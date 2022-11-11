Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Joanna's Cafe

No reviews yet

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A

Dundalk, MD 21222

Bacon Egg Cheese
Harvest latte
Sausage Egg Cheese

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$1.30

Plain Bagel

$1.30

Everything Bagel

$1.30

Whole Grain Bagel

$1.30

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.30

Toast

$2.00

Blueberry Bagel

$1.30

Pretzel Roll

$1.30

English Muffin

$1.50

Sesame Bagel

$1.30

Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$11.25

3 eggs prepared to order, hashbrown, your choice of meat, toast and orange juice or coffee

CharLEAN

CharLEAN

$10.25

Egg whites served over spinach served with turkey sausage, tomato, multigrain health toast and a side of fresh fruit.

Kids Breakfast Platter

$5.35

2 eggs, bacon or sausage with toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$8.45

Our Avocado Toast served open faced and topped with Lettuce Tomato and Bacon (includes olive oil, grated Parmesan and red pepper flakes)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Multigrain Health Bread topped with creamy avocado spread, olive oil, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese (pictured with Bacon and Over easy egg)

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.35

2 scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar cheese and bacon on your choice of bread

Bagel and Lox

$9.50

Everything Bagel topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, capers, dill and lemon.

Baja Breakfast Wrap

Baja Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

eggwhites, homemade black bean and corn salsa, brown rice, yellow cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado on a spinach wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Bbq Pork Egg Cheese

Bbq Pork Egg Cheese

$7.00

Mouth Watering BBQ Pulled Pork with Cheddar Cheese, Freshly Scrambled Eggs on an Asiago Bagel

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$7.25

Chicken Sausage, Egg White, Provolone Cheese, Spinach and a House made Honey Chipotle Mayo served on a Pretzel Roll!!

Ciabatta Bleu

$7.00
Crabby Avocado Toast

Crabby Avocado Toast

$10.00

Multigrain Toast topped with Avocado Spread, Bacon, Egg, Crab, Olive Oil, Grated Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Old Bay

Debbie

$8.00

Egg And Cheese

$4.50

2 scrambled eggs and yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.35

2 scrambled eggs, deli ham, yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.

Rise And Swine

Rise And Swine

$7.75

Our Newest Addition! Ham, Fried Egg, Swiss, Hot Bacon Honey Mustard and mayo on Marble Rye!! Help us Vote for a name!!

Sausage Egg Cheese

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.35

2 scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.

Shannon

Shannon

$9.00

Named after our first regular customer! This is an Asiago Bagel with avocado spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, olive oil, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese

Smashbrown

Smashbrown

$9.50

Our Signature Sandwich! All the Things!! Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Hashbrown, Lettuce and Tomato on an Asiago Bagel

Sparta

$8.00
Turkey, Egg White, Avocado

Turkey, Egg White, Avocado

$5.50

Deli turkey, eggwhite, avocado and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Whole Grain Bagel topped with Avocado Spread, Vegan Cheese, Meatless Sausage Patty, Sriracha Seasoned Tofu, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Lox BLT

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$2.25

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.50

Peppered Ham

$2.75

Hashbrown

$1.75

2 Eggs

$2.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$2.75

Side Vegan Sausage

$3.00

Loaded Hashbrown

$3.00

Hash brown Patty topped with bacon and your choice of cheese!

Cookies

Chocolate chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Oreo Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Oatmeal Raisin Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Dessert

a la mode

$1.00

Brownie sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sundae

$3.25

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Large Fruit Cup

$3.25

Veggie Cup

$4.00

Apples

$1.00

Caprese Cup

$3.75Out of stock

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

French Toast Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed

$3.75Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon

$3.75Out of stock

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.50

Power Oats

$7.00

Parfait

Mixed Berry Parfait

$5.25

vanilla greek yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries, granola and honey

Caramel Apple Parfait

Caramel Apple Parfait

$5.25

Vanilla greek yogurt layered with apples, granola, caramel and candied pecans.

Strawberry Parfait

$5.25

Peach And Blueberry Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Parfait

$5.25

Pastry

Iced Brownie

$4.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Croissant-Almond

Croissant-Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant-Chocolate

$4.00
Danish-Cheese

Danish-Cheese

$3.75

Cherry Danish

$3.75

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Sticky buns

$4.00

Gluten-Free Brownie

$3.00

Danish- Apple

$3.75

Lemon Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Iced Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Vanilla Iced Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Smores Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$5.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Kid Salad

$4.00

Kids Pbj

$5.00

Lunch Platter

Deli Salad Platter

$9.25

Vegetable Platter

$7.25

Fruit And Cheese Plate

$8.75

Spring Caprese Plate

$6.50

Lunch Specials

Soup, Sandwich, Cookie, Drink

$13.75

Our Popular Lunch Special. Your choice of soup, 1/2 sandwich, Side, Drink and a Cookie!!

Mac n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Large Mac N Cheese

$8.25

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese

$11.00

Bacon Mac

$6.50

Large Bacon Mac

$9.00

Crabby Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Large Crabby Mac And Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese

$7.50

Large Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese

$10.25

Pizza

Pizza

$7.00

Pizza crust topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

All The Meats Pizza

$9.75

Pizza crust topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese, turkey sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.

Veggie Pizza

$7.75Out of stock

pizza crust topped with sauce, mozarella cheese, tomatoes, onion, and avocado.

Tomato Pesto Pizza

$7.50

Vegetarian Sausage Pizza

$8.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.50

Pizza Crust topped with pizza sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Parsley, Ranch Dressing.

Shrimp And Pesto Pizza

Shrimp And Pesto Pizza

$12.50

Pizza Crust topped with Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Jumbo Shrimp, Balsamic Glaze.

Salads

Avocado Chicken Salad

$9.75Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.25Out of stock

Romaine, Chicken, Corn, Red Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar Ranch and Bbq sauce

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Classic Salad made with Romaine, grated Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing and Croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Harvest Apple Crunch

$10.50

House Salad

$6.00

Greek Santorini

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Carrots and Dried Cranberries served with Honey Ginger Basil Vinaigrette.

Southwestern Ronan Salad

$10.00

Homemade Black Bean/Corn Salsa and Brown Rice Blend, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette, Tortilla Chips.

Summer Berry Salad

Summer Berry Salad

$11.50

Fresh Spinach topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, 5 Jumbo Shrimp, Candied Pecans and Balsamic Glaze.

Thai-tanic

$12.00
Trikki Rikki Cobb

Trikki Rikki Cobb

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce Topped with cherry tomato, grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, Crab and an Old Bay Ranch.

Veggie Craze Salad

Veggie Craze Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese and Sprouts served with Fat Free Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Winter Pear Salad with Chicken and Beets

$10.00Out of stock

A Winter Specialty made with Romaine, Pears, Red Beets, Feta, Grilled Chicken, Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze

Peach Poppyseed Salad

$12.25Out of stock

Romaine/Arugula Mix with Peaches, Blueberries, Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Basil, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Poppyseed Dressing and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze!

Sandwiches

3-Peat Sliders

3-Peat Sliders

$10.00

BBQ pulled pork, cuban(pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle) and ham and swiss with hot bacon honey mustard served on Brioche Slider rolls

Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese

$8.40

Bacon, Brie and Onion Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

BLT

$6.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast.

Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Toasted on a Brioche Roll then drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Buffalo Beck

Buffalo Beck

$9.75

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Pickles, Tomato and Lettuce, served hot on a Kuemmelweck Kaiser Roll.

Ckn Caesar Wrap

Ckn Caesar Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Tomato and Caesar Dressing on a Wheat Wrap

Deli Salad Sliders

Deli Salad Sliders

$9.50

Our House made Tuna, Chicken and Shrimp Salad served on Brioche rolls with Lettuce and Tomato.

Deli Sandwich

$6.75
Dilly Egg Salad Sandwich

Dilly Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Homemade Egg Salad served on Rye Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Yellow Cheddar and White American Cheeses Toasted on Ciabatta bread

Quarantine

Quarantine

$10.25

The Poor Man's Bacon "CheeseBurger" Roast Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles Piled on a Brioche Roll!

Shrimp Salad Blt

$10.00

Our Homemade Shrimp Salad served with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

Tex Mex Chicken Wrap

Tex Mex Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Chicken, Black Bean/Corn/Brown Rice Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette, Lettuce and Tomato served in a Jalapeno-Cheddar Wrap served with salsa and sour cream

Thai Wrap with Chicken

Thai Wrap with Chicken

$10.00

2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Chicken, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons

Thai Wrap with Shrimp

Thai Wrap with Shrimp

$10.75

2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons

Thai Wrap with Tofu

Thai Wrap with Tofu

$9.50

2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Tofu, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons. Vegan!

The Yacht Club

The Yacht Club

$9.75

3 Layers! Avocado Spread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted White Bread

Toasted Italian Sandwich

Toasted Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Peppered Ham, Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni served hot on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.

Tuna Melt

$6.50

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.00
Turkey, Cranberry and Brie Grilled Cheese

Turkey, Cranberry and Brie Grilled Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

Deli Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Brie Cheese toasted on Ciabatta

Vegan Lunch Sandwich

Vegan Lunch Sandwich

$7.25

All the meatless goodies!!! Tofu, salt and pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze.

Veggie Wrap

$7.75

A Fan Favorite! Wheat Wrap filled with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cucumbers and Horseradish Mustard, toasted.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Gorgonzola, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado

Ham and Brie Crosammie

$8.50

Grilled PBJ

$7.25Out of stock

Soup

Mushroom Bisque

$5.25Out of stock

Tomato Basil

$5.25

Chicken Noodle

$5.25Out of stock

Southwestern Vegetarian Chili

$5.25Out of stock

Thai Chicken and Rice

$5.25

Autumn Squash

$5.25

Crab And Corn Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

Broccoli And Cheddar

$5.25

Espresso Drinks

Affagato

$5.25

Almond Joy

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Latte

$4.30

Café Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.10

Choc Pistachio Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie Dough Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Latte

$4.50

Death Starr Latte

$4.00

Signature Latte made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and Chocolate and white chocolate sauces.

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Extra Shot

$1.50

Flat White

$3.75

A Double Shot of Espresso topped with 3oz of foamed milk

German Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Harvest latte

$4.75

Hazelnut Latte

$4.00

Hot Americano

$3.00

espresso topped with hot water 10oz double shot 16oz triple shot 20oz quad shot

Iced Americano

$3.00

ice water topped with espresso. 16oz, double shot 20oz-16oz, quad shot 32oz, 6 shots

Lavender Latte

$4.30

Mocha Latte

$4.30

Nutella Toffee Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75

Pistachio Rose

$4.75Out of stock

Delightful Flavors of Rose and Pistachio Topped with either Steamed Almond Milk or mixed with Almond Milk and Poured over Ice.

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cupcake Latte

$4.50

Starr Latte

$4.00

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

White Choc Latte

$4.20

White Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$4.50

Wht Choc Blackberry

$4.60

Dundalk Smog

$5.00

A Savory twist on a delightful latte! Salted Caramel, Oat Milk, Old Bay, Whipped Cream and Bacon

Beverages

10oz Coffee

$2.00

16oz Coffee

$2.35

20oz Coffee

$2.60

Apple Cider

$3.75

Apple Juice

$1.25Out of stock

Blackberry Fog

$4.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock

Butter Rum Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cucumber Melon Green Tea

$3.25+

Diet coke

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Lavender Matcha

$4.75

London Fog

$4.00

Matcha

$4.50

Milk

$1.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Paris Fog

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai

$4.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.50

Root Beer Float

$6.00

RoseBud Fog

$4.50Out of stock

Rose Syrup steeped with Earl grey Tea and topped with steamed Almond milk

Shai Tea Latte

$4.00

Sprite

$1.50

White Hot Chocolate

$4.20

Frozen Coffee Drinks (Frappes)

Frozen Almond Joy

$5.25Out of stock

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.00

Frozen Caramel

$5.25

Frozen Chai

$5.25

Frozen Chocolate Pistachio

$5.25Out of stock

Frozen Dark Chocolate Hazelnut

$5.50

Frozen Death Starr

$5.25

Frozen Marshmallow

$5.25

Frozen Matcha

$5.50

Frozen Mocha

$5.25

Frozen Pumpkin Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Frozen Salted Caramel Cupcake

$5.25

Frozen Starr

$5.25

Frozen Turtle

$5.50

Frozen Vanilla

$5.25

Frozen White Chocolate

$5.25

Frozen White Chocolate Blackberry

$5.50

Frozen White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.50

Frozen Lavender

$5.50

Frozen Caramel Apple

$5.35

Frozen Pumpkin Chai

$5.75

Frozen Hazelnut

$5.25

Protein Shakes

Blueberry Banana Pro Shake

$6.25
Breakfast Shake

Breakfast Shake

$6.50

One Stop Shop! Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Antioxidant Powder, Protein Powder and Espresso

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pro Shake

$6.25

Coffee Protein Shake

$6.25

Green Mango Protein Shake

$6.25

Strawberry Banana Pro

$6.25

Pumpkin Protein Shake

$6.50

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$5.35

Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

$5.35

Mango Smoothie

$5.35

Mango Banana

$5.35

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.35

Strawberry Banana

$5.35

Strawberry Mango

$5.35

Wildberry

$5.35

Peach

$5.35

Pina Colada

$5.35

Strawberry Colada

$5.35

Peach Colada

$5.35

Peach Mango

$5.35

Kiwi Watermelon Smoothie

$5.35Out of stock

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Coffee Tote

Oyster Reef

$13.99

Boater's Brew

$13.99

Morning Buzz

$13.99

Decaf

$13.99

Caramel Crunch

$13.99

Southern Pecan

$13.99

English Toffee

$14.75

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$13.99

Sweet Tea

$13.99

Flavored Lemonade

$14.99

Orange Juice

$14.99

Drink Station

$15.99

Hoodie

Flag Shirt

$22.00

White Hoodie

$40.00

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Green Hoodie

$40.00

Mens Raglan

$22.00

Womens Raglan

$22.00

Ladies V-Neck

$20.00

Regular Tshirt

$17.99

Longsleeve Tee

$24.00Out of stock

Neon Small

$20.00Out of stock

Neon Medium

$20.00

Neon Large

$20.00

Neon XL

$20.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come check us out!! We can't wait to serve you!

