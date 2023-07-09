Conrad's Crabs & Seafood Market- Parkville 1720 E Joppa Rd
1720 E Joppa Rd
Parkville, MD 21234
Crabs
Steamed Crabs
SMALL (1/2DZ)
MEDIUM (1/2DZ)
LARGE (1/2DZ)
EX LARGE (1/2DZ)
JUMBO (1/2DZ)
SMALL (DZ)
MEDIUM (DZ)
LARGE (DZ)
EX LARGE (DZ)
JUMBO (DZ)
Female SMALL (1/2DZ)
Female MEDIUM (1/2DZ)
Female LARGE (1/2DZ)
NO Seasoning
Light Seasoning
Female SMALL (DZ)
Female MEDIUM (DZ)
Female LARGE (DZ)
Extra Seasoning
Picking Bushel
SMALL (Bushel)
MEDIUM (Bushel)
LARGE (Bushel)
Female SMALL (Bushel)
Female MEDIUM (Bushel)
Female LARGE (Bushel)
1/2 Bushel of Picking
LIVE Crabs
LIVE SMALL (1/2DZ)
LIVE MEDIUM (1/2DZ)
LIVE LARGE (1/2DZ)
LIVE EX LARGE (1/2DZ)
LIVE JUMBO (1/2DZ)
LIVE SMALL (DZ)
LIVE MEDIUM (DZ)
LIVE LARGE (DZ)
LIVE EX LARGE (DZ)
LIVE Jumbo (DZ)
LIVE Female SMALL (1/2DZ)
LIVE Female MEDIUM (1/2DZ)
LIVE Female LARGE (1/2DZ)
LIVE Female SMALL (DZ)
LIVE Female MEDIUM (DZ)
LIVE Female LARGE (DZ)
LIVE SMALL (Bushel)
LIVE MEDIUM (Bushel)
LIVE LARGE (Bushel)
LIVE Female SMALL (Bushel)
LIVE Female MEDIUM (Bushel)
LIVE Female LARGE (Bushel)
Dollar Crabs
Food Menu
Appetizers
Crab Balls
5 backfin- broiled or fried
Crab Pretzel
soft pretzel topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese
Crab Dip
served with french bread
Crab Quesadilla
cheddar, pico degallo, chipotle aioli, sour cream
Buffalo Shrimp
5 jumbo shrimp, fried, buffalo sauce,celery, blue cheese
Crab Cake Sliders (3)
BF crab cake, pickles, remoulade sauce
Blackened Scallops
Green tomato succotash, jalapeno creme
Clams Casino
Bacon,oinion,provolone
Clam Strips
fried to a golden brown
Calamari
handbreaded and fried
Crab Dip Egg Rolls
2 w/ chipotle aioli
Wings (10)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Wings (20)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Wings (40)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Chesapeake Sticky Sprouts
crispy brussel sprouts,bacon,chesapeake honey butter
Cajun Catfish Bites
local fried catfish in our cajun blend. served W/ chipotle ailoi
Combo Appetizer
Chicken Tenders
Soft Crab Bites
Soups
Salads
Conrad Salad
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Crab-N-Shrimp Cobb
avocado,egg,crumbled bacon,bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled shrimp and MD crabmeat
Conrad Salad w/chix
Garden Salad w/chix
Greek Salad w/chix
Caesar Salad w/chix
Apple Cider Salmon Salad
grilled salmon,dried cranberries,mandarin oranges, red onion, candiedpecans-maples vinaigrette dressing
Conrad Salad w/shrimp
Garden Salad w/shrimp
Greek Salad w/shrimp
Caesar Salad w/shrimp
Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
seared medium tuna,mixed greens, cucumber,tomato, red onion,crispy tortillas, ginger soy vinaigrette
Conrad Salad w/salmon
Garden Salad w/salmon
Greek Salad w/salmon
Caesar Salad w/salmon
Caesar Salad w/crabmeat
Conrad Salad w/crabmeat
Garden Salad w/crabmeat
Greek Salad w/crabmeat
Sandwiches
Conrad Club
fried MD crabcake, shrimp salad,lettuce,tomato, toasted white
Chicken Chesapeake
BLT
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Fried Oyster Po Boy
Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips
Backfin Crab Cake Sandwich
Fried or broil
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Fried or broil
Captain's Catch
your choice of any fish-broiled,fried, or grilled
Orange Roughy Sandwich
broiled or fried- american cheese,lettuce,tomato, and tartar sauce
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
homemade and overflowing
Grilled Shrimp BLT
5 XL shrimp,bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Maryland Melt
grilled american cheese, tomato, bacon, crab meat
Soft Crab Sandwich
1 fried or sauteed whale crab
Fried Oyster Sandwich
four hand breaded oysters
Salmon Ruben
rye bread, fresh salmon, coleslaw,swiss cheese, russian dressing
Caribbean Salmon Wrap
fresh grilled salmon, caribben spices, lettuce, tomato,onion, honey mustard galze
Crab Dip Burger
8 oz angus burger topped with crab dip
Grilled Chicken
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon,provolone
Gourmet Burger
Entrees
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Single)
Broiled or fried
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Double)
Broiled or fried
Backfin Crab Cake (Single)
Broiled or fried
Backfin Crab Cake (Double)
Broiled or fried
Stuffed Shrimp Entree
4 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial
Butterflied Shrimp Entree
5 jumbo, handbreaded,fried
Grilled Shrimp Entree
half pound XL shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
6 Xl shrimp, scampi sauce, served with penne pasta &tasted bread (no additonal sides)
Chicken Chesapeake (Entree)
Chicken breast topped with crab imperial
Crab Imperial Entree
6 oz.portion served in scallop shell
Soft Crabs Entree
2 jumbo soft crabs fried or sauteed
Clam Boat
fried to a golden brown
Crab Fluff
beer battered BFCC, deep fried
Fried Oyster Entree
6 hand breaded oysters, fried
Seafood Combo
fried or broiled 2 scallops, 2 jumbo shrimp, and a piece of fish
Sea Scallops Entree
half pound- broiled or fried
Fried Hard Crab
beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried
Fresh Catch
broiled, fried or grilled
Fish-N-Chips
broiled or fried with french fries
Shrimp Taco Entree
mild or spicy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli, served with fries
A La Carte
Crab Fluff ONLY
beer battered BFCC, deep fried
Fried Hard Crab ONLY
beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried
Codfish Cakes
homemade salted coddies, deep fried
JLCC (A LA CARTE)
fried or broiled
BFCC (A LA CARTE)
fried or broiled
Breaded Oyster (EA)
hand breaded oysters, fried
Butterflied Shrimp (EA)
handbreaded,fried
Stuffed Shrimp (EA)
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial
Crab Imperial (A LA CARTE)
3 oz.portion served in scallop shell
Fish Taco (EA)
mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,
Shrimp Taco (EA)
mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,
Rockfish Taco (EA)
Cold Sides
Cole Slaw (1/2pt)
Potato Salad (1/2pt)
Greek Pasta Salad (1/2pt)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (1/2pt)
Mac Salad (1/2pt)
Cole Slaw (Pint)
Potato Salad (Pint)
Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (Pint)
Mac Salad (Pint)
Cole Slaw (QT)
Potato Salad (QT)
Greek Pasta Salad (Quart)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (QT)
Mac Salad (QT)
Beets (1/2pt)
Beets (Pint)
Beets (QT)
Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs (w/crab)
Small Garden Salad
Side
Steamers
Conrad's Steamer
gulf shrimp,clams,mussles.a snowcrab cluster, carrots, onions, and potato
Cajun Steamer
gulf shrimp, crawfish and mixed spicy veggies
Garlic Mussels (1lb)
P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread
Garlic Mussels (2lb)
P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread
Kid's Menu
Shrimp
Cooked
Monthly Specials
Crabby Sammie Melt
Crab dip, jumbo lump crab, jalapeno, white cheddar
Summer Salad
Baby spinach, goat cheese, strawberries, pecans, grape tomato, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Snakehead Bites
Fried Green Maters
Seafood Bruschetta Flatbread
Blackened Snakehead
Raw Seafood Prices
Ahi Tuna
Black Sea Bass
Bronzini
Catfish Fillet
Chilean Sea Bass
Cod Fillet
Cooked $2/lb
Crappie
Crawfish
Croaker
Eel
Flounder Fillet
Frog Legs
Grouper
King Crab
Lake Trout
Live Lobster (1-2lb)
Live Lobster (2lb+)
Lobster Tail
Mahi Fillet
Misc Fillet
Misc Frozen
Misc Whole Fish
Mussels
Octopus
Orange Roughy
Porgies
Red Snapper
Rockfish Fillet
Salmon Fillet
Sea Scallops
Seafood Salad
Shrimp (Large)
Shrimp (Ex Large)
Shrimp (Jumbo)
Shrimp Salad
Snow Crab
Spot
Squid
Steakfish
White Perch
Whole Rockfish
Whole Salmon
Whole Shad
Yellow Perch
Raw Item
Shellfish
Clams Littleneck EA
Clams Topneck EA
Clams Chowder EA
Oysters Malpeque (1/2dz)
Oysters Damariscotta (1/2dz)
Clams Littleneck DZ
shucked or whole
Clams Topneck DZ
shucked or whole
Clams Chowder DZ
shucked or whole
Oysters Malpeque (DZ)
shucked or whole
Oysters Damariscotta (DZ)
shucked or whole
Oyster Selects (1/2 Pint)
Oyster Selects (Pint)
Oyster Selects (Quart)
Oysters Malpeque (BOX)
Oysters Damariscotta (BOX)
Shucking FEE ($2/dz)
Shelf Items
Assorted Mix
Bee Hoss
Bread (2 Slices)
Bushel Box
Crab Cake Classic
JO Blackening (4.5oz)
Lobster Cracker
Logo Tumbler
Logo Wine (12oz)
Mix (Cream of Crab)
Mix (MD Crab)
Oyster Knife
Platter
Scaler
Seafood Seasoning (4.5oz)
Seafood Seasoning (12oz)
Shrimper
Vinegar Cider (16oz)
Vinegar Malt (16oz)
Short Sleeve
Long Sleeve
EMP Short Sleeve
EMP Long Sleeve
Lemon
Cocktail (3oz)
Cocktail (1/2pt)
Tartar (1/2pt)
Tarter (3oz)
Ice Pack (ea)
Shipping Box
Silipint
Drinks Menu
Beer/Wine
18oz Bud Light
18oz Budweiser
18oz Coors Light
24oz Bud Ice
24oz Bud Light
24oz Bud Light Lime
24oz Budweiser
24oz Natty Daddy
24oz Seagrams
24oz Twisted Tea
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Platinum
Bud Light Platinum
Budweiser
Cayman Jack
Coors Light
Corona
Jazzberry
Kona Big Wave
Lacrimes
Landshark
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard
Miller Light
Modelo
Natty Boh
NUTRL
Orange Smash
Raging Bitch
Regular Beer
Seagrams
Stella Artois
Sweetland
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Yuengling
Catering
Catering Platters
Crab Ball Platter (BF)
fried or broiled
Crab Ball Platter (JL)
fried or broiled
Crab Dip Platter
Deviled Egg Platter (Crab)
Deviled Egg Platter (Reg)
Half Pan Side
Full Pan SIde
Pick 3 Platter
Shrimp Cocktail (2lb)
Shrimp Cocktail (4lb)
Smoked Salmon Platter
Veggie Tray
Taco Bar
Cookie Platter
Sushi Platter
Crab Cake Slider Platter
fried or broiled
Boneless Bites
Super Steamer
Mac and Cheese (Reg)
Mac and Cheese (Crab)
Stuffed Mushroom Platter
Chicken Tender Platter (Catering)
Lobby Treats
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market in Maryland, featuring fresh fish and a full raw bar daily, lunch and dinner entrees, and the BEST in live and steamed crabs! Why? We catch our own! Tony Conrad has been a commercial waterman for the past 18 years. Finally, he is able to bring his crabs right off the boat and offer them directly to you! NOW THAT’S FRESH!
1720 E Joppa Rd, Parkville, MD 21234