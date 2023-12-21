Birria Love
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The place to enjoy authentic Mexican Cuisine
Location
1742 East Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Conrad's Crabs & Seafood Market- Parkville - 1720 E Joppa Rd
No Reviews
1720 E Joppa Rd Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurant
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd suite 106
No Reviews
1220a East Joppa Road Baltimore, MD 21286
View restaurant