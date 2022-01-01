Dundalk restaurants you'll love

Dundalk restaurants
Toast
  • Dundalk

Dundalk's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Dundalk restaurants

Caddyshack Express image

 

Caddyshack Express

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$12.99
Homemade crab dip served with pita chips
Turkey Club$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Caddyshack Express
Maryland Blue Crab House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Maryland Blue Crab House

7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cream of Crab
Smooth, creamy flavors enhanced by our signature seasonings & hearty amount of crab meat.
Chicken Strips N Fries$10.00
(5)Breaded strips w/fries.
Crab Pretzel$11.00
Braided soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip.
More about Maryland Blue Crab House
Joanna's Cafe image

 

Joanna's Cafe

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Shake$6.25
One Stop Shop! Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Antioxidant Powder, Protein Powder and Espresso
Death Starr Latte$4.00
Signature Latte made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and Chocolate and white chocolate sauces.
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.00
2 scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar cheese and bacon on your choice of bread
More about Joanna's Cafe
Poplar Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Poplar Sports Bar & Grill

7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Burger$11.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of cheese
Classic Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, tomato and parmesan cheese on top penne pasta. (Try it Blackened)
STEAK TIPS$14.00
Peppers, onions, Broccoli, sesame seed and teriyaki sauce on top of rice
More about Poplar Sports Bar & Grill
Key Brewing Co. image

 

Key Brewing Co.

2500 Grays Rd, Dundalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Speed Wobbles$10.99
This is the first beer in a series of customized batches. The Bustin Boards crew and the Key brewers dropped in a gnarly combo of Amarillo, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Chinook to land this satisfying IPA that you can ride with all day.
Bail Money$11.99
West coast style IPA packed with a combo of Centennial, Simcoe, Cascade, El Dorado and Chinook hops that will leave you liberated
Mobtown Lager$10.99
An American classic lager with a crisp, clean taste and a bright, balanced finish.
Enjoy one after another.
More about Key Brewing Co.
Caddy Shack Express image

 

Caddy Shack Express

7620 German Hill Rd,, Dundalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Delicious cheeseburger topped with fresh crispy bacon.
BBQ Ribs$17.99
Cheeseburger$9.99
More about Caddy Shack Express
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
X-Large 1 Topping Pizza$11.99
14" Large Cheese$11.99
10 pcs Buffalo Wings$9.99
More about Big Boyz
Costas Inn image

 

Costas Inn

4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Pound Jumbo Shrimp$18.50
16/20 count
Maryland Crab
Buffalo WIngs$11.95
More about Costas Inn
Main pic

 

Howard's Mexican Taco House

7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Howard's Mexican Taco House
Restaurant banner

 

Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company

7458 German Hill Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company
Restaurant banner

 

Boh Taco Carry Out

6922 Holabird Ave, Dundalk Sparrows

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boh Taco Carry Out

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dundalk

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Steak Subs

Crab Cakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

