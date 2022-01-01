Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson

4,591 Reviews

$$

8600 Lasalle Road

Towson, MD 21286

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
CYO Single Burger
Seasoned Fries

Signature Burgers

Go with a classic and try one of our made-to-order Signature burgers. We use fresh Angus beef and make our own patties.
Gino’s Giant

Gino’s Giant

$7.99

Our "Classic" Burger: American cheese, Giant sauce, lettuce & pickles.

Towson

Towson

$8.09

Pepper jack cheese, Boomin sauce, lettuce, jalapeno peppers, 2 onion rings & pickles.

Fire House

$9.19

Cheddar cheese, Fire house chili, mustard, lettuce & 2 onion rings.

Ameche Powerhouse

Ameche Powerhouse

$9.19

Our "Triple Decker" Burger. Provolone cheese, Giant sauce, lettuce, tomato & raw onion.

Hickory

Hickory

$9.89

Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, coleslaw, 2 onion rings & BBQ sauce.

Bacon Bleu

Bacon Bleu

$9.89

Crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.

B' More Chicken

B' More Chicken

$6.99

100% fresh ground, homemade chicken patties topped with our new sweet & smoky B' More sauce, lettuce & tomato.

Wraps or Rolls

Let us do the thinking for you. Try one of our favorite flavor combos in your choice of a Wrap or a Roll.
Gino’s Chicken Giant

Gino’s Chicken Giant

$8.49

American Cheese, Giant sauce, lettuce & pickles.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.49

Romaine iceberg mix, caesar dressing & shredded parmesan cheese.

Chicken Ranch

Chicken Ranch

$8.49

Romaine iceberg mix, ranch dressing, tomato & shredded parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Spicy or mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.49

Provolone cheese, hickory smoked bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.

Create Your Own

Make your own creation. Choose your favorite bread, meat, cheese, sauce and toppings!

CYO Single Burger

$5.99

CYO Double Burger

$7.29

CYO Triple Burger

$8.49

CYO Grilled Chicken

$7.79

CYO Breaded Chicken

$7.79

CYO PORTOBELLO

$6.29

CYO BEYOND BURGER

$10.25

CYO B' More

$6.99

Chicken

Our fresh chicken tenders and bites hand-breaded in our homemade breading & fried to perfection.
Snak-Pak

Snak-Pak

$9.49

2 Piece tenders with fries or rings.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$13.99

3 piece tenders with fries or rings, dinner roll & coleslaw.

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Our fresh chicken tenders hand-breaded in our homemade breading & fried to perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (6)

$17.99

Chicken Tenders (9)

$25.99
Saucy Bites (6)

Saucy Bites (6)

$6.99

Our hand-breaded bites tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Saucy Bites (9)

$9.99

Saucy Bites (12)

$12.99

Saucy Tenders (2)

$6.99

Our large hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Saucy Tenders (3)

$9.99

Saucy Tenders (4)

$12.99

Salads

Fresh, hand tossed to order using a romaine iceberg mix. Served with or without chicken.
Caesar

Caesar

$6.59

Romaine iceberg mix, croutons & shredded parmesan cheese.

Garden

Garden

$7.29

Romaine iceberg mix, red onion, celery, tomatoes, chopped eggs, shredded carrots & croutons.

Cobb

Cobb

$9.39

Romaine iceberg mix, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, chopped eggs, celery, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese & croutons.

Portobello

Portobello

$9.49

Romaine iceberg mix, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, celery, chopped eggs & croutons.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Romaine iceberg mix, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese & spicy or mild buffalo chicken.

Sides

Our take on some great additions to your meal. Share with a friend or eat them all by yourself. They are THAT good!
Fries

Fries

$3.19

Natural cut, skin on, no frill fries.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.29

Hand cut, skin on, no frills fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.89

Fresh cut, thin sliced onion rings. Hand breaded in our homemade breading and fried to perfection. A MUST try!

Fries & Ring Basket

Fries & Ring Basket

$6.49

We know. You just can't choose one!

Seasoned Fries & Ring Basket

Seasoned Fries & Ring Basket

$6.59

Old Bay seasons fries and rings. Because why not!

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.19

Our hand cut, skin on fries served with a cup of hot cheese for dipping.

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.59

Chili Fries

$4.59
Wild Fries

Wild Fries

$5.59

Our fries topped with cheese sauce, ranch and real bacon bits. Yeah, they are as good as they look!

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.69

Romaine iceberg mix, croutons & shredded parmesan cheese.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.69

Romaine iceberg mix, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, celery & croutons.

Bowl of Chili

$4.29

Hearty beef and bean chili served with chopped cheddar cheese and red onion.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.29
Cookie

Cookie

$3.49

A giant, soft, fresh baked cookie. Oh so yummy!

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Fresh Catch

Ok so you're not a beef or chicken person....try one of our yummy seafood options.
Rockfish Sandwich

Rockfish Sandwich

$7.99

Two pieces of wild-caught, beer battered Rockfish, lettuce, tomato & Giant sauce.

Rockfish Snak Pak

Rockfish Snak Pak

$8.99

Two pieces of wild-caught, beer battered Rockfish with fries or rings.

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$15.29

Eight large hand-breaded, fried shrimp with fries or rings, dinner roll & coleslaw.

Milkshakes & Malts

Our famously good, hand-spun milkshakes and malts in over 100 flavors. You dream up a flavor combo and we'll make it!
Small Shake

Small Shake

$4.49

Our famously good, hand-spun milkshakes and malts in over 100 flavors. You dream up a flavor combo and we'll make it!

Regular Shake

Regular Shake

$6.29

Our famously good, hand-spun milkshakes and malts in over 100 flavors. You dream up a flavor combo and we'll make it!

Drinks

We serve Coke fountain drinks along with a few other favorites.
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.49

Old fashioned flavored soda.

Bottled Water

$2.39

Bottled Drink

$2.69

Coffee

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Flavored Soda

$2.89

Kids

Cool cars! For those 12 and under please.

Kids Chix Tenders

$8.99

Kids Chix Bites

$8.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$8.99

Kids Salad

$8.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Chix Sand

$8.99

Sauce

We know....we can't get enough of our sauces either!

Bleu cheese

$0.30

Ranch Dressing

$0.30

Spicy Buffalo

$0.30

Mild Buffalo

$0.30

BBQ

$0.30

Sweet Asian

$0.30

Asian Zing

$0.30

Honey Mustard

$0.30

Bangin

$0.30

Petal

$0.30

Boom Boom

$0.30

Giant

$0.30

Fat Free Italian

$0.30

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.30

Caesar

$0.30

Tartar

$0.30

Cocktail

$0.30

Chipotle Mayo

$0.30

B'more

$0.30

B'more

$0.30

B'more

$0.30

Golden BBQ

$0.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, made to order Burgers, Chicken, Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps & over 100 flavors of Milkshakes to choose from!

Website

Location

8600 Lasalle Road, Towson, MD 21286

Directions

