Fallston restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Fallston

Fallston's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Must-try Fallston restaurants

Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Earth, Wood & Fire

214 Mountain Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Zucchini Chips$8.25
Lg Classic Caesar$11.75
10" White$18.00
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston image

 

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston

1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE PLATTER$23.00
A 5 oz. crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat, blended with our creamy-mustardy mix and broiled or fried to perfection. Served with a side of tartar sauce. Your choice of 1 or 2 cakes.
$3 FISH$3.00
Beer-battered cod, fried and served with cabbage slaw, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.
CREAM OF CRAB- CUP$9.00
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake$35.00
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Served with a Side
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$26.00
Served with cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta
More about Basta Pasta
Plaza Mexico of Fallston image

 

Plaza Mexico of Fallston

2314 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.5 (2955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$11.55
We make this at your table, the way you like
CHIPS$11.99
12lb paper Bag
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a delicious blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
More about Plaza Mexico of Fallston
The Local image

 

The Local

1918 Belair Rd Unit BC, Fallston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Local
