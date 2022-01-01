Edgewood restaurants you'll love

Edgewood restaurants
Toast
  • Edgewood

Edgewood's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Latin American
Must-try Edgewood restaurants

Island Spice Grille & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Ginger$4.45
Fresh pineapple and ginger. Amazing refreshing taste!
House Salmon$25.95
**MARKET PRICED ITEM** Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Signature Salmon Bites$13.95
Fried salmon bites, served with secret sweet sauce
More about Island Spice Grille & Lounge
Venetian Italian Eatery image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Crab Cake$26.99
(1) 8 oz. jumbo crab cake, fried or broiled.
Buffalo Wings (8)$11.99
Includes celery & dip.
Cheese Steak$8.99
Chicken or Beef.
More about Venetian Italian Eatery
The Island at Flying Point Marina image

 

The Island at Flying Point Marina

324 Flying Point Rd, Edgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Island at Flying Point Marina
