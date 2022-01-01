Dundalk restaurants you'll love
Dundalk's top cuisines
Must-try Dundalk restaurants
More about Caddyshack Express
Caddyshack Express
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
Homemade crab dip served with pita chips
|Turkey Club
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Maryland Blue Crab House
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Maryland Blue Crab House
7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Cream of Crab
Smooth, creamy flavors enhanced by our signature seasonings & hearty amount of crab meat.
|Chicken Strips N Fries
|$10.00
(5)Breaded strips w/fries.
|Crab Pretzel
|$11.00
Braided soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip.
More about Joanna's Cafe
Joanna's Cafe
1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Breakfast Shake
|$6.25
One Stop Shop! Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Antioxidant Powder, Protein Powder and Espresso
|Death Starr Latte
|$4.00
Signature Latte made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and Chocolate and white chocolate sauces.
|Bacon Egg Cheese
|$5.00
2 scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar cheese and bacon on your choice of bread
More about Poplar Sports Bar & Grill
Poplar Sports Bar & Grill
7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$11.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of cheese
|Classic Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, tomato and parmesan cheese on top penne pasta. (Try it Blackened)
|STEAK TIPS
|$14.00
Peppers, onions, Broccoli, sesame seed and teriyaki sauce on top of rice
More about Key Brewing Co.
Key Brewing Co.
2500 Grays Rd, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Speed Wobbles
|$10.99
This is the first beer in a series of customized batches. The Bustin Boards crew and the Key brewers dropped in a gnarly combo of Amarillo, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Chinook to land this satisfying IPA that you can ride with all day.
|Bail Money
|$11.99
West coast style IPA packed with a combo of Centennial, Simcoe, Cascade, El Dorado and Chinook hops that will leave you liberated
|Mobtown Lager
|$10.99
An American classic lager with a crisp, clean taste and a bright, balanced finish.
Enjoy one after another.
More about Caddy Shack Express
Caddy Shack Express
7620 German Hill Rd,, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.49
Delicious cheeseburger topped with fresh crispy bacon.
|BBQ Ribs
|$17.99
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
More about Big Boyz
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
|Popular items
|X-Large 1 Topping Pizza
|$11.99
|14" Large Cheese
|$11.99
|10 pcs Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
More about Costas Inn
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
|Popular items
|One Pound Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.50
16/20 count
|Maryland Crab
|Buffalo WIngs
|$11.95
More about Howard's Mexican Taco House
Howard's Mexican Taco House
7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows
More about Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company
Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company
7458 German Hill Road, Baltimore
More about Boh Taco Carry Out
Boh Taco Carry Out
6922 Holabird Ave, Dundalk Sparrows