Fallston restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Earth, Wood & Fire
214 Mountain Rd, Fallston
|Popular items
|Fried Zucchini Chips
|$8.25
|Lg Classic Caesar
|$11.75
|10" White
|$18.00
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
|Popular items
|JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE PLATTER
|$23.00
A 5 oz. crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat, blended with our creamy-mustardy mix and broiled or fried to perfection. Served with a side of tartar sauce. Your choice of 1 or 2 cakes.
|$3 FISH
|$3.00
Beer-battered cod, fried and served with cabbage slaw, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.
|CREAM OF CRAB- CUP
|$9.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Popular items
|1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake
|$35.00
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.00
Served with a Side
|Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
|$26.00
Served with cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta
Plaza Mexico of Fallston
2314 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
|Popular items
|Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$11.55
We make this at your table, the way you like
|CHIPS
|$11.99
12lb paper Bag
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.99
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a delicious blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream