Joanna's Cafe

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A
Dundalk, MD 21222
Popular Items
Bagels
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Platter
3 eggs prepared to order, hashbrown, your choice of meat, toast and orange juice or coffee
CharLEAN
Egg whites served over spinach served with turkey sausage, tomato, multigrain health toast and a side of fresh fruit.
Kids Breakfast Platter
2 eggs, bacon or sausage with toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Our Avocado Toast served open faced and topped with Lettuce Tomato and Bacon (includes olive oil, grated Parmesan and red pepper flakes)
Avocado Toast
Multigrain Health Bread topped with creamy avocado spread, olive oil, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese (pictured with Bacon and Over easy egg)
Bacon Egg Cheese
2 scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar cheese and bacon on your choice of bread
Bagel and Lox
Everything Bagel topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, capers, dill and lemon.
Baja Breakfast Wrap
eggwhites, homemade black bean and corn salsa, brown rice, yellow cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado on a spinach wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Bbq Pork Egg Cheese
Mouth Watering BBQ Pulled Pork with Cheddar Cheese, Freshly Scrambled Eggs on an Asiago Bagel
Chicken Sausage
Chicken Sausage, Egg White, Provolone Cheese, Spinach and a House made Honey Chipotle Mayo served on a Pretzel Roll!!
Ciabatta Bleu
Crabby Avocado Toast
Multigrain Toast topped with Avocado Spread, Bacon, Egg, Crab, Olive Oil, Grated Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Old Bay
Debbie
Egg And Cheese
2 scrambled eggs and yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Ham Egg Cheese
2 scrambled eggs, deli ham, yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Rise And Swine
Our Newest Addition! Ham, Fried Egg, Swiss, Hot Bacon Honey Mustard and mayo on Marble Rye!! Help us Vote for a name!!
Sausage Egg Cheese
2 scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Shannon
Named after our first regular customer! This is an Asiago Bagel with avocado spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, olive oil, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese
Smashbrown
Our Signature Sandwich! All the Things!! Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Hashbrown, Lettuce and Tomato on an Asiago Bagel
Sparta
Turkey, Egg White, Avocado
Deli turkey, eggwhite, avocado and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Whole Grain Bagel topped with Avocado Spread, Vegan Cheese, Meatless Sausage Patty, Sriracha Seasoned Tofu, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Lox BLT
Breakfast Sides
Cookies
Muffins
Oatmeal
Parfait
Pastry
Iced Brownie
Cinnamon Roll
Croissant-Almond
Croissant-Chocolate
Danish-Cheese
Cherry Danish
Plain Croissant
Sticky buns
Gluten-Free Brownie
Danish- Apple
Lemon Danish
Chocolate Iced Donut
Vanilla Iced Donut
Sprinkle Donut
Glazed Donut
Smores Brownie
Pumpkin Bar
Kids
Lunch Platter
Lunch Specials
Mac n Cheese
Pizza
Pizza
Pizza crust topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
All The Meats Pizza
Pizza crust topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese, turkey sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.
Veggie Pizza
pizza crust topped with sauce, mozarella cheese, tomatoes, onion, and avocado.
Tomato Pesto Pizza
Vegetarian Sausage Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Pizza Crust topped with pizza sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Parsley, Ranch Dressing.
Shrimp And Pesto Pizza
Pizza Crust topped with Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Jumbo Shrimp, Balsamic Glaze.
Salads
Avocado Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Corn, Red Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar Ranch and Bbq sauce
Caesar Salad
Classic Salad made with Romaine, grated Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing and Croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Harvest Apple Crunch
House Salad
Greek Santorini
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Carrots and Dried Cranberries served with Honey Ginger Basil Vinaigrette.
Southwestern Ronan Salad
Homemade Black Bean/Corn Salsa and Brown Rice Blend, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette, Tortilla Chips.
Summer Berry Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, 5 Jumbo Shrimp, Candied Pecans and Balsamic Glaze.
Thai-tanic
Trikki Rikki Cobb
Romaine Lettuce Topped with cherry tomato, grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, Crab and an Old Bay Ranch.
Veggie Craze Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese and Sprouts served with Fat Free Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Winter Pear Salad with Chicken and Beets
A Winter Specialty made with Romaine, Pears, Red Beets, Feta, Grilled Chicken, Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze
Peach Poppyseed Salad
Romaine/Arugula Mix with Peaches, Blueberries, Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Basil, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Poppyseed Dressing and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze!
Sandwiches
3-Peat Sliders
BBQ pulled pork, cuban(pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle) and ham and swiss with hot bacon honey mustard served on Brioche Slider rolls
Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Brie and Onion Grilled Cheese
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast.
Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Toasted on a Brioche Roll then drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Buffalo Beck
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Pickles, Tomato and Lettuce, served hot on a Kuemmelweck Kaiser Roll.
Ckn Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Tomato and Caesar Dressing on a Wheat Wrap
Deli Salad Sliders
Our House made Tuna, Chicken and Shrimp Salad served on Brioche rolls with Lettuce and Tomato.
Deli Sandwich
Dilly Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade Egg Salad served on Rye Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber
Grilled Cheese
Yellow Cheddar and White American Cheeses Toasted on Ciabatta bread
Quarantine
The Poor Man's Bacon "CheeseBurger" Roast Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles Piled on a Brioche Roll!
Shrimp Salad Blt
Our Homemade Shrimp Salad served with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Mayo on a Brioche Roll.
Tex Mex Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Bean/Corn/Brown Rice Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette, Lettuce and Tomato served in a Jalapeno-Cheddar Wrap served with salsa and sour cream
Thai Wrap with Chicken
2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Chicken, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons
Thai Wrap with Shrimp
2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons
Thai Wrap with Tofu
2 Lettuce Wraps filled with Tofu, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Asian Dressing, Peanut Sauce and Wontons. Vegan!
The Yacht Club
3 Layers! Avocado Spread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted White Bread
Toasted Italian Sandwich
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Peppered Ham, Salami, Capicola and Pepperoni served hot on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.
Tuna Melt
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, Cranberry and Brie Grilled Cheese
Deli Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Brie Cheese toasted on Ciabatta
Vegan Lunch Sandwich
All the meatless goodies!!! Tofu, salt and pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze.
Veggie Wrap
A Fan Favorite! Wheat Wrap filled with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cucumbers and Horseradish Mustard, toasted.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Gorgonzola, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado
Ham and Brie Crosammie
Grilled PBJ
Soup
Espresso Drinks
Affagato
Almond Joy
Apple Cinnamon Latte
Café Latte
Cappuccino
Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel Latte
Choc Pistachio Latte
Cookie Dough Latte
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Latte
Death Starr Latte
Signature Latte made with a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and Chocolate and white chocolate sauces.
Double Espresso Shot
Extra Shot
Flat White
A Double Shot of Espresso topped with 3oz of foamed milk
German Chocolate
Gingerbread Latte
Harvest latte
Hazelnut Latte
Hot Americano
espresso topped with hot water 10oz double shot 16oz triple shot 20oz quad shot
Iced Americano
ice water topped with espresso. 16oz, double shot 20oz-16oz, quad shot 32oz, 6 shots
Lavender Latte
Mocha Latte
Nutella Toffee Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Pistachio Rose
Delightful Flavors of Rose and Pistachio Topped with either Steamed Almond Milk or mixed with Almond Milk and Poured over Ice.
Pumpkin Latte
Red Velvet Cupcake
Salted Caramel Cupcake Latte
Starr Latte
Toasted Marshmallow Latte
Vanilla Latte
White Choc Latte
White Chocolate Strawberry Latte
Wht Choc Blackberry
Dundalk Smog
A Savory twist on a delightful latte! Salted Caramel, Oat Milk, Old Bay, Whipped Cream and Bacon
Beverages
10oz Coffee
16oz Coffee
20oz Coffee
Apple Cider
Apple Juice
Blackberry Fog
Bottle Water
Butter Rum Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cold Brew
Cucumber Melon Green Tea
Diet coke
Fiji Water
Flavored Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Tea
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Lavender Matcha
London Fog
Matcha
Milk
Nitro Cold Brew
Orange Juice
Paris Fog
Pellegrino
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Chai
Root Beer
Root Beer Float
RoseBud Fog
Rose Syrup steeped with Earl grey Tea and topped with steamed Almond milk
Shai Tea Latte
Sprite
White Hot Chocolate
Frozen Coffee Drinks (Frappes)
Frozen Almond Joy
Frozen Cappuccino
Frozen Caramel
Frozen Chai
Frozen Chocolate Pistachio
Frozen Dark Chocolate Hazelnut
Frozen Death Starr
Frozen Marshmallow
Frozen Matcha
Frozen Mocha
Frozen Pumpkin Pie
Frozen Salted Caramel Cupcake
Frozen Starr
Frozen Turtle
Frozen Vanilla
Frozen White Chocolate
Frozen White Chocolate Blackberry
Frozen White Chocolate Raspberry
Frozen Lavender
Frozen Caramel Apple
Frozen Pumpkin Chai
Frozen Hazelnut
Protein Shakes
Blueberry Banana Pro Shake
Breakfast Shake
One Stop Shop! Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Antioxidant Powder, Protein Powder and Espresso
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pro Shake
Coffee Protein Shake
Green Mango Protein Shake
Strawberry Banana Pro
Pumpkin Protein Shake
Smoothies
