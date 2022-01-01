Essex restaurants you'll love
Essex's top cuisines
Must-try Essex restaurants
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
6036 Rossville Blvd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Just Acai 8 oz
|$6.79
Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!
|Immune Booster Wellness Shot
|$4.99
Lemon, ginger and a dash of cayenne
|All Berry Bowl
|$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn
200 Eastern Ave., Essex
|Popular items
|BONELESS WINGS
|$11.00
|SINGLE CRAB CAKE PLATTER
|$30.00
|CRAB FLUFF
|$32.00
Boss Burger
6036 A Rossville Boulevard, Essex
|Popular items
|Aunt Doris
|$7.75
Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, American Cheese
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.75
Choice of: Sauteed or Raw Onions, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese
|Boss Burger
|$10.75
Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Special Sauce, American Cheese
Two Guys Grill & Pub
1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$12.00
|Cream of Crab
|Crab Cake Egg Rolls
|$17.00
Bon Appetit LLC
405 Mace Ave, Essex