip, diced tomato

Seafood Quesadilla

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops, crab, diced tomato, Old Bay

Jamby Quesadilla

$25.00

Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, smoked gouda cheese, diced tomatoes

Fajita Things

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.50

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Blackened Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Steak Fajitas

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Chix & Steak Fajita

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Fajita Steak & Shrimp

$28.50

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Fajita Chix & Shrimp

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions, peppers & one choice below, served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas. Add jerk style - $2

Ultimate Fajita

$28.00

Marinated steak, jumbo shrimp, portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions

Truck Tacos

$5 Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Barbacoa (Lamb) Tacos

$22.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$28.00

3 Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib Tacos, Onion, Lime. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.

Chicken Truck Taco

$18.00

With chimichurri, smoked gouda cheese, chopped yellow onion, cilantro & lime wedges

Chorizo Tacos

$20.00
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$17.50

House-made crunchy taco shells, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & sour cream

Fish Tacos

$18.50

Natty Boh Beer battered Mahi Mahi topped w/ a citrus coleslaw

Pork Belly Tacos

$20.50

Pulled Pork Tacos

$18.50

2 corn tortillas stuffed with slow roasted pork in a sweet & spicy habanero bbq sauce, cucumber slaw, & shredded gouda cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$20.50

Sauteed Shrimp, fresh pineapple salsa & smoked gouda

Steak Truck Taco

Steak Truck Taco

$20.50

With verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion, cilantro & lime wedges

Veggie Taco

$18.00

Dinner Stuff

Fish & Chips

$26.50

Boh battered fresh catch fried to golden brown, served w/ spicy tailgate slaw & french fries

OC Burrito CHICKEN

$20.50

Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese & chicken topped w/ rojo sauce

OC Burrito STEAK

$22.50

Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese & steak, topped w/ rojo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$22.00

Served over jalapeño mac & cheese then topped with liquid queso and jalapeño bacon

Chimichanga CHICKEN

$20.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled w/ cheese & beans, served w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole

Chimichanga STEAK

$22.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled w/ cheese & beans, served w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole

Enchiladas CHEESE

$16.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed w/ cheese & meat, smothered in verde, rojo, or mole sauce

Enchiladas CHICKEN

$20.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed w/ cheese & meat, smothered in verde, rojo, or mole sauce

Enchiladas STEAK

$22.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed w/ cheese & meat, smothered in verde, rojo, or mole sauce

Cheese Chimchanga

$16.50

Birria Enchilada

$26.50
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$26.50

Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, red onion, peppers & tomato simmered in a cajun broth over green rice

Sandwiches

w/ fries & pickle, L-T-M optional. Toppings - $1.50 each: Cheese, Bacon, Guacamole, Mushrooms, Jalapeños

Chicken Chesapeake Sand

$22.50

Blackened & topped w/ Mama's original crab dip & cheddar cheese

Mama's Classic Burger

$16.50

10 oz. of fresh ground beef, your way

Sticky Burger

Sticky Burger

$18.50

Scunny's Sticky Sauce, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar & gouda cheese

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

Kids

Kids Taco Beef

$7.00

Kids Taco Chicken

$7.00

Sides

Adobo Sauce

$2.00

Veggie Black Beans

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Brussels Side

$6.00

Side Celery

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Rice

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00+

Side House Salad

$5.00

Jalapeno Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Regular Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Salsa

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Tailgate Slaw

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Dip Or Sauce

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$10.00

Steak Side

$12.00

Salmon Side

$12.00

Shrimp Side

$12.00

Chips

$4.00

Chorizo Side

$10.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Half Elotes

$6.00

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00
Smores Nachos
$8.00

Smores Nachos

$8.00

Fried Plantain

$8.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Molcajete

Molcajete For 2

$40.00

Molcajete For 4

$75.00

Yes, I need utensils

How many utensils?

Apparel

Boh Lax'n LONG SLEEVE

Boh Lax'n LONG SLEEVE

$42.00

Under Armor Mens Locker Shirt

You Boh Girl LONG SLEEVE

You Boh Girl LONG SLEEVE

$42.00

Under Armor Womens Long Sleeve Locker Tee

Football Specials

Chili Nachos

$20.00

Selfish Size Football Special

$17.00

3 wings 3 chicken tenders and 3 fried pickles

Sharing Size Football Special

$30.00

10 wings 5 chicken tenders and 5 fried pickles

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson, MD 21204

