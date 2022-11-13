- Home
Barley's Backyard Uptown
45 Reviews
$$
408 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Order Again
Snacks
Backyard Nachos
cheddar, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side
Pretzel Tray
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
Everything Pretzel Tray
large soft pretzel with Everything but the Bagel seasoning served with cream cheese and beer cheese
Fried Calamari
Side of chipotle aioli and marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
fried pickle chips with spicy ranch
Chicken Strips
hand breaded strips with honey mustard
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Cheesesteak wrapped eggroll with beer cheese and spicy ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Cauliflower
roasted with buffalo sauce
Onion Rings
gourmet rings with chipotle aioli
Sliders (3)
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
Backyard Bites
ten fried wings with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Ahi Tuna
over spinach with cucumber wasabi
Crab Dip
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
Cauliflower Flatbread
Quesadilla
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
Edamame
Steamed Mussels
1lb in garlic butter and spinach with toasted baguette
General Tso's Shrimp
lightly battered shrimp tossed in General Tso’s sauce served over bed of mixed greens
Charcuterie Board
proscuitto and sopressata with chef's selection of three cheeses, seasonal fruit, sliced baguette, Mike's Hot Honey and bacon jam
Burrata Board
burrata with pesto, prosciutto, roasted tomato and baguette
Loaded Tots
tater tots, cheddar cheese, ground beef and diced pickles
Sammies
Ahi Tuna Wrap
flour tortilla, blackened tuna, diced cucumber, lettuce, red onion, wasabi
Blackened Mahi Mahi
mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli on Backyard bun
BLT
bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato on toasted white with mayo
BLT w/ Blackened Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch
Gigi's Chicken Salad
leaf lettuce on toasted Milano roll
Grilled Chicken
Backyard bun with spinach, onion, feta and garlic aioli
Shrimp Salad
with leaf lettuce on toasted Milano roll
Steak Sandwich
tenderloin on Backyard bun with mixed greens and tiger sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
blackened chicken, chopped romaine, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, feta in flour tortilla
Southwest Steak Wrap
tenderloin, chopped romaine, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, feta in flour tortilla
Hawaiian Wrap
General Tso's shrimp, pineapple salsa, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese in tortilla
Black Bean Veggie Wrap
chipotle black bean burger, Mexican street corn, mixed greens in tortilla
Prosciutto and Mozzarella
prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze served on French baguette
Meatball Sub
meatballs with marinara and melted provolone on Milano roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
Half pound crab cake on a Backyard Bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar or cocktail sauce on the side
From The Garden
Arugula Salad
arugula, dried cranberries, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan with Balsamic dressing
Burrata Salad
burrata, mixed greens, bacon and seasonal fruit with olive oil and balsamic drizzle
Caesar
kale and romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesean cheese, with Caesar dressing
Caprese
tomato, mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze
Greek Chicken Bowl
cauliflower rice, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, diced cucumber, grape tomatoes, tzatziki sauce
Grilled Avocado Bowl
cauliflower rice, grilled avocado, roasted corn, roasted tomatoes, limes, jalapeño cilantro lime sauce