Barley's Backyard Uptown

45 Reviews

$$

408 York Road

Towson, MD 21204

Snacks

Backyard Nachos

$14.00

cheddar, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side

Pretzel Tray

$12.00

large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese

Everything Pretzel Tray

$12.00

large soft pretzel with Everything but the Bagel seasoning served with cream cheese and beer cheese

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Side of chipotle aioli and marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

fried pickle chips with spicy ranch

Chicken Strips

$13.00

hand breaded strips with honey mustard

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00

Cheesesteak wrapped eggroll with beer cheese and spicy ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

roasted with buffalo sauce

Onion Rings

$12.00

gourmet rings with chipotle aioli

Sliders (3)

$12.50

choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork

Backyard Bites

$15.00

ten fried wings with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

over spinach with cucumber wasabi

Crab Dip

$18.00

house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks

Cauliflower Flatbread

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side

Edamame

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

1lb in garlic butter and spinach with toasted baguette

General Tso's Shrimp

$13.00

lightly battered shrimp tossed in General Tso’s sauce served over bed of mixed greens

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

proscuitto and sopressata with chef's selection of three cheeses, seasonal fruit, sliced baguette, Mike's Hot Honey and bacon jam

Burrata Board

$20.00

burrata with pesto, prosciutto, roasted tomato and baguette

Loaded Tots

$14.50

tater tots, cheddar cheese, ground beef and diced pickles

Soups

Maryland Crab

$8.00

with oyster crackers

Chicken Noodle top with provolone

$7.00Out of stock

Sammies

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.50

flour tortilla, blackened tuna, diced cucumber, lettuce, red onion, wasabi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli on Backyard bun

BLT

$12.00

bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato on toasted white with mayo

BLT w/ Blackened Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch

Gigi's Chicken Salad

$13.00

leaf lettuce on toasted Milano roll

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Backyard bun with spinach, onion, feta and garlic aioli

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

with leaf lettuce on toasted Milano roll

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

tenderloin on Backyard bun with mixed greens and tiger sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

blackened chicken, chopped romaine, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, feta in flour tortilla

Southwest Steak Wrap

$17.00

tenderloin, chopped romaine, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, feta in flour tortilla

Hawaiian Wrap

$15.00

General Tso's shrimp, pineapple salsa, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese in tortilla

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$15.00

chipotle black bean burger, Mexican street corn, mixed greens in tortilla

Prosciutto and Mozzarella

$15.00

prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze served on French baguette

Meatball Sub

$14.00

meatballs with marinara and melted provolone on Milano roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Half pound crab cake on a Backyard Bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar or cocktail sauce on the side

From The Garden

Arugula Salad

$13.00

arugula, dried cranberries, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan with Balsamic dressing

Burrata Salad

$12.00

burrata, mixed greens, bacon and seasonal fruit with olive oil and balsamic drizzle

Caesar

$12.00

kale and romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesean cheese, with Caesar dressing

Caprese

$13.00

tomato, mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Greek Chicken Bowl

$16.00

cauliflower rice, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, diced cucumber, grape tomatoes, tzatziki sauce

Grilled Avocado Bowl

$13.00

cauliflower rice, grilled avocado, roasted corn, roasted tomatoes, limes, jalapeño cilantro lime sauce